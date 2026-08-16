Houses for sale in Girones, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Girona, Spain

;
Lloret de Mar
62
Blanes
35
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
25
Platja dAro
21
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190 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 214 m²
A detached house with two fully independent apartments in Mas Bael is a great option for bot…
$486,128
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 397 m²
House with sea views, versatile spaces and energy efficiency in Lloret de MarRas located in …
$798,056
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 440 m²
Luxurious and new house in a classic style in the luxury urbanization of La Mongoda in Llore…
$2,66M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 932 m²
Renovated villa with sea views in one of the most exclusive areas of the Costa Brava, just 3…
$2,14M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 654 m²
In the heart of the prestigious urbanization of Cala Sant Francesque, a short walk from the …
$1,70M
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4 bedroom house in Llagostera, Spain
4 bedroom house
Llagostera, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 1
Comfortable newly built house on one floor, with a CLT panel structure of 150 m2 with 4 bedr…
Price on request
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Beautiful villa with sea views and a tourist license. This magnificent newly built villa, l…
$1,69M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Beautiful one-storey house with sea views in the urbanization of Cala Caneias in Lloret de M…
$1,04M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Begur, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Begur, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
Exclusive residential complex of 27 townhouses, located just 5 minutes walk from the center …
$607,840
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 408 m²
Villa with a view on the sea and a new pool in Cala Sant France – BlanesWe present exclusive…
$2,30M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 654 m²
Exclusive villa with additional plot, tourist license and panoramic sea views in Cala San Fr…
$1,69M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 397 m²
Exclusive house with tourist license in Cala San Francesque – Blanes.In one of the most desi…
$1,63M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
House withTOURIST LICENSEin classic style, located in an exclusive private residential area …
$1,43M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Charming renovated townhouse with swimming pool, ready to move inLocated in a quiet resident…
$445,450
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 507 m²
Discover this magnificent residence located in the prestigious Cala Sant Francesque district…
$2,25M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Villa with sea view and tourist license400 mt Cala Bona – Cala Sant Francesc, BlanesLocated …
$990,863
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
House with tourist license in the city of Blanes.This 120 m2 house, located just 150 meters …
$580,850
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Townhouse for sale in Sa Boadella, Lloret de MarLocated in one of the most sought-after area…
$707,056
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
Spacious and bright two-family house in MontferrandOn the ground floor: living room, bathroo…
$564,884
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 348 m²
Trade is possible!House for sale, with an area of 348 m2, built in 2001, on the south side, …
$904,998
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3 bedroom townthouse in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Townhouse for sale in Lloret de MarMagnificent three-level townhouse located in a quiet resi…
$407,336
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Houses starting construction at a special price only at the initial stage you can take advan…
$1,01M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 674 m²
Modern, newly built detached house (construction completed in 2025), located in one of the m…
$2,54M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
A unique opportunity on the Costa Brava.A charming house for sale in Cala Cañelles, Lloret d…
$990,863
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 447 m²
A pearl surrounded by nature, where luxury combines with absolute tranquility.Located in the…
$1,52M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Hilari Sacalm, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Hilari Sacalm, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 417 m²
Manor and outbuildings on a plot of 4,207 m2. Charming Finca for sale, consisting of the fol…
$1,23M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Begur, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Begur, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 3
New construction semi-detached house in a residential area of ​​Begur a few minutes from the…
Price on request
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Villa with panoramic sea and mountain views, located in the prestigious Mas Nou urbanization…
$1,13M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Townhouse in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar. Distance to the center of Barcelona is 70 km,…
$640,983
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Chalet 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-story villa, typical Catalan style, with new fence, sliding door and independent entranc…
Price on request
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español

Property types in Girona

villas
chalets
townhouses

Properties features in Girona, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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