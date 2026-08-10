Houses for sale in Almeria, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Almeria
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in Almeria, Spain

;
Vera
43
House Delete
Clear all
260 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería …
$427,662
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería&…
$427,683
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Los Narcisos apartments are located within a short walking distance of Playa Los Nardos y Pl…
$300,534
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Phase 9 of Mar de Pulpí, called Petunia, features communal areas including gardens, communit…
$250,830
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
$315,910
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Los Narcisos apartments are located within a short walking distance of Playa Los Nardos y Pl…
$328,276
Leave a request
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Phase 9 of Mar de Pulpí, called Petunia, features communal areas including gardens, communit…
$231,180
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 86 m²
$315,115
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
The 8th phase of Mar de Pulpí, also known as “Las Amapolas”, is located on the beachfront of…
$560,611
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
$285,602
Leave a request
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 116 m²
$204,001
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The 8th phase of Mar de Pulpí, also known as “Las Amapolas”, is located on the beachfront of…
$360,641
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Los Narcisos apartments are located within a short walking distance of Playa Los Nardos y Pl…
$346,770
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 165 m²
$332,231
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VERA, ALMERIA New Build residential of beautiful villas located in the…
$528,882
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
The 8th phase of Mar de Pulpí, also known as “Las Amapolas”, is located on the beachfront of…
$453,113
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
The 8th phase of Mar de Pulpí, also known as “Las Amapolas”, is located on the beachfront of…
$629,965
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 259 m²
$407,886
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VERA, ALMERIA New Build residential of beautiful villas located in the…
$541,949
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
$283,270
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Newly built villas in Vera Playa, Almería: modern homes near the sea Contemporary living in…
$522,877
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
$384,932
Leave a request
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
$203,614
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 1
Massive luxurious Villa located on a golf resort with a big terrace and deluxe amenities inc…
$1,10M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
$350,323
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 157 m²
Floor 2/2
New bungalow in a gated residential complex in the town of Pulpi. Bungalow on the second flo…
$252,574
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Brand new opulent villa situated on a golf resort, boasting a spacious terrace, communal poo…
$401,222
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 157 m²
The 8th phase of Mar de Pulpí, also known as “Las Amapolas”, is located on the beachfront of…
$314,405
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Los Narcisos apartments are located within a short walking distance of Playa Los Nardos y Pl…
$292,443
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The 8th phase of Mar de Pulpí, also known as “Las Amapolas”, is located on the beachfront of…
$343,302
Leave a request

Property types in Almeria

villas
bungalows
duplexes

Properties features in Almeria, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go