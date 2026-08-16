Houses for sale in Canary Islands, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Canary Islands, Spain

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Santa Cruz de Tenerife
163
Adeje
96
Arona
31
Los Cristianos
17
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166 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Air conditioning, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$2,08M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Townhouse for sale in the newly built elite residential complex PortoNovo in the center of L…
$635,626
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3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale a three-story townhouse located in El Camison, on the border between the cities of …
$524,829
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Townhouse for sale in La Finca, first phase of Aguilas del Teide. On the ground floor there …
$305,567
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Townhouse in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Townhouse
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
In the case of the United Nations, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OH…
Price on request
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3 bedroom townthouse in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse on Del Duque's first lineOn sale is an exceptional townhouse located in an elite r…
$1,41M
VAT
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
We are pleased to offer for sale a unique villa surrounded by gardens and on the first line …
$3,43M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 545 m²
Modern corner villa located in one of the best residences of the city of Los Cristianos - Me…
$1,03M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Beautifully Renovated 3-Bedroom Duplex with Private Garden and Sea Views – Paraíso II, Playa…
$639,443
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the El Cortijo complex, in the heart of Playa de Las Americas. …
$256,583
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
For sale is a magnificent duplex with ocean views, located in the tourist town of Puerto de …
Price on request
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
For sale corner three-story townhouse with an area of 135 m². Located in El Camison, on the …
$465,348
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Villa 7 bedrooms in El Sauzal, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
El Sauzal, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 780 m²
An exclusive villa is now for sale in El Sausal — one of the most prestigious areas in the n…
$3,20M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Spacious townhouse for sale in the Terrazas del Galeon complex in Adeje.   The house consis…
$290,405
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in El Bebedero, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
El Bebedero, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
On sale is a duplex penhouse, which is located in the Diana complex in the Buzanada zone. Th…
$173,777
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
We present this attractive triplex apartment located in the San Rafael complex, also known a…
$285,998
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Duplex in Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Duplex
Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Price on request
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
We are pleased to offer a spacious and bright two-bedroom duplex apartment in one of the mos…
$831,275
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Terraced house with private garden, large garage and communal pool – San Miguel de Abona Co…
$340,591
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Located in one of the most exclusive and peaceful residential areas of Chayofa, just a few m…
$922,513
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Ursula, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Exclusive detached villa with ocean views in Santa Úrsula (Cuesta de la Villa area) — a rare…
$660,016
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Luxury villas – corales residences | tenerife Located in one of the most exclusive and soug…
$2,56M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Townhouse for sale in Los Menores, Tenerife. Two-storey house with a comfortable layout: - T…
$447,416
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4 bedroom house in El Sauzal, Spain
4 bedroom house
El Sauzal, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
\ An exclusive villa with panoramic ocean views is now for sale in the prestigious La Baran…
$672,069
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
We are pleased to offer for sale this beautiful house located in the quiet area of Costa Ade…
$633,444
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Look no further! It is an ideal place to live or enjoy your holidays in Tenerife: a luxury v…
$1,88M
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the Colina Blanca residential complex in San Eugenio Alto.  1 b…
$160,948
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Exclusive Premium villa for sale, located in one of the most prestigious areas of the south …
Price on request
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Villa in Canary Islands, Spain
Villa
Canary Islands, Spain
the Unique country house of the architect and fantastically locateded directly on the northe…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 140 m²
An exclusive property is available for sale with the option to purchase the company's shares…
$1,74M
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Property types in Canary Islands

villas
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Canary Islands, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

The Canary Islands are an archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean that is part of Spain. Each island has its own appeal: Tenerife is a center of tourism and luxury real estate, Gran Canaria is more of a business and cultural hub, and Fuerteventura is primarily known for its expansive beaches. Villas for sale in the Canary Islands are increasing, as is the demand for local real estate, and the main buyers are foreigners.

Peculiarities of buying a house in the Canary Islands

The main advantage of local real estate is its accessibility. Purchases are processed through a notary, and foreigners require a NIE (Número de Identificación de Extranjero), which can be obtained in 1-2 weeks at a police station or Spanish consulate.

Other advantages of Canary Islands real estate:

  • Types of real estate. Houses for sale in the Canary Islands aren't limited to villas and townhouses. Bungalows and cottages are also available in both resort areas and rural areas.
  • Investment attractiveness. The islands are a popular tourist destination. Average occupancy rates in tourist areas (Costa Adeje, Playa de las Américas) reach 80% per year.
  • Infrastructure. The islands have a well-developed network of highways, air and ferry services.

House prices in the Canary Islands

Canary Islands property prices depend heavily on the island. In 2024, the average price per square meter in Tenerife increased by 14.4% to €2,827, while in Gran Canaria it reached €2,600.

Average cost of a house in the Canary Islands:

Property type Average price (€) in 2023 Average price (€) in 2025
Villas 1,200,000–2,800,000 1,400,000–3,500,000
Cottages 280,000–550,000 320,000–650,000
Townhouses 230,000–450,000 270,000–550,000
Bungalow 180,000–350,000 220,000–450,000
Chalet 350,000–700,000 450,000–800,000
Duplexes 300,000–600,000 350,000–700,000
Houses by the sea 700,000–1,800,000 800,000–2,200,000

Popular areas to buy a home in the Canary Islands

Demand for luxury properties is high in Costa Adeje (Tenerife). The average price per square meter is €3,500. This price is driven by the area's prestige, as it is home to golf clubs (Golf Costa Adeje), yacht marinas, and beaches. Playa de las Américas is considered a more affordable option in Tenerife — a tourist hub with a vibrant nightlife, beaches, and average housing prices of €2,800 per square meter.

Also popular:

  • Puerto de la Cruz (Tenerife). A northern city with a mild climate (average temperature 21°C) and verdant landscapes. Cottage prices start at €300,000.
  • Maspalomas (Gran Canaria). An area with sand dunes and luxury properties from €1.2 million.
  • Costa Blanca (Lanzarote). A tranquil area with a volcanic landscape. Homes here are priced from €250,000, but strict building regulations limit the choice.

Frequently asked questions about buying a house or villa in the Canary Islands

Which Canary Island is best for buying a home for investment or permanent residence?

Tenerife and Gran Canaria are ideal for investment, with the highest rental occupancy rates (75–85%) and yields of 6–9%. Puerto de la Cruz (Tenerife) or Arrecife are suitable for permanent residence.

Can foreigners buy a house in the Canary Islands?

Foreigners can purchase real estate without restrictions once they have obtained a NIE (tax number) and opened a local bank account.

Is it profitable to buy a house in the Canary Islands for rental purposes?

Buying a house in the Canary Islands for rental purposes is quite a profitable venture. The average return on such properties is 5-8% per annum, reaching up to 9% in popular areas. For example, a villa priced at €1.5 million can yield €90,000-€120,000.

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