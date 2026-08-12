Houses for sale in Malaga, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Malaga, Spain

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Marbella
1038
Estepona
479
San Pedro Alcantara
454
Fuengirola
105
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3 199 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
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4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Calahonda. 4 bed · 3 bath · 159 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$604,732
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique 500m3 build detached villa for sale with pool and cinema room, in secluded area but o…
$2,08M
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4 bedroom house in Casares, Spain
4 bedroom house
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 528 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Casares. 4 bed · 4 bath · 528 m² built. Presented by MUSE Proper…
$4,85M
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4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Riviera del Sol. 4 bed · 3 bath · 152 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$1,11M
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5 bedroom house in Periana, Spain
5 bedroom house
Periana, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 438 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in Cortijo Blanco. 5 bed · 4 bath · 438 m² built. Presented by MUSE…
$3,00M
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8 bedroom House in Ricmar, Spain
8 bedroom House
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 547 m²
8-bedroom villa for sale in El Rosario. 8 bed · 7 bath · 547 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pro…
$2,89M
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5 bedroom house in Ricmar, Spain
5 bedroom house
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 326 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in El Rosario. 5 bed · 5 bath · 326 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pro…
$2,39M
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4 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
4 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 761 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Los Monteros. 4 bed · 5 bath · 761 m² built. Presented by MUSE P…
$6,35M
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3 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Aloha. 3 bed · 2 bath · 117 m² built. Presented by MUSE Prop…
$848,648
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4 bedroom house in Benahavis, Spain
4 bedroom house
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Benahavís. 4 bed · 3 bath · 289 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$1,38M
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6 bedroom house in Benahavis, Spain
6 bedroom house
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 038 m²
6-bedroom villa for sale in Paraiso Alto. 6 bed · 8 bath · 1038 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$4,62M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 713 m²
Number of floors 1
Turnkey Golf-Front Villa with Serene Views in Casares This turnkey development is situated i…
$7,50M
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4 bedroom house in Benahavis, Spain
4 bedroom house
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 427 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Benahavís. 4 bed · 4 bath · 427 m² built. Presented by MUSE Prop…
$3,34M
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5 bedroom house in Manilva, Spain
5 bedroom house
Manilva, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in Manilva. 5 bed · 4 bath · 180 m² built. Presented by MUSE Proper…
$685,395
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4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 391 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Cerros del Aguila. 4 bed · 6 bath · 391 m² built. Presented by M…
$1,12M
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5 bedroom house in Benahavis, Spain
5 bedroom house
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 407 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in Benahavís. 5 bed · 5 bath · 407 m² built. Presented by MUSE Prop…
$4,91M
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4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Coín. 4 bed · 4 bath · 365 m² built. Presented by MUSE Property,…
$859,782
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3 bedroom house in Manilva, Spain
3 bedroom house
Manilva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Manilva. 3 bed · 2 bath · 198 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$877,514
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3 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 3 bed · 4 bath · 145 m² built. Presented by…
$1,39M
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5 bedroom house in Fuengirola, Spain
5 bedroom house
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 327 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in Los Pacos. 5 bed · 3 bath · 327 m² built. Presented by MUSE Prop…
$1,13M
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2 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
2-bedroom townhouse for sale in Riviera del Sol. 2 bed · 2 bath · 100 m² built. Presented by…
$692,384
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4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in El Faro. 4 bed · 3 bath · 230 m² built. Presented by MUSE Proper…
$1,67M
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7 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
7 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 401 m²
7-bedroom villa for sale in Marbella - Puerto Banus. 7 bed · 3 bath · 401 m² built. Presente…
$2,77M
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6 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
6 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
6-bedroom townhouse for sale in Guadalmina Alta. 6 bed · 4 bath · 305 m² built. Presented by…
$1,67M
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4 bedroom house in Torremolinos, Spain
4 bedroom house
Torremolinos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Montemar. 4 bed · 3 bath · 187 m² built. Presented by MUSE P…
$1,15M
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6 bedroom house in Benalmadena, Spain
6 bedroom house
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 482 m²
6-bedroom villa for sale in Sierrezuela. 6 bed · 7 bath · 482 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$2,19M
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6 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
6 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 539 m²
6-bedroom villa for sale in Nueva Andalucia. 6 bed · 6 bath · 539 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$4,91M
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4 bedroom house in Benahavis, Spain
4 bedroom house
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Istán. 4 bed · 3 bath · 209 m² built. Presented by MUSE Prop…
$981,310
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4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Calahonda. 4 bed · 3 bath · 292 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$670,387
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3 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in San Pedro de Alcántara. 3 bed · 3 bath · 145 m² built. Prese…
$736,079
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Property types in Malaga

villas
cottages
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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