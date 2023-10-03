Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Spain

Lower Empordà
171
Almoradi
169
Marbella
150
Extremadura
139
Calp
138
el Baix Vinalopo
110
San Pedro del Pinatar
101
Castell-Platja d Aro
84
House To archive
282 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Discover this exclusive property in Peñablanca, a dream bungalow located on the front line o…
€2,50M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Discover Ophelia 4, a true gem nestled in the heart of Marbella's prestigious Golden Mile, w…
€1,79M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Penthouse for sale in Bahía del Velerín, Estepona, with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and characte…
€1,90M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 366 m²
Discover this modern villa nestled in the heart of Nueva Andalucia, walking distance to Las …
€1,90M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almoradi, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 447 m²
Floor 2
The villa is a magnificent 5 bedroom villa located in the heart of the New Andalusia Golf Va…
€4,65M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€889,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€799,000
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Benahavis, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 1 466 m²
Villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis, with 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom and characteristics p…
€9,95M
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 342 m²
Luxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea, Mascarat district, Alicante provi…
€950,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 405 m²
Welcome to Villa Paraiso 8, a beautiful Mediterranean home with modern interior design and e…
€4,20M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 752 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Beachside Villas for Sale in Marbella Spain Introducing a unique residential complex …
€3,15M
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 650 m²
Beautiful, spacious Villa with a large plot in Benidorm! Villa with 7 bedrooms, 6 bathroo…
€1,65M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 4
This beautiful, cozy NEW Villa is located in a privileged location – elite, guarded cottag…
€1,70M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€560,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 200 m²
Penthouse duplex for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristi…
€449,000
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Estepona, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 337 m²
Villa for sale in Atalaya, Estepona, with 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1 bathroom, 1 toilet and ch…
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 333 m²
Welcome to this exceptional property in Nueva Andalucía. This luxury villa on the coveted 'C…
€2,85M
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Roque, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 2 005 m²
Villa for sale in Sotogrande Alto, Sotogrande, with 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 …
€15,00M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
For sale, Villa 6 is part of the new collection of 6 modern villas, located in the prestigio…
€2,75M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 602 m²
Discover the epitome of exclusivity with this exceptional villa in Benahavís, on the stunnin…
€2,29M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 770 m²
Welcome to Villa Elysia, a place where dreams of opulent living become reality. Nestled in t…
€4,50M
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Penthouse for sale in El Padron, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 bathroom and pool…
€695,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 706 m²
Looking for the ultimate luxury villa in Spain? Look no further! Our stunning Mediterranean-…
€5,50M
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Manilva, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale - CASA ADOSADO  410,000 € Great offer for investment in rent, with solar panels  230…
€410,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 824 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Villas Offering Natural Living Area in Fuengirola Málaga Luxurious Málaga villas a…
€4,88M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Welcome to a dreamlike place in San Pedro de Alcántara: Semarango 18, a Townhouse that defin…
€1,40M
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with mountain view in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with mountain view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 996 m²
Immerse yourself in the emotional experience of luxury living as you discover the under-cons…
€4,80M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€930,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€1,04M
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Area 550 m²
Villa for sale and rental in Linda Vista Baja, San Pedro de Alcantara, with 8 bedrooms, 8 ba…
€3,00M

