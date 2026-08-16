Houses for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

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villas
87
bungalows
77
townhouses
10
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230 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 107 m²
New Villas in San Miguel de SalinasNew detached villas in San Miguel de Salinas.Villas of mo…
$496,734
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Modern, newly built bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas with 3 communal swimming pools &#…
$324,903
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Located in the heart of the prestigious San Miguel de Salinas, this beautifully renovated an…
$230,013
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Area is located in one of the areas with the best views, the most beautiful, green and quiet…
$390,913
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3 bedroom house in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Immerse yourself in a world of exquisite elegance and eternal charm with these new 42 detach…
$496,897
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3 bedroom house in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to you a house in San Miguel de Salinas on two floors with an area of ​​120 sq.m.…
$300,519
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TekceTekce
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
New Build Bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas – Nature, Golf and Comfort Discover this new …
$282,839
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS New Build residential of independent villas …
$394,155
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Amazing villa with a large terrace, private pool, solarium and garden close to a golf course…
$441,750
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 169 m²
Modern new villa with open views in Ciudaddelas Comunicaciones, San Miguel de Salinas Moder…
$871,205
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 135 m²
New Villas in San Miguel de SalinasNew villas with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, open-plan kit…
$737,252
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
Set in a privileged natural environment, this modern residential complex in San Miguel de Sa…
$302,971
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3 bedroom house in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Impressive newly built villas offer 3 bedroom options, each equipped with its own bathroom. …
$728,181
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Modern, newly built bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas with 3 communal swimming pools Medit…
$243,753
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Modern villa with panoramic sea views - Benissa, Costa BlancaLocated in one of the most pres…
$5,28M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Beautiful modern villa with private pool, garden and large roof top terrace located in quite…
$420,954
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS New Build detached villas located in San Miguel d…
$495,172
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5 bedroom house in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
5 bedroom house
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to this exceptional newly built luxury villa at Residencial Bellavista, San Miguel d…
$1,15M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/2
San Miguel de Salinas is a small Spanish city in the province of Alicante. It is called a sm…
$529,040
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 135 m²
This is a group of designer detached villas, consisting of four stages. Built on plots of at…
$1,02M
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2 bedroom house in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom house
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
We present you with this impressive 2 bedroom bungalow on one level, with a rooftop solarium…
$277,402
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3 bedroom house in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
San Miguel de Salinas is a small Spanish city in the province of Alicante. It is called a sm…
$716,764
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
This is a group of designer detached villas, consisting of four stages. Built on plots of at…
$733,950
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
New Residential Villas in San Miguel de SalinasNew villa with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, op…
$739,375
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
New Build Bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas – Nature, Golf and Comfort Discover this new r…
$286,055
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
New bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas – nature, golf and comfortDiscover a new residential …
$284,027
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Located in the town of San Miguel de Salinas, in the area of “La Cañada”, this exclusive com…
$295,896
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
San Miguel de Salinas is a small Spanish city in the province of Alicante. It is called a sm…
$1,11M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Impressive new villas offer 3 bedroom options, each equipped with its own bathroom. Modern l…
$1,44M
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Located in the town of San Miguel de Salinas, in the area of “La Cañada”, this exclusive com…
$281,794
Leave a request
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