Houses for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Region of Murcia, Spain

;
Murcia
263
Fuente Alamo de Murcia
416
Los Alcazares
338
Torre-Pacheco
293
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2 132 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
New Build Townhouses in Santa Rosalia Lake and Life Resort Murcia New Build Townhouses Near…
$530,223
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
New Build Townhouses in Santa Rosalia Lake and Life Resort Murcia New Build Townhou…
$530,223
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Welcome to a unique residential project in La Pinilla, Murcia, created for those looking for…
$203,768
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom house in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom house
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Discover an exceptional residential villa complex that provides maximum comfort and modern s…
$360,507
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
In the heart of San Pedro del Pinatara stands an exclusive complex of two modern villas crea…
$604,026
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3 bedroom house in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Welcome to your new start in harmony with nature. Discover a unique residential project in L…
$311,823
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TekceTekce
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Welcome to your new life in harmony with nature. Discover a unique residential project in La…
$240,126
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Abanilla, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abanilla, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
4 bedroom large country house near Abanilla . Large semi-new country house near Abanilla and…
$302,282
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
New Mediterranean style villas in San Pedro del PinatarExclusive residential complex of 4 in…
$943,356
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 96 m²
This exclusive complex of luxury two-family villas offers a modern and functional lifestyle …
$315,848
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Welcome to your new start in harmony with nature. Discover a unique residential project in L…
$203,186
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Exquisite Detached Villas with 3 Bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Cálida These villas…
$525,354
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 178 m²
This newly built residential complex in La Manga del Mar Menor should be on the wish list of…
$669,875
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3 bedroom house in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
In a calm and pleasant environment, Fuente Alamo offers an exclusive complex of 38 detached …
$389,750
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3 bedroom house in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
In the quiet and pleasant surroundings of Fuente Alamo, an exclusive complex of 38 individua…
$389,056
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
New villas in San Pedro del Pinatar with private poolModern design and excellent locationThi…
$614,425
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3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
This residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area of Los Alcazares, in the inhabit…
$549,025
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3 bedroom house in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
New modern villas in the prestigious complex Hacienda del Álamo Golf Resort is a closed urba…
$489,962
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3 bedroom house in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of independent villas in the developing region of Murcia, j…
$457,656
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Newly built detached villas with private pool in Roldán, Torre-Pacheco Modern two-storey vi…
$475,843
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
New Build Bungalows with Private Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar Exclusive Boutique R…
$380,785
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
NEW BUILD ONE LEVEL VILLAS IN ALTAONA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA New Build residencial of beautif…
$546,353
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3 bedroom house in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Welcome to your new start in harmony with nature. Discover a unique residential project in L…
$306,044
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
$364,803
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 96 m²
Live Mediterranean life all year round in these exclusive contemporary design villas located…
$462,337
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
Located in the charming coastal town of Aguiles, this exclusive complex of 8 townhouses offe…
$461,181
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
Discover a unique collection of 20 elegant detached villas in the exclusive Peraleja Golf Re…
$728,125
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 308 m²
Located in the charming area of Santa Rosalía, this exclusive collection of 16 detached home…
$1,37M
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3 bedroom house in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Discover magnificent modern villas under construction, located in a privileged location in t…
$595,837
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive collection of 9 detached homes…
$484,202
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Property types in Region of Murcia

villas
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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