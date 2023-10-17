UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Rojales
Houses
Houses for sale in Rojales, Spain
villas
155
bungalows
15
townhouses
18
House
Clear all
241 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
3
158 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Golf Houses in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Discover these stylish houses fo…
€779,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
2
116 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Stylish Modern Villas with Pools in Rojales Costa Blanca On the sizable p…
€359,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
4
2
237 m²
3
New villa for sale with swimming pool in Ciudad-Kesada.Ciudad-Kesada — is an exclusive area …
€399,000
Recommend
2 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
3
2
81 m²
2
House for sale in a closed urbanization with a total area of 101 m2, useful 81 m2 with two b…
€160,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
3
2
90 m²
2/2
We present a bungalow in a closed urbanization of 90 m2 with two bedrooms, two bathrooms in …
€138,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
4
3
230 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€930,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
5
3
258 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€1,04M
Recommend
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4
2
150 m²
For sale detached house in Ciudad QuesadaThe 150-square-meter house has three bedrooms, two …
€320,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
4
3
241 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Detached Villa with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca The detached villa …
€828,000
Recommend
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4
3
136 m²
3
We present a villa from the developer in Benihofar with stunning views of the lakes, is part…
€497,500
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Rojales, Spain
6
5
415 m²
3/2
Impressive Double-Height Ceiling Detached Villa in Quesada, Alicante The unique design villa…
€969,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
6
6
675 m²
1
Special Architectural Design Villas with Private Swimming Pool in Rojales Detached villas ar…
€2,25M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
4
4
250 m²
1
Special Architectural Design Villas with Private Swimming Pool in Rojales Detached villas ar…
€1,28M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
7
6
675 m²
4
Spacious Ultra-Lux Villa Offering High-Quality Life in Rojales, Alicante with 3 Private Pool…
€2,25M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Rojales, Spain
4
3
109 m²
2
Marvelous Detached Villas in a Central Location in Ciudad Quesada, Alicante These detached v…
€510,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
3
160 m²
Contemporary Spacious Detached Villas in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales These modern detached villa…
€679,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
2
170 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas Near All Amenities in Ciudad Quesada Spacious villas are located i…
€370,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
3
260 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas with Private Pools in Ciudad Quesada Luxury villas in Ciudad Quesa…
€640,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
2
229 m²
3 Bedroomed Detached Villas With Golf Course Views in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca The conte…
€419,000
Recommend
9 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Rojales, Spain
17
6
570 m²
3
Apartment Block with Stylish 2-Bedroom Homes with Golf Views in Ciudad Quesada Luxurious apa…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
2
110 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas with Natural Stone Effect in Rojales Ciudad Quesada The detached v…
€566,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
3
2
90 m²
3
Key Ready Mediterranean Houses with 2 Bedrooms in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Mediterranean-…
€180,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
3
112 m²
Detached 3-Bedroom Villas with Pools in Rojales, Costa Blanca Ultra-modern detached villas a…
€595,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
2
98 m²
Detached 3-Bedroom Villas with Pools in Rojales, Costa Blanca Ultra-modern detached villas a…
€475,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
4
3
108 m²
3 Bedroom Villas with Pools in Los Montesinos Costa Blanca The chic villas are situated in L…
€499,000
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
4
3
99 m²
3 Bedroom Villas with Pools in Los Montesinos Costa Blanca The chic villas are situated in L…
€280,000
Recommend
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4
2
135 m²
2
€339,900
Recommend
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4
2
135 m²
2
Introducing the villa from the developer in Benihofar with stunning views of the lakes, it i…
€359,900
Recommend
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4
2
135 m²
2
Introducing the villa from the developer in Benihofar with stunning views of the lakes, it i…
€379,900
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
5
3
249 m²
2
Large villa for sale 9 kilometers from the sea in Ciudad Quesada. The villa has four bedroom…
€599,950
Recommend
