Houses for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Villajoyosa, Spain

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villas
13
bungalows
17
townhouses
5
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46 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom house
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
This charming house is located in one of the most sought-after areas of Villajoyosa, in the …
$329,415
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
Located in the charming town of La Vila Joiosa, this exclusive townhouse offers a unique liv…
$1,90M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 3, House for two families in Finestrat, Alicante, Spain
$670,157
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Located in the picturesque town of La Vila Joyosa, this residential complex offers a variety…
$418,509
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Discover a new residential complex in Villajoyos - a unique opportunity to live in an idylli…
$565,871
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
Located in the charming town of La Vila Joyosa, this exclusive residential complex offers a …
$757,719
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
Located in the charming town of La Vila Joyosa, this exclusive residential complex offers a …
$403,340
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Located in the charming town of Villajoyosa, this exclusive residential complex offers a cho…
$401,925
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Located in the charming town of Villajoyosa, this exclusive residential complex offers a cho…
$332,231
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
Located in the charming town of La Vila Joyosa, this residential complex offers a choice of …
$375,388
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Duplex in Villajoyosa, Spain
Duplex
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 215 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$736,030
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Located in the picturesque town of La Vila Joyosa, this residential complex offers a variety…
$565,871
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 173 m²
Chaket independent in a quiet area of the city of Villajoyosa with: 1 floor: spacious living…
$539,861
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Live in nature without giving up comfort. This charming country house, built in 2002, is des…
$319,613
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4 bedroom house in Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bedroom house
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Top of 5 premium villas in a privileged location by the sea, in the area between Villajoyosa…
$780,193
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Located in the charming town of Villajoyosa, this exclusive residential complex offers a cho…
$393,770
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
This exclusive complex on the Costa Blanca is in a privileged location, less than a five-min…
$540,191
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
This exclusive complex on the Costa Blanca is in a privileged location, less than a five-min…
$545,220
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Located between Villajoyosa, Finestrat and Benidorm, this new residential project offers the…
$435,591
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 224 m²
Allow yourself to be fascinated by this impressive modern villa located in Balcon de Finestr…
$1,26M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Discover an unusual lifestyle with this outstanding foreground villa located on a hill in th…
$2,45M
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
This exclusive complex on the Costa Blanca is in a privileged location, less than a five-min…
$459,094
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 181 m²
Experience the Mediterranean lifestyle in this vibrant modern luxury villa, located just 50 …
$805,364
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 320 m²
Discover the essence of exclusivity and comfort on the Mediterranean coast in the unique Gas…
$576,675
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Discover a new residential complex in Villajoyos - a unique opportunity to live in an idylli…
$437,145
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Discover this charming chalet house on one floor located in Villajoyosa! With two cozy bedro…
$312,951
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3 bedroom house in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Townhouse in front of the beach in VillajoyosaThis charming townhouse is located just 50 met…
$1,04M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 3 independent houses with 2 parking spaces with…
$746,960
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 302 m²
Plot: 810 m2.   Built area: 301.81 m2 in total, of which 78.45 are of semi-basement and 223.…
$1,29M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Twelve exclusive homes on the seafront in Villajoyosa A unique design with high quality cons…
$995,882
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