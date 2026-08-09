Houses for sale in Benidorm, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Benidorm, Spain

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villas
52
townhouses
4
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117 properties total found
5 bedroom house in La Nucia, Spain
5 bedroom house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 342 m²
Immerse yourself in the exclusivity and comfort of these new independent villas in Benidorm.…
$1,47M
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3 bedroom house in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom house
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 223 m²
We present a unique project that rethinks the concept of exclusivity and quality of life. 27…
$1,41M
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4 bedroom house in La Nucia, Spain
4 bedroom house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Immerse yourself in the exclusivity and comfort that these new detached villas in Benidorm o…
$1,35M
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom house
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
We present a unique project that redefines the concept of exclusivity and quality of life. 2…
$1,27M
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3 bedroom house in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom house
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 204 m²
We present a unique project that rethinks the concept of exclusivity and quality of life. 27…
$1,23M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 205 m²
New minimalist villa in Benidorm with private poolModern one-storey villa near the beach Lev…
$703,112
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4 bedroom house in Benidorm, Spain
4 bedroom house
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a spacious, comfortable house in a popular tourist destination on the Costa Blanc…
$654,190
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
This house is located on a 1700 m2 village plot in Beniudorm. The house is completely legal.…
$457,591
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3 bedroom house in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom house
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 226 m²
We present a unique project that redefines the concept of exclusivity and quality of life. 2…
$1,41M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 318 m²
Description of object: Located in the vibrant city of Benidorm, these exclusive villas offer…
$2,28M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom house
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 226 m²
We present a unique project that rethinks the concept of exclusivity and quality of life. 27…
$1,32M
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3 bedroom house in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom house
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 332 m²
We present a unique project that rethinks the concept of exclusivity and quality of life. 27…
$2,03M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 344 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Benidorm, these exclusive villas offer an unparalleled living…
$2,31M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 310 m²
A detached house with a guest apartment separated from the main accommodation, with beautifu…
$1,86M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Luxurious Mediterranean villa in the most exclusive area of ​​Benidorm.  Presenting t…
$1,81M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 600 m²
Impressive villa in one of the best areas of Benidorm.Planta 1: large kitchen with dining ro…
$1,17M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Benidorm, these exclusive villas offer an unparalleled lifest…
$1,25M
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3 bedroom house in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom house
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 201 m²
We present a unique project that redefines the concept of exclusivity and quality of life. 2…
$1,23M
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House 13 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
House 13 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusive offer for investors! Classic style villa located near Poniente beach, Benidorm. Th…
$3,19M
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4 bedroom house in Benidorm, Spain
4 bedroom house
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 465 m²
We offer a unique project that rethinks the concept of exclusivity and quality of life. 27 l…
$2,28M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Luxury New Build Villas in Rincon de Loix Benidorm with Private Pool Exclusive Cont…
$1,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
New Build Minimalist Villa in Benidorm with Private Pool Modern Single Level Villa Near Lev…
$703,112
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Area 430 m²
This fantastic hotel consists of 2 cottages, each with a separate entrance, has an automatic…
$2,11M
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4 bedroom house in Benidorm, Spain
4 bedroom house
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a luxury villa with stunning sea views, located on the mountainside, in the Rinco…
$3,01M
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4 bedroom house in Benidorm, Spain
4 bedroom house
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a duplex with a total area of ​​175.67 m2 in a modern style in a gated complex in…
$1,88M
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3 bedroom house in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom house
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 201 m²
We present a unique project that rethinks the concept of exclusivity and quality of life. 27…
$1,23M
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3 bedroom house in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom house
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 274 m²
We are a unique project that rethinks the concept of exclusivity and quality of life. 27 lux…
$1,65M
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3 bedroom house in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom house
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 310 m²
We present a unique project that rethinks the concept of exclusivity and quality of life. 27…
$1,65M
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5 bedroom house in La Nucia, Spain
5 bedroom house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a villa of 520 sq.m., located in a residential area between Benidorm and La Nucia…
$659,878
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4 bedroom house in La Nucia, Spain
4 bedroom house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 324 m²
Immerse yourself in the exclusivity and comfort that these new independent villas in Benidor…
$1,31M
Leave a request
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