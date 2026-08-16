Houses for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

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villas
49
bungalows
126
townhouses
20
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251 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
New villas in San Pedro del Pinatar with private poolModern design and excellent locationThi…
$614,425
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3 bedroom house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Unique opportunity! Furnished and equipped modern semi-detached 3 bedroom villa for sale in …
$462,221
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Exclusive New Build Bungalows with private pool in San Pedro del Pinatar Discover t…
$341,650
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3 bedroom house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to you a new corner house in San Pedro del Pinatar, a modern design house with an…
$420,843
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Modern New Build Bungalows for Sale in San Pedro del Pinatar Near the Beach Mediterranean L…
$366,877
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Immerse yourself in a new way of life where innovation and design combine to create a truly …
$444,884
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3 bedroom house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Discover this exclusive new-build complex in San Pedro del Pinatar, one of the most sought-a…
$439,220
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/2
Introducing Villas Joblán 2 - modern bungalows in San Pedro del Pinatar. Villas Joblán 2 is …
$346,637
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
New bungalows in San Pedro del Pinatar – luxury and nature by the seaFavorable location near…
$349,736
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3 bedroom house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Exclusive offer - modern quarters of four new houses, located in a residential area near the…
$565,207
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3 bedroom house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Discover an exclusive complex of individual villas located in a quiet residential area of Sa…
$491,233
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
New Build Semi-Detached Villas with Private Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar Modern Ho…
$440,848
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
2-Bedroom Beachside Townhouse with Solarium & Private Parking in El Mojón, Murcia This townh…
$341,377
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
We are pleased to present a new residential complex located in the charming city of San Javi…
$315,429
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3 bedroom house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Brand NEW and READY to move in, modern and contemporary VILLA with 3 bedrooms, one on the gr…
$456,558
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing Villas Joblán 2 - modern bungalows in San Pedro del Pinatar. Villas Joblán 2 is …
$311,962
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of boutique residences on Costa Calida, just 600 metres fro…
$375,533
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Modern bungalows a few steps from the sea in the south of the Costa Blanca. The new resident…
$319,012
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Located in the charming town of San Pedro del Pinatar, this exclusive collection of 14 detac…
$513,146
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Located in the charming town of San Pedro del Pinatar, these townhouses offer a unique oppor…
$438,192
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Located in the charming town of San Pedro del Pinatar, these detached homes offer an ideal s…
$563,884
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Newly built bungalows in Lo Pagán: Modern living close to the beach Prime location in Lo Pa…
$302,278
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
New Build Bungalows for Sale in Lo Pagan Near the Beach and Marina Modern Residential Compl…
$328,899
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale a new bungalow in San Pedro del Pinatar 300 meters from the seaBungalow with an area…
$261,619
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Modern New Build Bungalows for Sale in San Pedro del Pinatar Near the Beach Mediter…
$371,124
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3 bedroom house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Discover a unique project of modern detached villas located in one of the most popular areas…
$936,174
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3 bedroom house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Discover a unique project of modern freestanding villas located in one of the most sought-af…
$947,733
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
New Build Bungalows with Private Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar Exclusive Boutique R…
$380,785
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Welcome to a unique apartment complex located in the charming town of San Pedro del Pinata. …
$260,065
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
4-Bedroom Detached Villas for Sale with Private Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar These villas a…
$1,02M
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