Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Rojales
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Rojales, Spain

villas
155
bungalows
15
townhouses
18
House To archive
Clear all
241 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Golf Houses in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Discover these stylish houses fo…
€779,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Stylish Modern Villas with Pools in Rojales Costa Blanca On the sizable p…
€359,000
3 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 3
New villa for sale with swimming pool in Ciudad-Kesada.Ciudad-Kesada — is an exclusive area …
€399,000
2 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
2 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in a closed urbanization with a total area of 101 m2, useful 81 m2 with two b…
€160,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
We present a bungalow in a closed urbanization of 90 m2 with two bedrooms, two bathrooms in …
€138,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€930,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€1,04M
3 room house in Rojales, Spain
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
For sale detached house in Ciudad QuesadaThe 150-square-meter house has three bedrooms, two …
€320,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Detached Villa with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca The detached villa …
€828,000
3 room house in Rojales, Spain
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a villa from the developer in Benihofar with stunning views of the lakes, is part…
€497,500
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
Floor 3/2
Impressive Double-Height Ceiling Detached Villa in Quesada, Alicante The unique design villa…
€969,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
Special Architectural Design Villas with Private Swimming Pool in Rojales Detached villas ar…
€2,25M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
Special Architectural Design Villas with Private Swimming Pool in Rojales Detached villas ar…
€1,28M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Ultra-Lux Villa Offering High-Quality Life in Rojales, Alicante with 3 Private Pool…
€2,25M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
Marvelous Detached Villas in a Central Location in Ciudad Quesada, Alicante These detached v…
€510,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Contemporary Spacious Detached Villas in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales These modern detached villa…
€679,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas Near All Amenities in Ciudad Quesada Spacious villas are located i…
€370,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas with Private Pools in Ciudad Quesada Luxury villas in Ciudad Quesa…
€640,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
3 Bedroomed Detached Villas With Golf Course Views in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca The conte…
€419,000
9 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Rojales, Spain
9 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 17
Bathrooms count 6
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment Block with Stylish 2-Bedroom Homes with Golf Views in Ciudad Quesada Luxurious apa…
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas with Natural Stone Effect in Rojales Ciudad Quesada The detached v…
€566,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Key Ready Mediterranean Houses with 2 Bedrooms in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Mediterranean-…
€180,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Detached 3-Bedroom Villas with Pools in Rojales, Costa Blanca Ultra-modern detached villas a…
€595,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Detached 3-Bedroom Villas with Pools in Rojales, Costa Blanca Ultra-modern detached villas a…
€475,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
3 Bedroom Villas with Pools in Los Montesinos Costa Blanca The chic villas are situated in L…
€499,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
3 Bedroom Villas with Pools in Los Montesinos Costa Blanca The chic villas are situated in L…
€280,000
3 room house in Rojales, Spain
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
€339,900
3 room house in Rojales, Spain
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the villa from the developer in Benihofar with stunning views of the lakes, it i…
€359,900
3 room house in Rojales, Spain
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the villa from the developer in Benihofar with stunning views of the lakes, it i…
€379,900
4 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
Large villa for sale 9 kilometers from the sea in Ciudad Quesada. The villa has four bedroom…
€599,950
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir