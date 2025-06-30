Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for Sale in in Cádiz, Spain

San Roque
30
Tarifa
21
Barbate
5
Vejer de la Frontera
5
66 properties total found
8 bedroom House in San Roque, Spain
8 bedroom House
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 800 m²
Nestled in the exclusive and renowned Sotogrande area of Costa del Sol, this groundbreaking …
$13,25M
6 bedroom house in Cadiz, Spain
6 bedroom house
Cadiz, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 087 m²
This stunning villa is located in the exclusive municipality of San Roque, Cadiz, within the…
$10,23M
Villa 6 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 087 m²
Discover Villa Halo, a masterpiece by Fran Silvestre Arquitectos, located in the exclusive L…
$10,23M
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Facinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Facinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
A two -story house in the center of Facinas, on the ground floor there is a living room, two…
$107,390
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 308 m²
Immaculate and impressive, modern detached villa with unique and panoramic views of the sea …
$6,29M
4 bedroom house in Torreguadiaro, Spain
4 bedroom house
Torreguadiaro, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
These homes have spectacular views to the Mediterranean sea and the rolling, wooded hills of…
$1,30M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Barbate, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Barbate, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
THE PALMARVejer de la Frontera,~600m from the beach  Rustic plot of 1000 m².Two independent …
$489,263
Villa 3 bedrooms in Conil de la Frontera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Conil de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
EL COLORADO, CONIL DE LA FRONTERA, PINAR DE ROCHE  Cádiz, Andalusia, Spain    Profitability:…
$302,569
2 bedroom house in Tarifa, Spain
2 bedroom house
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
New promotion of Ventura Homes housing, consists of 19 housing attached with private garage …
$357,968
3 bedroom house in Torreguadiaro, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torreguadiaro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This is the latest project of a series of distinctive developments and real estate urbanisat…
$3,86M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
~700m from the beach Rustic plot of 500 m² REGISTERED in the property registry. The house ha…
$103
Villa 4 bedrooms in Barbate, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Barbate, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
ZAHORA  Barbate, Cadiz, Andalusia, Spain  Costa de la Luz  ~500m from the beach   The proper…
$103
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
~900 m vom Strand Pinillo entferntSan Pedro Alcantara, Marbella, Malaga Urbanisierung „Bello…
$433,791
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 255 m²
Discover Villa Stern, an impressive luxury villa under construction, located in Altos de Val…
$5,88M
Villa 1 bedroom in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 1 bedroom
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Urban plot of 2,500 m2 in the fourth at 10 min by car at rate. He currently has a building o…
$292,883
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Very bright central duplex a few steps from the beach and the Old Town. It consists of two …
$251,662
Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 12
This fantastic and very modern villa located in Lower Sotogrande offers so many features tha…
$4,75M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Barbate, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Barbate, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Villa rebuilt in its entirety in the fishing district of Barbate. The choice of this house f…
$301,143
3 bedroom house in Tarifa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
The new promotion of Ventura Homes apartments consists of 19 twin houses with a private gara…
$374,239
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Awesome villa in the exclusive urbanization "El Cuarton" with views about the Strait of Gibr…
$1,29M
House in Barbate, Spain
House
Barbate, Spain
Area 300 m²
I am selling a fantastic house in Barbate, the rural region of La Sepurso. You are in views …
$433,900
Villa 1 bedroom in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Villa 1 bedroom
Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Finca 300 m from the beach with an area of ​​about 70 m2. It is limited by a wall, available…
$141,018
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Casa for sale in the town of Bologna. The property has two floors, a land of about 50 m2 and…
$810,008
Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Discover Villa Oak, an extraordinary retreat where architectural brilliance harmonizes with …
$9,15M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
House in the rock composed of four legal bungalows and registered in the Property Registry
$542,375
Villa 3 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
The enclosed security complex consists of 27 luxury villas with 3, 4 or 5 bedrooms, overlook…
$473,570
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 419 m²
Discover Villa Batur, an exclusive turnkey project designed by renowned architect Ismael Mér…
$8,08M
4 bedroom house in Tarifa, Spain
4 bedroom house
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in a quiet area, a few steps from Batall del Salado. It consists of a bedroom 4, ba…
$282,035
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
The villa is located in the Los Arcornocales Nature Park, a protected and privileged place w…
$835,258
Villa 5 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
VILLA FOR SALE WITH A UNIQUE DESIGN IN SOTOGRANDE PLOT AREA: 2,872 m2. Contemporary (avant-…
$3,70M
