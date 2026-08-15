Houses for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

Spain, with its diverse climates from Mediterranean to Atlantic offers unique opportunities for real estate purchases, particularly on the southern coast. One such attractive location is Torrevieja, home to only 92,000 people, but visited by approximately 400,000 tourists annually. Therefore, house sales in Torrevieja are largely targeted at expats.

Buying Houses in Torrevieja

In 2025, the Torrevieja housing market is expected to grow 13% compared to 2024, with resale properties accounting for a predominance (85% of the supply). The key features of these properties are energy efficiency, which reduces utility costs.

Advantages of houses for sale in Torrevieja:

Easy purchase. To buy a villa in Torrevieja, a foreigner requires an NIE and a bank account.

To buy a villa in Torrevieja, a foreigner requires an NIE and a bank account. House territories. Most houses have plots of 200–500 m².

Most houses have plots of 200–500 m². High rental yield. Rental yields average 5–6%, reaching up to 10% in high season.

Prices for Houses in Torrevieja

Before understanding how much a house costs in Torrevieja, it's worth looking at price growth trends. Between 2022 and 2025, prices increased by 35%, from €1,800/m² to €2,500/m². Foreigners have been a key driver of demand growth, accounting for up to half of all transactions in the municipality each year. Meanwhile, prices in Torrevieja remain 15% below the Alicante average.

Average house cost in Torrevieja by district:

Type of house Average area (m²) 2023 (€) 2024 (€) 2025 (€) Townhouse 80.000-120.000 140.000-180.000 150.000-200.000 160.000-220.000 Bungalow 70.000-100.000 120.000-160.000 130.000-170.000 140.000-190.000 Duplex 90.000-130.000 150.000-190.000 160.000-210.000 170.000-230.000 Chalet 100.000-150.000 180.000-220.000 200.000-240.000 220.000-260.000 Villa 150.000-250.000 280.000-400.000 300.000-450.000 350.000-500.000 Cottage by the sea 120.000-180.000 250.000-350.000 280.000-380.000 300.000-420.000

The average house price in Torrevieja is €200,000–300,000. For this price, you can easily buy a bungalow in a quiet area. You can even find premium options with sea views, but only at the higher end of the price range.

Popular Areas of Torrevieja for Buying a House

The best areas of Torrevieja for buying a home are those located near beaches and well-developed infrastructure. The most popular option here is Centro. This central area offers relatively affordable prices €2,050 per square meter. The nearest beach is about 200 meters away.

Other popular areas: