Houses for sale in la Nucia, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in La Nucia, Spain

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villas
71
townhouses
21
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141 property total found
3 bedroom house in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
This villa was designed to maximize the enjoyment of its spacious rooms. With an area of 150…
$680,216
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 530 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in La Nucia, on a high place, offering magnifi…
$1,03M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN LA NUCIA New Build residential complex of independent and …
$531,956
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucia, this exclusive collection of 28 properties offers …
$620,387
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4 bedroom house in La Nucia, Spain
4 bedroom house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the modern villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in La Nucia. The comp…
$530,829
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Villa 7 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Exclusive luxury villa with a large lot, private pool, and unique artistic design This spec…
$1,88M
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxurious oasis of tranquility in La Nucia - villas with private pool. Vila Natura is an e…
$716,622
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
New Development of 7 Villas in La Nucía Discover these stunning new build villas in La …
$681,947
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucia, this exclusive collection of 28 properties offers …
$536,208
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3 bedroom house in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Discover this magnificent modern chalet located in a privileged location. It offers stunning…
$999,804
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 4
Scenic Ocean-View Detached Villas in La Nucia, Alicante Gracefully positioned in La Nucia, a…
$698,860
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5 bedroom house in La Nucia, Spain
5 bedroom house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 3
A new luxury villa on three floors from the developer is located in the city of La Nucia. Th…
$1,48M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 351 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucia, this villa offers a prime setting with sea views. …
$1,53M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
La Nucia (Alicante) offers a new opportunity to enjoy an exclusive corner of the Mediterrane…
$518,973
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Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 322 m²
Floor 4/4
Elegant Villas Boasting Private Pools and Rooftop Terraces in La Nucia Alicante Nestled wit…
$1,25M
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4 bedroom house in La Nucia, Spain
4 bedroom house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a separate villa of two floors in a new residential complex with chic views in La…
$537,467
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3 bedroom house in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 357 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in La Nucia, at an altitude that offers stunni…
$917,118
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Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Villa in the area of La Nucia Convent De Les Montjes, 160 m surface, 30 m2 terrace, 5000 m f…
$610,278
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Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Here we have a two-story Villa in La Nucia. The house itself is divided over two floo…
$501,365
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3 bedroom townthouse in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 299 m²
Discover the harmony, light and comfort offered by AMIRAL, a residential complex of 24 indep…
$884,303
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3 bedroom house in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
A turn-key modern villa is available for sale in the gated community of El Cedro Village, lo…
$604,771
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5 bedroom house in La Nucia, Spain
5 bedroom house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a comfortable villa with mountain views in La Nucia. The town of La Nucia is a sm…
$853,291
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Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucia, these exclusive villas offer a sophisticated and m…
$1,26M
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5 bedroom house in La Nucia, Spain
5 bedroom house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 538 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a comfortable villa with mountain views in La Nucia. The town of La Nucia is a sm…
$853,291
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in La Nucia, Spain
4 bedroom house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a house in the town of La Nucia. House with an area of ​​200 sq.m. consists of th…
$633,402
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3 bedroom house in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in La Nucia, on a hill that offers impressive …
$786,792
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
New home at an unbeatable price. Built with high-quality materials and finishes, located nex…
$691,882
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3 bedroom house in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in La Nucia, on a hill from which breathtaking…
$882,761
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
Exclusive new villas with private pool and garage in La NuciaDiscover this luxury residentia…
$697,125
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucia, this exclusive collection of 8 detached homes offe…
$749,539
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