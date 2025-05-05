Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for Sale in in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain

villas
31
townhouses
17
duplexes
6
88 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Great townhouse in the Urbanisation of Altos del Rodeo in Nueva Andalucia just a short walk …
$553,618
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Elegant Townhouse – A Tranquil Residential Oasis Located in the sought-after Tiro de Pichó…
$1,12M
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
The refurbished townhouse near Los Naranjos Golf is situated in a secure gated community nex…
$607,166
Duplex 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Discover your dream home in this exquisite duplex located in the prestigious Los Pinos de Al…
$953,019
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Spacious, fully refurbished family home situated in an unbeatable location, next to the bull…
$3,82M
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 607 m²
Welcome to Villa Limón, an outstanding modern design villa located in the coveted beachside …
$3,57M
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
An exquisitely renovated townhouse located in the very heart of Nueva Andalucía, in the Aloh…
$1,32M
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Orientation: •South Condition: •Excellent Pool: •Private Climate Control: •Hot A/C •Cold A/C…
$3,18M
5 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
5 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Discover a stunning example of contemporary elegance with a touch of southern Spanish charm,…
$3,53M
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 648 m²
Villa Los Limoneros is a stunning modern property located in Las Brisas Golf, in the heart o…
$7,60M
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 023 m²
Discover Villa Maria, a luxury gem in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, Marbella. This stunning …
$7,06M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Envision yourself in a stunning duplex apartment in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella. This elegant …
$651,323
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
NEW ON THE MARKET!!! We present this wonderful villa in the exclusive area of ​​Guadalmina …
$905,715
6 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
6 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Introducing AVA Villas, a boutique collection of five brand-new detached and semi-detached h…
$2,65M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Exclusive Duplex with Panoramic Views in Señorío de Aloha, Nueva Andalucía Discover this sp…
$701,929
Villa 8 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Detached Villa, Guadalmina Baja, Costa del Sol. 8 Bedrooms, 7 Bathrooms, Built 565 m², Terra…
$1,80M
5 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
5 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Just a short walk from services and restaurants, including a supermarket. The large commerci…
$3,75M
4 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
4 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Discover your ultimate sanctuary in this exquisite 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom villa nestled withi…
$2,76M
8 bedroom House in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
8 bedroom House
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Tucked away at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this majestic 1,700 m2 villa is accessed via a…
$13,19M
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
MODERNIZED HOUSE IN THE HEART OF NOVA ANDALUCIADiscover Villa P, an architectural masterpiec…
$7,23M
4 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
4 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Located in the distinguished La Cerquilla area, this villa emerges as a beacon of supreme in…
$4,97M
Villa 8 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 545 m²
Villa Blue Lagoon is a boutique 5* villa set in Aloha only minutes away from Puerto Banus. I…
$4,01M
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 342 m²
Located in San Pedro de Alcantara, on the Costa del Sol, this villa presents a unique opport…
$1,10M
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 528 m²
This wonderful villa on the Costa del Sol coast consists of three floors, the basement focus…
$1,84M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Sensational townhouse with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in prestigious Aloha, Nueva Andalucia.…
$2,15M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Chic 2-Bedroom Townhouse in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella – Perfect for Families, Expats, and In…
$476,756
4 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
4 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Villa Roma is a stunning fully renovated modern villa nestled in the heart of the Golf Valle…
$4,27M
2 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Welcome to our new listing in San Pedro de Alcántara beachside. Location - just a few minute…
$679,945
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Presenting an elegant corner townhouse with 4 bedrooms in one of the most beautiful areas of…
$1,38M
5 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
5 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Set within a development of 5 brand new luxury villas, this villa enjoys an elevated positio…
$6,07M
