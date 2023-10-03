Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Spain

1 109 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Discover Ophelia 4, a true gem nestled in the heart of Marbella's prestigious Golden Mile, w…
€1,79M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Welcome to Villa Leones, a dreamy haven in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella! This villa is more tha…
€2,75M
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 260 m²
Undoubtedly, this is a unique and unparalleled project in all respects. Situated by the sea …
€3,08M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 353 m²
Undoubtedly, this is a unique and unparalleled project in all respects. Situated by the sea …
€3,57M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Penthouse for sale in Bahía del Velerín, Estepona, with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and characte…
€1,90M
4 room house with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 244 m²
This stunning two-storey villa is a perfect combination of modern style and eternal charm. T…
€550,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Fantastic penthouse with a terrace of 40 m2, south orientation, just 300 meters from the sea…
€1,22M
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€932,000
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 366 m²
Discover this modern villa nestled in the heart of Nueva Andalucia, walking distance to Las …
€1,90M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almoradi, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 447 m²
Floor 2
The villa is a magnificent 5 bedroom villa located in the heart of the New Andalusia Golf Va…
€4,65M
3 room house with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 217 m²
This modern duplex is located in a new protected complex in Finestrat, which offers stunning…
€495,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 199 m²
Located in one of the most inspiring natural places on the coast of southern Spain overlooki…
€599,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Spain, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 189 m²
Located in one of the most inspiring natural places on the coast of southern Spain overlooki…
€1,28M
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Benahavis, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 1 466 m²
Villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis, with 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom and characteristics p…
€9,95M
4 room house with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 356 m²
A new complex of 14 separate villas in the prestigious area of Altea Hill. Each villa has a …
€923,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 342 m²
Luxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea, Mascarat district, Alicante provi…
€950,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 405 m²
Welcome to Villa Paraiso 8, a beautiful Mediterranean home with modern interior design and e…
€4,20M
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 650 m²
Beautiful, spacious Villa with a large plot in Benidorm! Villa with 7 bedrooms, 6 bathroo…
€1,65M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 4
This beautiful, cozy NEW Villa is located in a privileged location – elite, guarded cottag…
€1,70M
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 200 m²
Penthouse duplex for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristi…
€449,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
This lovely paired house is in close proximity to the calm sea, just 500 meters away. The ho…
€435,000
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Estepona, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 337 m²
Villa for sale in Atalaya, Estepona, with 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1 bathroom, 1 toilet and ch…
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 333 m²
Welcome to this exceptional property in Nueva Andalucía. This luxury villa on the coveted 'C…
€2,85M
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Roque, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 2 005 m²
Villa for sale in Sotogrande Alto, Sotogrande, with 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 …
€15,00M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
For sale, Villa 6 is part of the new collection of 6 modern villas, located in the prestigio…
€2,75M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 602 m²
Discover the epitome of exclusivity with this exceptional villa in Benahavís, on the stunnin…
€2,29M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 770 m²
Welcome to Villa Elysia, a place where dreams of opulent living become reality. Nestled in t…
€4,50M
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 503 m²
Related villa for sale in El Mirador, Marbella, with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and pool charac…
€1,69M
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Penthouse for sale in El Padron, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 bathroom and pool…
€695,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 149 m²
Recently renovated rectangular mansion located on a plot of about 800 square meters. m, comp…
€499,000

