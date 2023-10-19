Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Adeje
33
Arona
25
San Miguel de Abona
7
Granadilla de Abona
4
Guia de Isora
4
Puerto de la Cruz
4
Santiago del Teide
3
110 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Townhouse in Sueño Azul in the area of Callao Salvaje with panoramic views of the ocean and …
€450,000
2 room house in Icod de los Vinos, Spain
2 room house
Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
A house with a land plot surrounded by pine forest is for sale. Located on Icod de los Vinos…
€255,000
Villa 3 room villa in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
On sale are new modern design villas located in Puerto de la Cruz, on the northern coast of …
€790,000
3 room house with parking, with garden, with electricity in Arico, Spain
3 room house with parking, with garden, with electricity
Arico, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
House under construction for sale in Abades, designed by a Spanish architect who planned the…
€350,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 506 m²
New villa for sale overlooking the ocean in the Roque Del Conde area. Villa with heated pool…
€1,70M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Cozy townhouse for sale on the south coast of Tenerife in the vibrant Golf del Sur resort. T…
€283,000
3 room house in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
3 room house
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Separate house for sale in the picturesque area of the northern coast of Tenerife. Located i…
€255,000
Villa Villa in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Villa Villa
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Area 400 m²
On sale are new modern design villas located in Puerto de la Cruz, on the northern coast of …
€690,000
Villa 4 room villa in El Sauzal, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
El Sauzal, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 351 m²
For sale magnificent villa with a private pool and garden. Located on the southern coast of …
€830,000
3 room townhouse in Buenavista del Norte, Spain
3 room townhouse
Buenavista del Norte, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€240,000
Villa 5 room villa in Arona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
For sale beautiful 5-bedroom villa in the prestigious Costa Adeje area. Located in the touri…
€575,000
House in Guia de Isora, Spain
House
Guia de Isora, Spain
€295,000
3 room house in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
3 room house
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
For sale a cozy house with fireplace surrounded by centuries-old pines, in the real forest k…
€499,000
2 room house in Arona, Spain
2 room house
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
If you dream of a house within walking distance to the sea, then you can realize your dream …
€485,000
Villa 3 room villa in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
For sale is a modern villa in southern Tenerife in the tourist area of Callao Salvaje. The c…
€1,10M
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
For sale is a spacious bungalow in the tourist area, in the Sotavento residential complex in…
€325,000
Villa Villa in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Villa Villa
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Area 330 m²
Ideal for investment!!! For sale beautiful boutique villa, located near the tourist town of …
€1,60M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with electricity in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with electricity
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Duplex penthouse in the Parque de la Reina area. Sold furnished. There is a parking space an…
€199,900
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury villa with 4 bedrooms, private heated pool and garage for 6 cars.This beautiful villa…
€2,39M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with garage in Adeje, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Beautiful villa 5 bedrooms in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. This is a cozy area within wa…
€875,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Spacious one-storey bungalow with 2 bedrooms in the area of San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje in…
€320,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 395 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
€1,17M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€155,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Elegant and spacious villa in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. Villa with large plot, privat…
€935,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
For sale a unique luxury villa built and designed with the most exclusive and modern materia…
€1,89M
3 room townhouse with furniture, with security, with washer in Guia de Isora, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with security, with washer
Guia de Isora, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Townhouse in Guia de Isora. The area is good for living. Nearby is the administration, bus s…
€169,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with security in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with security
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Duplex in a modern residential complex on the first line of Los Martines in the El Medano ar…
€420,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 515 m²
Beautiful 5 bedrooms villa in Madroñal, Costa Adeje with ocean and mountain views. The villa…
€2,30M
3 room house in good condition, with forest view in Tacoronte, Spain
3 room house in good condition, with forest view
Tacoronte, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
We have 5 New Villas off plan in Tacoronte next to Real Golf A property with many possibili…
€505,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
€429,500

