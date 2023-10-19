UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Canary Islands
Houses
Houses for sale in Canary Islands, Spain
Adeje
33
Arona
25
San Miguel de Abona
7
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
5
Granadilla de Abona
4
Guia de Isora
4
Puerto de la Cruz
4
Santiago del Teide
3
House
Clear all
115 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
3
3
114 m²
Townhouse in Sueño Azul in the area of Callao Salvaje with panoramic views of the ocean and …
€450,000
Recommend
2 room house
Icod de los Vinos, Spain
2
1
80 m²
A house with a land plot surrounded by pine forest is for sale. Located on Icod de los Vinos…
€255,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
3
400 m²
On sale are new modern design villas located in Puerto de la Cruz, on the northern coast of …
€790,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with garden, with electricity
Arico, Spain
4
4
124 m²
House under construction for sale in Abades, designed by a Spanish architect who planned the…
€350,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
6
5
506 m²
New villa for sale overlooking the ocean in the Roque Del Conde area. Villa with heated pool…
€1,70M
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
2
1
47 m²
Cozy townhouse for sale on the south coast of Tenerife in the vibrant Golf del Sur resort. T…
€283,000
Recommend
3 room house
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
3
3
238 m²
Separate house for sale in the picturesque area of the northern coast of Tenerife. Located i…
€255,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
400 m²
On sale are new modern design villas located in Puerto de la Cruz, on the northern coast of …
€690,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
El Sauzal, Spain
4
3
351 m²
For sale magnificent villa with a private pool and garden. Located on the southern coast of …
€830,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Buenavista del Norte, Spain
3
2
130 m²
€240,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Spain
5
2
185 m²
For sale beautiful 5-bedroom villa in the prestigious Costa Adeje area. Located in the touri…
€575,000
Recommend
House
Guia de Isora, Spain
€295,000
Recommend
3 room house
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
3
1
180 m²
For sale a cozy house with fireplace surrounded by centuries-old pines, in the real forest k…
€499,000
Recommend
2 room house
Arona, Spain
2
1
310 m²
If you dream of a house within walking distance to the sea, then you can realize your dream …
€485,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
3
2
400 m²
For sale is a modern villa in southern Tenerife in the tourist area of Callao Salvaje. The c…
€1,10M
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
3
1
For sale is a spacious bungalow in the tourist area, in the Sotavento residential complex in…
€325,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
330 m²
Ideal for investment!!! For sale beautiful boutique villa, located near the tourist town of …
€1,60M
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with electricity
Arona, Spain
3
2
80 m²
Duplex penthouse in the Parque de la Reina area. Sold furnished. There is a parking space an…
€199,900
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Adeje, Spain
5
4
284 m²
1/2
Luxury villa with 4 bedrooms, private heated pool and garage for 6 cars.This beautiful villa…
€2,39M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with garage
Adeje, Spain
6
3
213 m²
Beautiful villa 5 bedrooms in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. This is a cozy area within wa…
€875,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
3
2
74 m²
Spacious one-storey bungalow with 2 bedrooms in the area of San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje in…
€320,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
3
2
395 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
€1,17M
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Arona, Spain
4
2
102 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€155,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Adeje, Spain
4
2
235 m²
Elegant and spacious villa in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. Villa with large plot, privat…
€935,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
4
4
200 m²
For sale a unique luxury villa built and designed with the most exclusive and modern materia…
€1,89M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with furniture, with security, with washer
Guia de Isora, Spain
4
2
80 m²
Townhouse in Guia de Isora. The area is good for living. Nearby is the administration, bus s…
€169,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with security
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
3
2
78 m²
Duplex in a modern residential complex on the first line of Los Martines in the El Medano ar…
€420,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
6
5
515 m²
Beautiful 5 bedrooms villa in Madroñal, Costa Adeje with ocean and mountain views. The villa…
€2,30M
Recommend
3 room house in good condition, with forest view
Tacoronte, Spain
5
4
190 m²
1/2
We have 5 New Villas off plan in Tacoronte next to Real Golf A property with many possibili…
€505,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
3
80 m²
€429,500
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Search using the map
