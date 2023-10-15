Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

65 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 22 independent villas with pools, loc…
€549,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Live 100 meters from the sea. This excellent home has a constructed area of 262 m2 and on th…
€695,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 22 independent villas with pools, loc…
€659,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, nearby golf course in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, nearby golf course
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Independent villas in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Each house has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, pri…
€659,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Independent villas in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Each house has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, pri…
€549,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
A charming residence consisting of 3-bedroom bungalow apartments and 2 bathrooms located on …
€299,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
A charming residence consisting of 3-bedroom bungalow apartments and 2 bathrooms located on …
€345,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A place magically located between the mountains a…
€595,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
€795,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
€469,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
€425,000
Villa 3 room villa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
House for sale in Finestrat in the Finestrat Pueblo area. The total area of 150.00 m2, the p…
€595,000
Villa 3 room villa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 192.0…
€795,000
Villa 2 room villa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 84.00…
€335,000
Villa 3 room villa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 107.0…
€395,000
Villa 4 room villa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 120.0…
€449,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with construction year: 2024, with air conditioning preinstalación Por Conductos in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with construction year: 2024, with air conditioning preinstalación Por Conductos
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
New construction, privileged location in Finestrat, borders the river Alfarelles de la Tapia…
€469,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with construction year: 2024, with air conditioning preinstalación Por Conductos in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with construction year: 2024, with air conditioning preinstalación Por Conductos
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
New construction, privileged location in Finestrat, borders the river Alfarelles de la Tapia…
€795,000
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with bathroom, with private pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with bathroom, with private pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 3 independent houses with 2 parking spaces with…
€685,000
1 room Duplex in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 room Duplex
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
€114,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2
Bungalow for sale in Villahoyos in the Montboli region with a sea view from the terrace.If y…
€115,000
3 room house with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the villas in the La Pinada residential complex. The privileged position of the …
€595,000
3 room house with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the villas in the La Pinada residential complex. The privileged position of the …
€450,000
Villa 3 room villa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Villa for sale in Villachoyos. Its total area is 181 square meters and 143 square meters of …
€819,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 1
€345,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
€329,900
Villa 3 room villa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VILLAJOYOSA~ ~ New Build residencial located in quiet and privileged pla…
€425,000
3 room townhouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room townhouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
TOWNHOUSE IN RESIDENTIAL 50M FROM THE BEACH~ ~ Fantastic two-storey townhouse located within…
€455,000
3 room townhouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room townhouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
TOWNHOUSE IN RESIDENTIAL 50M FROM THE BEACH~ ~ Fantastic two-storey townhouse located within…
€455,000
Villa 3 room villa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VILLAJOYOSA~ ~ New Build residencial located in quiet and privileged pla…
€425,000
