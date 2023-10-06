UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Torrevieja
Houses
Houses for sale in Torrevieja, Spain
villas
174
bungalows
167
townhouses
64
duplexes
12
House
Clear all
511 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
4
125 m²
2
€500,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
4
125 m²
2
€500,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
56 m²
1/1
€86,000
Recommend
2 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
55 m²
2
€125,000
Recommend
2 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
52 m²
2
€132,450
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
6
3
183 m²
2
€349,969
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
80 m²
2
€259,900
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
208 m²
2
€349,900
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
3
2
€690,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
5
471 m²
2
We present a spacious house in Torrevieja, La Mata district. The house consists of two level…
€850,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
5
210 m²
2
We present an exclusive villa on the first line in Torrevieja, La Mata district. Living in t…
€990,000
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torrevieja, Spain
4
3
85 m²
3 Bedroom Semi-Detached Homes with Salt Lakes Views in Torrevieja The semi-detached homes ar…
€340,000
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
3
120 m²
Fantastic penthouse with a terrace of 40 m2, south orientation, just 300 meters from the sea…
€1,22M
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
2
90 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€932,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
70 m²
2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good cond…
€159,000
Recommend
6 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
7
3
3
Villa for sale in Los Balcones area. The area of construction is 286 m2, the land area is 60…
€980,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
2
80 m²
2
We present a townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Torrevieja, La Mata district.…
€190,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
28 m²
2/2
We present the bungalow after repair in the city of Torrevieja.Torrevieja – is a popular Spa…
€84,260
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
50 m²
2/2
We present the bungalow on the top floor in the urbanization of Jardín del Mar IV in the cit…
€95,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
50 m²
1/2
We present a bungalow on the ground floor with a large terrace in Torrevieja.Torrevieja – is…
€109,900
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
120 m²
3
For sale townhouse with gym and large solarium in Torrevieja. The townhouse in three floors …
€117,260
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
120 m²
3
Townhouse for sale in the center of Torrevieja.The townhouse in three floors in normal condi…
€132,260
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
Beautiful bungalow for sale on the first floor. The house has 2 bedrooms, bathroom, living r…
€127,900
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
3
110 m²
2
For sale is a two-level house in the Punta Prima district, in the city of Torrevieja. Reside…
€429,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
46 m²
1
We present a bungalow in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Torrevieja, 1.6 km from…
€128,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
62 m²
1
One-floor townhouse for sale in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good condition…
€132,700
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
66 m²
2
We present a bright two-storey house in a beautiful residential complex in Torrevieja.Torrev…
€374,900
Recommend
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
2
97 m²
2
€199,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Torrevieja, Spain
5
168 m²
Separate villa in one of the best residential areas of Los Balcones. The 800 m2 site is care…
€648,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Torrevieja, Spain
3
65 m²
New construction, which is located a stone's throw from the sea, opposite the beach of Kura …
€269,950
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
18
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL