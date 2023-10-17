Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Benidorm, Spain

82 properties total found
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Benidorm, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 176 m²
A new residential complex on the Costa Blanca, located in the Valcón de Finestrat area, near…
€367,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 286 m²
Modern spacious villa in the area of Sierra Cortina, Finestrat. Villa Description: Bedrooms…
€980,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 126 m²
New villa in Finestrat, 5 minutes from the beaches of Benidorm. This beautiful villa is loca…
€700,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 425 m²
Villa in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat. Villa Description: Bedrooms: 4 Hall: 1 Built-in cabinet…
€1,20M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 127 m²
New villa with a guest house in Finestrat with stunning panoramic views of the sea and the h…
€659,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
New villa for sale in Finestrat, Benidorm / Sierra Cortina area. The double-decker villa is …
€865,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
The new residential complex is located next to Benidorm in the highest part and with the bes…
€525,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with бассейн in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with бассейн
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 229 m²
The new residential complex is located next to Benidorm in the highest part and with the bes…
€650,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 207 m²
The elegant villa is presented in a unique architectural design, made in a modern style. Lig…
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Separate houses between Benidorm and Finestrat overlooking Benidorm Bay with minimalist arch…
€630,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with бассейн in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with бассейн
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 224 m²
The new residential complex consists of 28 villas with beautiful views of the Mediterranean …
€711,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Modern villa with beautiful views of Benidorm. Modern design and architecture are combined w…
€589,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with бассейн, with гараж in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with бассейн, with гараж
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
New construction, location in Finestrat, bordering the Alfareles de la Tapiada river on the …
€399,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Individual villas near Benidorm. The facility is under construction. Location: Sierra Cortin…
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
New villa for sale in Finestrat, Benidorm / Sierra Cortina area. Villa Description: Bedroom…
€865,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 229 m²
The new residential complex is located next to Benidorm in the highest part and with the bes…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
A new construction, a privileged location in Finestrat, bordering the Alfareles de la Tapiad…
€395,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Separate houses between Benidorm and Finestrat overlooking Benidorm Bay with minimalist arch…
€630,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
A new construction, a privileged location in Finestrat, bordering the Alfareles de la Tapiad…
€399,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
New construction of 19 villas with a plot of 300 m2, a private pool, with a south / south-we…
€475,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
New modern townhouse in the area of Balcon de Finestrat, Finestrat. Description: bedrooms: …
€409,900
4 room house with by the sea in Benidorm, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a luxurious villa with stunning sea views, located on the slope of the mountain, …
€2,65M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/3
Luxurious Seafront Apartments with Infinity Pools in Benidorm Alicante The brand new apartme…
€1,65M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Floor 4/3
Detached Villa with Unique Sea Views and a Swimming Pool in Benidorm The villa is situated i…
€1,95M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 900 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Ready-to-Move Villa with Sea Views in Benidorm Alicante The villa is located in the m…
€2,65M
4 room house with by the sea in Benidorm, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a luxury villa of 590 sq.m., designed in the avant-garde style, which ensures exc…
€880,000
5 room house with by the sea in Benidorm, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the villa of 520sq.m, located in a residential area between Benidorm and La Nusi…
€580,000
3 room house with by the sea in Benidorm, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 3
€395,000
5 room house with by the sea in Benidorm, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the spacious villa in a residential area in the center of Benidorm. House with a…
€650,000
4 room house with by the sea in Benidorm, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the house of 205 sq.m., located on a plot of 1060 sq.m. in the prestigious area …
€499,000
