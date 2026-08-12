Pool Houses for sale in Spain

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Pool Houses for Sale in in Spain

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Torrevieja
948
Barcelona
16
Marbella
1038
Valencia
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518 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique 500m3 build detached villa for sale with pool and cinema room, in secluded area but o…
$2,08M
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722201002Villa 6 is located in the picturesque part of Polop, among the mountain l…
$606,497
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Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260719141330For sale a modern two-storey villa in the new residential complex Sierra …
$731,401
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 825 m²
Wake up above the Mediterranean in La Reserva de Sotogrande, where panoramic views, protecte…
$16,07M
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722194218The Polop16 complex offers a modern two-storey villa No. 2, well suited f…
$604,257
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722202913The main advantage of Villa 14 is an enlarged plot of 232 m2, providing m…
$613,176
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Code: 20260707102003For sale a modern detached villa in the new premium complex Polop16, loc…
$511,473
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722200344Villa 3 in the residential complex Polop16 combines modern architecture, …
$597,795
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722202125Villa 8 in the complex Polop16 features a balanced combination of living …
$602,036
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722201451Villa 7 is a practical offer for a buyer who needs a full-fledged modern …
$634,049
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722195959Modern villa No. 4 with an area of 152 m2 is being built in a closed resi…
$579,698
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Wake up in Elviria beach, Marbella East, just 50 metres from the Mediterranean, with sea vie…
$2,88M
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722202457Villa 10 is one of the most technologically advanced offers of the Polop1…
$612,110
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Chalet in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Chalet
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 216 m²
In Playa Mujavista, just 300 metres from the sea and just a few metres from the French Liceo…
$738,604
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 606 m²
Extraordinary new built villa with private pool, stunning views, and a charming garden locat…
$4,22M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic villa with a rooftop terrace and awesome lake view, private pool and charming gard…
$667,196
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Modern key ready villa with private pool, large garden, rooftop terrace located close to the…
$409,879
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful Semi-Detached villa offering private pool, large garden and roof top terrace with …
$487,139
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 324 m²
Stunning semi-detached villa with private pool, large roof top terrace, basement,  surrounde…
$709,327
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious villa with large infinity pool and amazing sea view surrounded by nature Delive…
$1,15M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Amazing villa featuring a private pool, sunny rooftop terrace and open-plan living in a sere…
$372,309
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
Premium villa with private pool, amazing garden, big roof top terrace located near golf cour…
$647,262
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Fantastic villa with private swimming pool, rooftop terrace and open-plan living, set in a p…
$457,081
VAT
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Turnkey simple villa with private pool, spacious outdoor areas and stylish open plan living …
$314,487
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic superior villa with infinity pool, large terraces and beautiful sea views located …
$2,78M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 683 m²
Number of floors 2
Large deluxe villa in Marbella with swimming pool, elevator and roof terrace offering amazin…
$2,09M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Exquisit luxury villa with big pool, garden and views of the sea located on a golf resort cl…
$1,19M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 144 m²
Radiant spacious villa with rooftop entertaining, private pool and seamless open-plan living…
$987,067
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
High-end design villa with large pool, garden and beautiful sea view located on a golf resor…
$1,72M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
Stylish top floor duplex with a sunlit rooftop terrace and jacuzzi  ideally located close to…
$322,443
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Property types in Spain

villas
castles
cottages
mansions
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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