Houses for sale in Valencia, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Valencia, Spain

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el Camp de Turia
30
la Ribera Baixa
25
Cullera
22
lHorta Nord
20
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7 610 properties total found
4 room house in La Nucia, Spain
4 room house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260709075129For sale is a ready-made modern villa in the closed urbanization of El Ce…
$603,573
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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2 bedroom house in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom house
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
We offer an attractive residential project, ideal for those who appreciate space, privacy an…
$797,468
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4 room house in Finestrat, Spain
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260707102048Villa No. 5 is for sale in the closed residential complex Sierra Verde, l…
$732,800
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
4 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Exclusive promotion for the sale of new villas in Polop, created to enjoy the Mediterranean …
$885,484
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$328,183
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4 room house in La Nucia, Spain
4 room house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260709075145For sale is a ready-made modern villa in the closed urbanization of El Ce…
$603,573
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
We present an exceptional villa located in one of the most sought-after areas of Finestrat, …
$797,714
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3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
In the residential area of Gran Alacant, in the municipality of Santa Pola (Alicante), there…
$516,062
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2 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
2 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Exclusive sale of new built villas in Polop, created to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle in…
$574,234
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3 bedroom house in Bigastro, Spain
3 bedroom house
Bigastro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3-Bedroom Villas with Private Pools in Vistabella Golf, Orihuela Located in Vistabella Golf …
$455,489
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 187 m²
Exclusive New Build Single Level Villas at La Marquesa Golf, Ciudad Quesada Luxury Living N…
$1,83M
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3 bedroom house in Algorfa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
These modern villas in Alicante, Elgorth, are designed to provide a modern lifestyle on two …
$563,291
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4 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Altea, this elegant villa combines modern architecture, sea…
$3,09M
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3 bedroom townthouse in el Verger, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Verger, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Located in Alicante, in the El Verger area, this new construction project is an innovative r…
$582,334
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3 bedroom house in Algorfa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of 49 independent villas located in Algorfa, one…
$485,415
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
This detached, modern, and ready-to-move-into villa is located in the established urbanizati…
$1,03M
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Townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
$144,513
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
We present an exclusive independent villa located in one of the most sought-after areas of F…
$797,714
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 187 m²
Exclusive New Build Single Level Villas at La Marquesa Golf, Ciudad Quesada Luxury …
$1,83M
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$362,741
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 bedroom house
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 599 m²
Discover a residence that reinvents contemporary Mediterranean luxury, where architecture, d…
$3,00M
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Excellent Location and Mediterranean LifestyleSituated in an excellent location, just 200 me…
$367,413
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4 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 466 m²
The beautiful resort town of Altea, located on the north coast of the Costa Blanca, features…
$2,77M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$391,539
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Newly built villa for sale in Polop. Ready to move in. This newly built villa is spread ove…
$542,047
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contempo…
$362,741
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bigastro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bigastro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
3-Bedroom Villas with Private Pools in Vistabella Golf, Orihuela Located in Vistabella Golf …
$506,227
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 304 m²
Located in the charming setting of Polop, these villas offer an exclusive lifestyle in a pri…
$1,49M
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
We present an exclusive villa located in one of the most sought-after areas of Fainestrat, w…
$797,714
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom house
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This villa embodies the essence of Mediterranean style with simple and cozy architecture, co…
$529,770
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Property types in Valencia

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Valencia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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