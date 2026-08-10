Houses for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in la Marina Alta, Spain

;
Calp
173
Javea
87
Denia
47
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791 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 599 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Cumbre del Sol, this villa offers a unique living experienc…
$3,00M
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4 bedroom house in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 bedroom house
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 599 m²
Discover a residence that reinvents contemporary Mediterranean luxury, where architecture, d…
$3,01M
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3 bedroom house in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 588 m²
Discover a residence that redefines modern Mediterranean luxury, where architecture, design …
$2,50M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Verger, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Verger, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Discover an exclusive new-build residential complex in El Verger, consisting of 26 townhouse…
$310,922
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3 bedroom townthouse in el Verger, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Verger, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Located in Alicante, in the El Verger area, this new construction project is an innovative r…
$583,700
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Villa 3 bedrooms in els Poblets, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
els Poblets, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
$553,375
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3 bedroom house in Benissa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with sea views in Benissa near La Fustera beach. The house has an area of ​​313…
$1,73M
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2 bedroom house in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/1
We present a house with stunning views of the sea and the Ifach rock in Calpe, a popular tou…
$517,817
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 489 m²
Comfortable and modern villa with private pool, 5 bedrooms, located on a completely flat plo…
$1,72M
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8 bedroom House in Calp, Spain
8 bedroom House
Calp, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
We present a spacious, comfortable villa with sea views in Calpe - a popular tourist destina…
$853,291
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3 bedroom house in Benissa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 545 m²
In the charming area of Benissa, these exclusive properties offer a unique combination of lu…
$2,02M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 426 m²
$3,29M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Villa in Javea, with an area of 152 m2. In close proximity to all necessary services. The vi…
$859,175
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3 bedroom townthouse in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Enjoy life a few steps from the Mediterranean in a unique complex of houses located in a pri…
$456,558
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Luxury New Build Villas with Sea Views in Benitachell Exclusive Villas in Golden Valley, Po…
$1,08M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 770 m²
Situated on an elevated plot, this villa offers unobstructed views of the sea, the natural p…
$3,59M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 716 m²
Contemporary Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in La Fustera, Benissa Costa This exclusive new-…
$3,29M
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3 bedroom house in Benissa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a comfortable villa in the Residencial Fanadix complex in the city of Benissa. Th…
$847,602
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 362 m²
Located in the charming town of Calpe, this exclusive collection of three detached homes off…
$1,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 491 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Cumbre del Sol, this villa offers a unique living experienc…
$2,29M
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4 bedroom house in Benissa, Spain
4 bedroom house
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
Discover an elegant villa in Benissa, located in Alicante, which offers magnificent views of…
$3,18M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Sea View Villas in Cumbre del Sol Situated in Benitachell within the Cumb…
$2,46M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
A house with soul, a house that embraces Legend has it that long ago, on the hills of Benis…
$2,59M
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4 bedroom house in Benissa, Spain
4 bedroom house
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 557 m²
We present to you this impressive new villa, where modern design is combined with the Medite…
$2,51M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 502 m²
Luxury Contemporary Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in Montemar, Benissa Exclusive N…
$4,28M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 621 m²
Villa Infinity, luxury modern villa for sale in Cumbre del Sol, Benitachell (North Costa Bla…
$3,22M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
Enjoy the tranquility of this wonderful villa with its outstanding feature - a stunning clos…
$854,276
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 362 m²
This project is located in one of the preferred residential areas of all residents of Calpe,…
$1,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Discover this exclusive, newly built home, designed to provide maximum privacy and comfort i…
$970,342
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 410 m²
$2,16M
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Property types in la Marina Alta

villas
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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