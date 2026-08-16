Houses for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

;
Adeje
96
Arona
31
Los Cristianos
17
San Miguel de Abona
7
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163 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Air conditioning, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$2,08M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Townhouse for sale in the newly built elite residential complex PortoNovo in the center of L…
$635,626
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3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale a three-story townhouse located in El Camison, on the border between the cities of …
$524,829
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3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Townhouse for sale in La Finca, first phase of Aguilas del Teide. On the ground floor there …
$305,567
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Townhouse in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Townhouse
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
In the case of the United Nations, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OH…
Price on request
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3 bedroom townthouse in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse on Del Duque's first lineOn sale is an exceptional townhouse located in an elite r…
$1,41M
VAT
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
We are pleased to offer for sale a unique villa surrounded by gardens and on the first line …
$3,43M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 545 m²
Modern corner villa located in one of the best residences of the city of Los Cristianos - Me…
$1,03M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Beautifully Renovated 3-Bedroom Duplex with Private Garden and Sea Views – Paraíso II, Playa…
$639,443
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the El Cortijo complex, in the heart of Playa de Las Americas. …
$256,583
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
For sale is a magnificent duplex with ocean views, located in the tourist town of Puerto de …
Price on request
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
For sale corner three-story townhouse with an area of 135 m². Located in El Camison, on the …
$465,348
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Villa 7 bedrooms in El Sauzal, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
El Sauzal, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 780 m²
An exclusive villa is now for sale in El Sausal — one of the most prestigious areas in the n…
$3,20M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Spacious townhouse for sale in the Terrazas del Galeon complex in Adeje.   The house consis…
$290,405
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in El Bebedero, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
El Bebedero, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
On sale is a duplex penhouse, which is located in the Diana complex in the Buzanada zone. Th…
$173,777
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
We present this attractive triplex apartment located in the San Rafael complex, also known a…
$285,998
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Duplex in Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Duplex
Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Price on request
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
We are pleased to offer a spacious and bright two-bedroom duplex apartment in one of the mos…
$831,275
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Terraced house with private garden, large garage and communal pool – San Miguel de Abona Co…
$340,591
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Located in one of the most exclusive and peaceful residential areas of Chayofa, just a few m…
$922,513
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Ursula, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Exclusive detached villa with ocean views in Santa Úrsula (Cuesta de la Villa area) — a rare…
$660,016
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Luxury villas – corales residences | tenerife Located in one of the most exclusive and soug…
$2,56M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Townhouse for sale in Los Menores, Tenerife. Two-storey house with a comfortable layout: - T…
$447,416
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4 bedroom house in El Sauzal, Spain
4 bedroom house
El Sauzal, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
\ An exclusive villa with panoramic ocean views is now for sale in the prestigious La Baran…
$672,069
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
We are pleased to offer for sale this beautiful house located in the quiet area of Costa Ade…
$633,444
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Look no further! It is an ideal place to live or enjoy your holidays in Tenerife: a luxury v…
$1,88M
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the Colina Blanca residential complex in San Eugenio Alto.  1 b…
$160,948
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Exclusive Premium villa for sale, located in one of the most prestigious areas of the south …
Price on request
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Villa in Canary Islands, Spain
Villa
Canary Islands, Spain
the Unique country house of the architect and fantastically locateded directly on the northe…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 140 m²
An exclusive property is available for sale with the option to purchase the company's shares…
$1,74M
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Property types in Santa Cruz de Tenerife

villas
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury

Tenerife is the largest and most populated island of the Canary Islands. Geographically, it is much closer to Morocco and the African coast than to Spain, to which it belongs. Therefore, buying a home in Tenerife is primarily sought by those seeking a combination of European jurisdiction and an African climate, tempered by the cool waters of the Atlantic.

Peculiarities of Buying a House in Tenerife

The most compelling argument for purchasing real estate in the Canary Islands is that the islands are located in a preferential economic zone, and the property transfer tax, instead of the usual 10%, is only 6.5%.

Other features of local real estate:

  • Diversity of properties. The island offers villas, townhouses, bungalows, chalets, and seaside homes.
  • Investment attractiveness. Houses for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife and southern areas such as Los Cristianos generate rental yields of 5-7% per annum thanks to the 3.5 million tourists who visit them annually (Turismo de Tenerife, 2024).
  • Eco-friendly standards. New homes on the island are often built with energy efficiency ratings (Class A or B), which reduces utility costs in the mild climate.

House Prices in Tenerife

Between 2023 and 2025, house prices in Tenerife increased by an average of 15-16%, in line with the overall market dynamics on the island. Southern resorts like Costa Adeje and Los Cristianos saw the greatest growth, with the average price exceeding €4,000/m², while in northern areas like Puerto de la Cruz, prices remained closer to €2,000/m².

Average cost of a house in Tenerife by property type:

Property type

Average price 2023 (€)

Average price 2025 (€)
Villa 600 thousand–2.6 million 700 thousand–3+ million
Townhouse 260–480 thousand 300–550 thousand
Bungalow 200–350 thousand 230–400 thousand
Chalet 320–700 thousand 380–800 thousand
Duplex 220–450 thousand 260–520 thousand
House by the sea 650 thousand–3.2 million 750 thousand–4 million+
Cottage 1.1–5 million 1.3–6+ million

Popular Areas with Houses for Sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife

The most sought-after area for premium housing is Costa Adeje. It's home to a marina, golf courses, and the island's most expensive villas. Homes with pools and ocean views cost between €800,000 and €2 million.

Other popular areas:

  • Los Cristianos. This former port village has been transformed into a major resort. It's ideal for mid-priced homes (€250,000–€600,000). The location is ideal for short-term rentals: the Las Vistas beaches and proximity to Siam Park ensure a steady flow of tourists.
  • Puerto de la Cruz is famous for its historical park "Loro Parque". Housing prices in Puerto de la Cruz start from €300,000.
  • San Cristobal de la Laguna is a university town. Prices here are affordable, ranging from €280,000 to €500,000.
  • El Medano. The island's sports hub, especially for windsurfers. Accommodation is more affordable here: bungalows start at €220,000.

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying a House in Tenerife

Can foreigners buy a house in Tenerife?

Foreigners are free to buy a villa in Tenerife. For the transaction, you need an NIE and an account in a Spanish bank (for example, Banco Santander).

Is it profitable to buy a house in Tenerife for rent?

Tenerife attracts up to 3.5 million tourists annually. In southern areas such as Costa Adeje, rental yields reach 5-7% per annum, especially for villas and houses by the sea.

Is it possible to obtain a Spanish residence permit by purchasing a house in Tenerife?

Previously, purchasing real estate worth at least €500,000 granted the right to a two-year residence permit in Spain. This program was abolished in April 2025.

Where is the best place to live in Tenerife?

The southern areas of Costa Adeje and Los Cristianos are ideal for an active lifestyle and investment. For a more relaxed lifestyle, the northern areas of Puerto de la Cruz and La Laguna are ideal.

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