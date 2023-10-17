UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
la Marina Alta
Houses
Houses for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain
Calp
138
Benissa
52
Teulada
39
Denia
24
Xabia Javea
17
Gata de Gorgos
3
355 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Benissa, Spain
4
3
350 m²
Luxury villa in Urb San Jaime, Benissa, Costa Blanca Spanning three meticulously designed le…
€1,39M
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
770 m²
€2,79M
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
461 m²
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Benissa, Spain
5
4
217 m²
2
Refurbished Detached House Close to Beach in Alicante Benissa The detached house consists of…
€680,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Calp, Spain
4
3
246 m²
Luxury villa in Canuta Ifach, Calpe, Costa Blanca North This magnificent property, spanning …
€1,16M
Recommend
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2
2
141 m²
We present an elegant single-family house in the heart of Calpe, just 15 minutes walk from t…
€699,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
4
267 m²
About the project: a residential area located in the urbanization of Kumbra del Sol, consist…
€2,22M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
4
3
535 m²
3/3
Luxury Villa with Sea Views in Benissa Alicante Your opportunity to buy a villa in Benissa A…
€1,19M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
3
170 m²
About the project: a residential area located in the urbanization of Kumbra del Sol, consist…
€1,72M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
4
223 m²
About the project: a residential area located in the urbanization of Kumbra del Sol, consist…
€2,42M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
4
212 m²
About the project: a residential area located in the urbanization of Kumbra del Sol, consist…
€2,31M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Calp, Spain
7
855 m²
A luxury home project with panoramic views of the Peñon de Ifach. This property is distribut…
€3,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Calp, Spain
5
421 m²
New construction in Calpe 6 independent villas with amazing views! Description: air conditi…
€1,65M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Calp, Spain
4
160 m²
Villa in Calpe with sea views. This house perfectly combines traditions and modernity, combi…
€659,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, gym
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
5
770 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Costa Blanca In the Cumbre del Sol Residential area, we cre…
€2,79M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
5
6
400 m²
2/2
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Moraira Teulada, Alicante The villa is located in Morair…
€2,00M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Benissa, Spain
4
2
138 m²
1
Detached 3 Bedroom Villas in Fanadix On The Benissa Coast Benissa is a municipality in the p…
€785,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Calp, Spain
6
5
410 m²
3
Luxurious Detached Villas with Stunning Sea Views in Calpe Alicante These extraordinary vill…
€1,65M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benissa, Spain
5
4
161 m²
2
Stunning Detached Villa for Sale in Benissa Alicante The detached villa is located in Beniss…
€990,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Teulada, Spain
5
5
356 m²
Stylish Villa with Contemporary and Spacious Design in Moraira Costa Blanca Villa in Moraira…
€2,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Teulada, Spain
5
8
568 m²
3
Luxury Spacious Villa with Contemporary Design in Moraira Costa Blanca The villa is located …
€3,25M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Calp, Spain
5
4
321 m²
2
Exceptional Villa with Stunning Views of Peñon the Ifach and the Sea In Calpe Alicante The s…
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Calp, Spain
5
5
237 m²
2
New Build 4+1 Detached Villa Nearby the Beach in Calpe, Alicante, Costa Blanca The well-loca…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Benissa, Spain
5
4
615 m²
3
Well-Located Villa Near the Beach in Benissa Alicante Benissa is a coastal municipality in …
€1,96M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Gata de Gorgos, Spain
5
2
142 m²
3
Houses with a Garden, Pool, and Garage in Gata de Gorgos This project of 8 houses is locate…
€330,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with parking
Gata de Gorgos, Spain
4
2
144 m²
3
Houses with a Garden, Pool, and Garage in Gata de Gorgos This project of 8 houses is locate…
€310,000
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Denia, Spain
4
2
180 m²
3/3
Semi-Detached Villas Close to the City Center and the Beach in Denia, Alicante, Costa Blanca…
€438,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with with repair
Denia, Spain
4
3
155 m²
2
Luxurious Detached Villas Nearby the City Center and the Beach in Denia Alicante The villas …
€620,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking
Benissa, Spain
4
3
185 m²
2
Spacious Detached Villa with Traditional Mediterranean Design in Benissa Costa Blanca The st…
€995,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking
Benissa, Spain
4
3
164 m²
2
Spacious Detached Villa with Traditional Mediterranean Design in Benissa Costa Blanca The st…
€899,000
Recommend
Property types in la Marina Alta
villas
bungalows
townhouses
Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
