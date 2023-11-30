Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. San Pedro del Pinatar
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

villas
52
bungalows
10
townhouses
25
House To archive
Clear all
124 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with armored door in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with armored door
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
These spacious villas have been carefully designed to provide the perfect individual home, w…
€280,000
Leave a request
3 room house with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/1
€439,900
Leave a request
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Semi-Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar The houses have a private swim…
€329,000
Leave a request
3 room house with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
€409,000
Leave a request
3 room house with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€419,900
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 Bedroom Properties with Private Pool and Solarium in San Pedro del Pinatar The properties …
€289,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Villas for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Cálida 5 independent houses that stand as au…
€379,900
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Spacious Detached Villas at a Prime Location in Costa Calida The villas are situated in the …
€499,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic 3-Bedroomed Villas with Private Pools 600 m from the Beach in San Javier, Costa Calida …
€400,000
Leave a request
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic 3-Bedroomed Villas with Private Pools 600 m from the Beach in San Javier, Costa Calida …
€320,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
3-Bedroom Stylish Townhouses with Private Pools in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida Modern…
€307,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Detached Villas with Private Pools in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida Modern detached vil…
€380,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Modern Villas with Private Pools in Santiago de la Ribera San Javier Cont…
€370,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
4-Bedroom Contemporary Villa with Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida The luxurious v…
€1,20M
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Contemporary Townhouses in San Pedro Costa Calida Contemporary townhouses are situ…
€208,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new modern townhouse in Santiago de la Ribera. Beautiful resort town, which is …
€247,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Two-apartment 3-bedroom residence with a modern and elegant design, located in the heart of …
€207,500
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Villas for sale in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia Homes with 3 bedrooms distributed over 2 fl…
€455,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Villas for sale in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia 9 houses with parking space within the plot…
€355,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Duplex 100 m from the sea in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia Second phase of the residential c…
€405,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
A residential complex consisting of separate villas located in San Pedro del Pinatar, on the…
€289,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
€445,900
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
€395,900
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
€395,900
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
€419,900
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Residential complex of semi-detached and separate villas located in Santiago de la Ribera, o…
€399,950
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
A complex of 14 independent villas located in Santiago de la Ribera on the Costa Calida coas…
€370,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Residential complex of semi-detached and separate villas located in Santiago de la Ribera, o…
€319,950
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace, with heating, with public pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace, with heating, with public pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
€239,900
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Villas in Lo Romero Golf, Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca These private homes on 265m2 pl…
€399,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir