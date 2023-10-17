UAE
Houses for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
5
5
290 m²
Elegant Villa with a Stylish Pool in San Miguel de Salinas This spacious villa for sale in S…
€2,02M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
3
328 m²
3 Bedroom Key-Ready Luxury Golf House in San Miguel de Salinas This spacious house sits on a…
€2,55M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
4
240 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Villa for Sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca This spacious 1075 sq…
€1,49M
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
84 m²
€239,900
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2
2
65 m²
€194,900
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2
2
66 m²
About the project: a modern residential complex is located in San Miguel de Salinas, south o…
€174,900
Recommend
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
3
294 m²
2
2-storey villa in San Miguel de Salinas. Salon, American cuisine, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, t…
€443,470
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
5
2
134 m²
2
We present you a modern style villa in San Miguel de Salinas. Villa in two floors with an ar…
€198,150
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3
4
150 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of separate villas with 3 bedrooms (3 or…
€499,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3
2
140 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of separate villas with 3 bedrooms (3 or…
€569,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
82 m²
1/2
Introducing a new bungalow on the ground floor with a garden in San Miguel de las Salinas. S…
€169,900
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
2
85 m²
2/2
New bungalow in San Miguel de las SalinasThe bungalow, located on the top floor, has its own…
€225,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
4
3
92 m²
Luxurious Detached Villas in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca The houses are located in S…
€619,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
5
4
198 m²
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Popular Golf Resort Campoamor Luxury villa located in th…
€995,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
3
150 m²
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Popular Golf Resort Campoamor Luxury villa located in th…
€810,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
2
165 m²
Luxe Detached Villas on 1000 sqm Plots in Exclusive Resort in San Miguel de Salinas Luxuriou…
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3
2
163 m²
Turnkey Detached Villas in San Miguel de Salinas Costa Blanca Mediterranean villas are situa…
€218,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
4
2
163 m²
Turnkey Detached Villas in San Miguel de Salinas Costa Blanca Mediterranean villas are situa…
€224,000
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
4
2
147 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Key-Ready Affordable Mediterranean-Style Properties in San Miguel de Salinas …
€168,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Las Escalericas, Spain
3
3
126 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of independent villas with 3 bedrooms an…
€649,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with Investment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
3
237 m²
Villas for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca This exclusive residential complex of…
€649,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with garden, with storage room
Las Escalericas, Spain
3
2
106 m²
Cozy villa with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Las Filipinas, Oriuela Costa. Ideal for golf a…
€235,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Las Escalericas, Spain
3
4
145 m²
A residential complex consisting of separate villas and designer bungalows located in Ciudad…
€565,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
3
3
197 m²
Bellavista is a residential complex consisting of separate villas and designer bungalows loc…
€1,25M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Las Escalericas, Spain
3
2
145 m²
A residential complex consisting of separate villas and designer bungalows located in Ciudad…
€565,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Las Escalericas, Spain
3
3
145 m²
A residential complex consisting of separate villas and designer bungalows located in Ciudad…
€675,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
92 m²
A residential complex consisting of separate villas and designer bungalows located in Ciudad…
€360,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Lift
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
92 m²
A residential complex consisting of separate villas and designer bungalows located in Ciudad…
€360,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3
2
For sale bungalow in San Miguel de Salinas in the Residencial los Flamencos area. The total …
€249,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
4
3
83 m²
Villa for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Villamartin area. The total area of 83.00 m2, built i…
€184,900
Recommend
