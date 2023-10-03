UAE
Show properties list
Houses
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Spain
Lower Empordà
171
Almoradi
169
Marbella
150
Extremadura
139
Calp
138
el Baix Vinalopo
110
San Pedro del Pinatar
101
Castell-Platja d Aro
84
Altea
83
Santa Pola
79
Los Alcazares
76
San Javier
76
Torre Pacheco
75
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
72
Guardamar del Segura
46
Adeje
45
Arona
28
Fuengirola
28
Community of Madrid
12
Aspe
9
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
3
269 m²
Discover this exclusive property in Peñablanca, a dream bungalow located on the front line o…
€2,50M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4
3
213 m²
Discover Ophelia 4, a true gem nestled in the heart of Marbella's prestigious Golden Mile, w…
€1,79M
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
4
155 m²
Penthouse for sale in Bahía del Velerín, Estepona, with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and characte…
€1,90M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6
6
366 m²
Discover this modern villa nestled in the heart of Nueva Andalucia, walking distance to Las …
€1,90M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almoradi, Spain
5
447 m²
2
The villa is a magnificent 5 bedroom villa located in the heart of the New Andalusia Golf Va…
€4,65M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
5
3
158 m²
2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€889,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
4
3
142 m²
2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€799,000
Recommend
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
6
1 466 m²
Villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis, with 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom and characteristics p…
€9,95M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
3
342 m²
Luxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea, Mascarat district, Alicante provi…
€950,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
5
5
405 m²
Welcome to Villa Paraiso 8, a beautiful Mediterranean home with modern interior design and e…
€4,20M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
5
5
752 m²
3
Luxury Beachside Villas for Sale in Marbella Spain Introducing a unique residential complex …
€3,15M
Recommend
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
7
650 m²
Beautiful, spacious Villa with a large plot in Benidorm! Villa with 7 bedrooms, 6 bathroo…
€1,65M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
4
560 m²
4
This beautiful, cozy NEW Villa is located in a privileged location – elite, guarded cottag…
€1,70M
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
5
2
113 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€560,000
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
2
200 m²
Penthouse duplex for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristi…
€449,000
Recommend
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
5
337 m²
Villa for sale in Atalaya, Estepona, with 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1 bathroom, 1 toilet and ch…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
5
4
333 m²
Welcome to this exceptional property in Nueva Andalucía. This luxury villa on the coveted 'C…
€2,85M
Recommend
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
6
2 005 m²
Villa for sale in Sotogrande Alto, Sotogrande, with 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 …
€15,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
4
5
496 m²
For sale, Villa 6 is part of the new collection of 6 modern villas, located in the prestigio…
€2,75M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
4
3
602 m²
Discover the epitome of exclusivity with this exceptional villa in Benahavís, on the stunnin…
€2,29M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4
4
770 m²
Welcome to Villa Elysia, a place where dreams of opulent living become reality. Nestled in t…
€4,50M
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
3
170 m²
Penthouse for sale in El Padron, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 bathroom and pool…
€695,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
7
7
706 m²
Looking for the ultimate luxury villa in Spain? Look no further! Our stunning Mediterranean-…
€5,50M
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Manilva, Spain
3
2
260 m²
2
Sale - CASA ADOSADO 410,000 € Great offer for investment in rent, with solar panels 230…
€410,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
8
6
824 m²
2
Luxurious Villas Offering Natural Living Area in Fuengirola Málaga Luxurious Málaga villas a…
€4,88M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4
2
196 m²
Welcome to a dreamlike place in San Pedro de Alcántara: Semarango 18, a Townhouse that defin…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with mountain view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6
6
996 m²
Immerse yourself in the emotional experience of luxury living as you discover the under-cons…
€4,80M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
4
3
230 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€930,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
5
3
258 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€1,04M
Recommend
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
8
550 m²
Villa for sale and rental in Linda Vista Baja, San Pedro de Alcantara, with 8 bedrooms, 8 ba…
€3,00M
Recommend
