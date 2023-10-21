Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Almeria, Spain

2 room house in Almeria, Spain
2 room house
Almeria, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 228 m²
€383,000
3 room house in Almeria, Spain
3 room house
Almeria, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 271 m²
€447,000
Villa 2 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Houses 400m from the Beach in Almeria Spain These contemporary house…
€265,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Houses 400m from the Beach in Almeria Spain These contemporary house…
€429,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas in an Exclusive Resort in Almeria Cuevas de Almanzora The ultra-lu…
€395,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas in an Exclusive Resort in Almeria Cuevas de Almanzora The ultra-lu…
€350,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Mediterranean-Style Houses With Private Pools in an Exclusive Complex in Almeria The modern…
€849,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Mediterranean-Style Houses With Private Pools in an Exclusive Complex in Almeria The modern…
€749,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Spacious Detached Villas with 5 Bedrooms on Large Plots in Exclusive Resort in Cuevas del Al…
€1,000,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Stylish Mediterranean Houses with 2 Bedrooms in Exclusive Resort in Almeria Stylish houses a…
€265,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 195 m²
Residential real estate on 2 and 3 bedrooms with a balcony, garden or solarium, and with pri…
€370,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
€255,500
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
€247,500
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
€219,500
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
€269,500
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Floor 2/3
€215,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 2/3
Modern bungalow in a closed residential complex in the city of Pulpi. Bungalow on the second…
€295,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
A comfortable house in a closed residential complex in Pulpi. Bungalow on the ground floor w…
€197,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/3
€272,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 2/2
€510,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer a bungalow in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange groves.…
€222,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a bungalow in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange groves.…
€293,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
€235,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer bungalows in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange groves.T…
€193,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Residential is the perfect place to enjoy the Mediterranean with the privacy and intimacy t…
€278,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with private pool in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with private pool
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Villa for sale in Vera, Almería, Costa de Almería Vera is one of the best naturist enclaves …
€379,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with private pool in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with private pool
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Villa for sale in Vera, Almería, Costa de Almería Vera is one of the best naturist enclaves …
€359,000
3 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Бунгало с 2 спальнями Бунгало с двумя и тремя спальнями расположены на набережной пляжа Лос-…
€324,000
3 room house with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 room house with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Бунгало с 2 спальнями Бунгало с двумя и тремя спальнями расположены на набережной пляжа Лос-…
€294,000
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Бунгало с 2 спальнями Бунгало с двумя и тремя спальнями расположены на набережной пляжа Лос-…
€222,000

