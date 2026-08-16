Houses for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Tenerife is the largest and most populated island of the Canary Islands. Geographically, it is much closer to Morocco and the African coast than to Spain, to which it belongs. Therefore, buying a home in Tenerife is primarily sought by those seeking a combination of European jurisdiction and an African climate, tempered by the cool waters of the Atlantic.

Peculiarities of Buying a House in Tenerife

The most compelling argument for purchasing real estate in the Canary Islands is that the islands are located in a preferential economic zone, and the property transfer tax, instead of the usual 10%, is only 6.5%.

Other features of local real estate:

Diversity of properties. The island offers villas, townhouses, bungalows, chalets, and seaside homes.

The island offers villas, townhouses, bungalows, chalets, and seaside homes. Investment attractiveness. Houses for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife and southern areas such as Los Cristianos generate rental yields of 5-7% per annum thanks to the 3.5 million tourists who visit them annually (Turismo de Tenerife, 2024).

Houses for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife and southern areas such as Los Cristianos generate rental yields of 5-7% per annum thanks to the 3.5 million tourists who visit them annually (Turismo de Tenerife, 2024). Eco-friendly standards. New homes on the island are often built with energy efficiency ratings (Class A or B), which reduces utility costs in the mild climate.

House Prices in Tenerife

Between 2023 and 2025, house prices in Tenerife increased by an average of 15-16%, in line with the overall market dynamics on the island. Southern resorts like Costa Adeje and Los Cristianos saw the greatest growth, with the average price exceeding €4,000/m², while in northern areas like Puerto de la Cruz, prices remained closer to €2,000/m².

Average cost of a house in Tenerife by property type:

Property type Average price 2023 (€) Average price 2025 (€) Villa 600 thousand–2.6 million 700 thousand–3+ million Townhouse 260–480 thousand 300–550 thousand Bungalow 200–350 thousand 230–400 thousand Chalet 320–700 thousand 380–800 thousand Duplex 220–450 thousand 260–520 thousand House by the sea 650 thousand–3.2 million 750 thousand–4 million+ Cottage 1.1–5 million 1.3–6+ million

Popular Areas with Houses for Sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife

The most sought-after area for premium housing is Costa Adeje. It's home to a marina, golf courses, and the island's most expensive villas. Homes with pools and ocean views cost between €800,000 and €2 million.

Other popular areas: