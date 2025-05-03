Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Spain

Torrevieja
368
Marbella
373
Madrid
4
Benidorm
51
717 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 141 m2.Plot size: 312 m2.Solarium: 50 m2.New Build.There is pri…
$475,121
Villa in Mojacar, Spain
Villa
Mojacar, Spain
Area 255 m²
Discover an unparalleled lifestyle on the coast of Almería, in the exclusive Macenas Mediter…
$1,05M
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 182 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$347,120
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Шале с 3 спальнями Новая урбанизация с шале с 3 спальнями и 2 ванными комнатами, расположенн…
$280,891
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
A unique place in one of the most sought-after areas in the northwest of Murcia, in a privil…
$454,776
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 190 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,070,000 to € 1,070,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,07M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 352 m²
Due to its location, this exclusive villa has stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean …
$672,375
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Stylish country houses with 3 bedrooms The new Blue Swing project and consisting of 10 styli…
$672,751
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Rented for long term Magnificent villa of 603 m², located on a plot of 1,100 m² with a moder…
$3,95M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 134 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, park…
$705,034
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern townhouses built in a quiet p…
$261,513
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 388 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 388 m2.Plot size: 1621 m2.Cellar: 104 m2, built area: 411 m2.Pr…
$1,20M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa in Adeje, Caldera del Rey, for sale Luxury villa in the best area of Costa Ade…
$2,87M
Bungalow in Alicante, Spain
Bungalow
Alicante, Spain
Area 397 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents this exclusive property located in one of the best enclaves o…
$1,08M
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Last South-facing apartment with solarim of 70m2! Residential of modern homes of 2 bedrooms…
$376,820
3 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Beautiful attached in private urbanization, with wide terrace and very illuminated. 3 bedro…
$520,680
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 424 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,525,000 to € 2,525,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$2,50M
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Ground floor bungalow in Residencial Marbella 6 , in Torreblanca , Torrevieja , Costa Blanca…
$139,962
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ador, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ador, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 292 m²
Precious villa with excellent views of the mountains and the sea is located in the urbanizat…
$580,195
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
$258,598
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 362 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,950,000 to € 2,750,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 7] [Built…
$1,95M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Villas del Condado is a new complex of detached houses located next to the Alabama County go…
$317,055
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 481 m²
New Development: Prices from € 3,095,000 to € 3,995,000. [Beds: 3 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built…
$3,06M
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
$200,145
Villa 7 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Country House with many possibilities in Estepona The Villa/Finca has a private road that on…
$3,00M
3 bedroom house in Casares, Spain
3 bedroom house
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
A beautiful tenement house completely renovated in one of the most sought after urbanization…
$264,679
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 89 m²
New townhouses located in Los Balcones, Torrevieja. On the ground floor of the townhouse th…
$241,755
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Plot size: 93 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.The…
$271,133
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Daya Nueva, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Daya Nueva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Newly built homes on one floor. In the new part of the municipality of Daya Nueva, a short d…
$250,855
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
$294,267
