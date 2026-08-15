Houses for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Torrevieja, Spain

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villas
115
bungalows
527
townhouses
100
duplexes
7
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951 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
The charming bungalow, located in the quiet and beautiful area of La Velleta in Torrevieja, …
$439,560
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3 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Discover this charming bungalow located in the prestigious Los Frutales area of Torrevieja. …
$313,907
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Discover this fantastic 3-bedroom townhouse set in a quiet gated residential complex with a …
$283,401
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Located in the desired area of Los Locos Beach, in the vibrant city of Torrevieja, this town…
$241,758
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
Code 20260814101723Townhouse for sale 40 sq.m. in Spain, Torrevieja, Alicante, near the seaP…
$43,587
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Separate corner villa with private pool, located in Los Altos, Orihela Costa, one of the mos…
$381,724
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
We offer a cozy townhouse located in the area of Carrefour, Torrevieja, an ideal place for b…
$161,828
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3 bedroom house in La Mata, Spain
3 bedroom house
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
If you’re looking for modern seaside accommodation that’s ready to enter and doesn’t require…
$386,498
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Discover this spectacular fully renovated semi-detached house located in a quiet residential…
$422,036
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
We present this magnificent detached house located in one of the most sought-after areas of …
$761,923
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
$366,408
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3 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Welcome to a modern and stylishly renovated townhouse in the attractive Cabomar residential …
$456,558
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
The residential complex will consist of 112 modern luxury apartments, carefully designed for…
$374,493
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Laguna Village – Laguna Rosa, Torrevieja (Costa Blanca Sur) is an exclusive residential comp…
$473,895
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4 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
4 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Chalet is located in Torrevieja, in the area of La Mata, just 180 meters from the beach of L…
$992,868
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
The residential complex will consist of 112 modern luxury apartments, carefully designed for…
$397,610
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4 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
4 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Welcome to this impressive and modern villa in the attractive area of Los Balcones, Torrevie…
$572,142
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Coronella Living by TM is the new residential development by TM Real Estate Group located in…
$431,518
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 146 m²
Description of the site: In the charming town of Torrevieja on the Costa Blanca, we offer a …
$376,657
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
This modern residential complex of new buildings is located in Alicante, in the city of Torr…
$364,090
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
The residential complex will consist of 112 modern luxury residences, carefully designed for…
$397,610
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
$396,345
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
Key-ready beautiful Villa with roof-top terrace, private pool and garden near to the beach …
$499,175
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
The residential complex will consist of 112 modern luxury apartments, carefully designed for…
$428,817
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3 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
We offer an individual construction project, on two sites of 385 sq. m. and a plot of 400 sq…
$866,882
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
The residential complex will consist of 112 modern luxury homes, carefully designed for comf…
$461,181
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
$403,389
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
An exclusive residential complex located between the La Mata Lagoon Nature Park and the Torr…
$392,986
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN LOS BALCONES New Build UNIQUE resi…
$379,940
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
The residential complex will consist of 112 modern luxury homes, carefully designed for comf…
$377,960
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Spain, with its diverse climates from Mediterranean to Atlantic offers unique opportunities for real estate purchases, particularly on the southern coast. One such attractive location is Torrevieja, home to only 92,000 people, but visited by approximately 400,000 tourists annually. Therefore, house sales in Torrevieja are largely targeted at expats.

Buying Houses in Torrevieja

In 2025, the Torrevieja housing market is expected to grow 13% compared to 2024, with resale properties accounting for a predominance (85% of the supply). The key features of these properties are energy efficiency, which reduces utility costs.

Advantages of houses for sale in Torrevieja:

  • Easy purchase. To buy a villa in Torrevieja, a foreigner requires an NIE and a bank account.
  • House territories. Most houses have plots of 200–500 m².
  • High rental yield. Rental yields average 5–6%, reaching up to 10% in high season.

Prices for Houses in Torrevieja

Before understanding how much a house costs in Torrevieja, it's worth looking at price growth trends. Between 2022 and 2025, prices increased by 35%, from €1,800/m² to €2,500/m². Foreigners have been a key driver of demand growth, accounting for up to half of all transactions in the municipality each year. Meanwhile, prices in Torrevieja remain 15% below the Alicante average.

Average house cost in Torrevieja by district:

Type of house Average area (m²) 2023 (€) 2024 (€) 2025 (€)
Townhouse 80.000-120.000 140.000-180.000 150.000-200.000 160.000-220.000
Bungalow 70.000-100.000 120.000-160.000 130.000-170.000 140.000-190.000
Duplex 90.000-130.000 150.000-190.000 160.000-210.000 170.000-230.000
Chalet 100.000-150.000 180.000-220.000 200.000-240.000 220.000-260.000
Villa 150.000-250.000 280.000-400.000 300.000-450.000 350.000-500.000
Cottage by the sea 120.000-180.000 250.000-350.000 280.000-380.000 300.000-420.000

The average house price in Torrevieja is €200,000–300,000. For this price, you can easily buy a bungalow in a quiet area. You can even find premium options with sea views, but only at the higher end of the price range.

Popular Areas of Torrevieja for Buying a House

The best areas of Torrevieja for buying a home are those located near beaches and well-developed infrastructure. The most popular option here is Centro. This central area offers relatively affordable prices €2,050 per square meter. The nearest beach is about 200 meters away.

Other popular areas:

  • Playa del Cura and Acequión. Torrevieja's central beaches are located here, keeping prices around €2,400/m². There are many British residents and English-language schools here.
  • La Mata. The area is located right on the coast, next to two salt lakes. The average house price here is €2,200/m².
  • Los Balcones and Lago Jardín. The prestigious southern part of the municipality. The average house price in Torrevieja is highest here, starting at €2,990/m².
  • Punta Prima and Los Altos. A suburb with a wide premium segment. Housing prices average €2,600 per square meter. Chalets and private residences are common.

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying Villa in Torrevieja

Can foreigners buy a house in Torrevieja?

Foreigners make a large number of transactions at the Torrevieja market, because to make a purchase they only need a NIE issued by the local police department (this can be obtained before entering the country at the Spanish consulate) and a local bank account.

Is it profitable to buy a house in Torrevieja for rent?

Torrevieja real estate is quite a profitable purchase, offering a yield of 5-6% (up to 10% in high season), which is higher than the national average (5.43%). For example, a 150 m² villa in Centro brings in €18,000 per year.

Is it possible to obtain a Spanish residence permit by purchasing a house in Torrevieja?

The Golden Visa program ended on April 3, 2025 (BOE), but there is an alternative—a non-lucrative visa. It is available to individuals with a passive income of at least €28,800 per year.

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