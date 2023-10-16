Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 Bedroom Properties with Private Pool and Solarium in San Pedro del Pinatar The properties …
€274,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Real Estate with Pools in Los Alcazares, Costa Calida The real estate in Los Alcaz…
€390,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
€680,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 191 m²
€555,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 215 m²
€495,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 254 m²
€460,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
€590,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 252 m²
€635,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, nearby golf course in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, nearby golf course
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Semi-detached villas in Los Alcázares, Murcia, Costa Cálida A development of 16 properties, …
€389,900
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Javier, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
3 Bedroom Villas for Sale in San Javier Costa Calida Discover these elegant villas in San Ja…
€400,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
3-Bedroom Houses Near the Beach in Los Alcázares, Costa Calida These houses sit on spacious …
€449,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
About the project: a private residence consists of a bungalow with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located…
€185,900
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Contemporary 3-Bedroom Detached Villas on the Golf Course in Murcia These contemporary villa…
€530,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Villas in Condado de Alhama, Murcia, Costa Cálida 11 independent villas, with private pool, …
€369,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
About the project: a private residence consists of a bungalow with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located…
€168,900
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of independent villas with 2, 3 and 4 be…
€258,900
Villa 3 room villa in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of independent villas with 2, 3 and 4 be…
€279,900
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
About the project: consists of independent villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms located on the same …
€289,000
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
About the project: consists of independent villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms located on the same …
€239,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Villas for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Cálida 5 independent houses that stand as au…
€379,900
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
A complex of separate villas located just 300 meters from the beach of Poniente de Aguilas o…
€352,500
3 room house with swimming pool in Region of Murcia, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Region of Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
The villas are next to golf at Condado de Alhama, in a luxury resort, with sports fields, su…
€332,900
4 room house with swimming pool in Region of Murcia, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Region of Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
We present to your attention a magnificent one-level villa that promises comfort and style. …
€589,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Detached Houses in Los Alcázares Detached houses are si…
€289,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 Bedroom Unique Modern Detached Golf Houses in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Located in the Mu…
€399,000
3 room house with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
House from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, Los AlcizeresThe 108 sqm villa consi…
€399,000
3 room house with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
House from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, Los Alcizeres The 108 sqm villa cons…
€425,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden in San Javier, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
About the project: an exclusive villa located on the 1st golf line in Roda Golf, Costa Calid…
€690,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Alicante, Costa Blanca The residential is located in LA MA…
€349,900
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
About the project: several independent villas located on the prestigious Roda golf course on…
€385,000

