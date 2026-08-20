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Houses for Sale in in Madrid, Spain

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7 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
This apartment is located on the second floor of a classic building built in the 1920s, on J…
$1,19M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 156 m²
Built in 1973, this fourth-floor apartment overlooking the street is located in one of Madri…
$2,70M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
Fantastic semi-detached villa of 450 m², located in the most exclusive area of El Encinar de…
$2,56M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 441 m²
Beautiful corner villa of 441 m2 on a plot of over 800 m2, located in one of the best urbani…
$2,51M
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2 bedroom house in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom house
Madrid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Discover a unique gem in Altea's old town! This charming townhouse combines Mediterranean ch…
$394 670
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5 bedroom house in Madrid, Spain
5 bedroom house
Madrid, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
🏡 Corner penthouse townhouse with sea views – Balcón de FinestratDiscover this spectacular b…
$545 573
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 440 m²
Individual villa of 440 m2, located in the exclusive area of ​​La Moraleja, on just 2 floors…
$2,88M
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