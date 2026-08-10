Houses for sale in l Alacanti, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in lAlacanti, Spain

;
Alicante
60
Mutxamel
97
el Campello
48
Sant Joan dAlacant
24
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254 properties total found
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 304 m²
We present a truly unique and special CASA in the centre of Muchamiel, located next to the m…
$676,168
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3 bedroom house in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom house
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Property in Bonalba Green Discover cozy spaces in a unique environment. A walk through this …
$635,713
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Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 480 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you this magnificent villa for sale in Muchamiel which has 92…
$963,804
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Located in the charming town of Mutxamel, this exclusive collection of 14 townhouses offers …
$761,070
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
An exclusive private urbanization where luxury and elegance come together in the form of dre…
$748,386
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 247 m²
Description of object: Imagine a home where you wake up every day with views of the sea and …
$631,377
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 416 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,06M
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Duplex in Alicante, Spain
Duplex
Alicante, Spain
Area 212 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you with this exclusive duplex for sale with sea views on Den…
$895,642
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3 bedroom house in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom house
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Exclusive residential life in San Juan. Discover this exclusive promotion of 8 independent v…
$866,882
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Located in the charming town of Mutxamel, this exclusive collection of 14 townhouses offers …
$657,288
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Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 460 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,30M
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Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 217 m²
Villa for Sale in Mutxamel - La Huerta Casamayor Real Estate presents this great property lo…
$376,320
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Los Altos de Alicante is located in a natural setting in the foothills of the Sierra del Cab…
$410,344
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6 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
6 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 2
Magnificent villa with stunning sea views in El Campello. Ideal location, just 30 minutes fr…
$4,39M
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4 bedroom house in Alicante, Spain
4 bedroom house
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
14 semi-detached single-family homes with 4 and 5 bedrooms, with a cellar in the basement, g…
$1,33M
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3 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
We present you a new property in one of the most desirable areas of the Costa Blanca. This f…
$774,414
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 97 m²
Description of the site: In picturesque Muthamel, we offer a new residential complex consist…
$559,448
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom house
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Property in Bonalba Green Discover cozy spaces in a unique environment. Walking through this…
$635,713
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom house
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Modern townhouses with stunning sea views, where luxury, comfort and modern architecture com…
$658,830
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Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 454 m²
Discover this magnificent villa located in Mutxamel in the same La Huerta urbanization. The…
$906,116
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX NEAR MUTXAMEL Come and live in a complex in an area with a hi…
$639,485
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3 bedroom house in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom house
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Discover this exceptional promotion for villas designed independently and equipped with a pr…
$520,129
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Chalet in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 659 m²
We have this exclusive villa for sale in the area of Los Girasol, has a living room with woo…
$854,637
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3 bedroom house in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom house
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Explore an elegant design that includes all imaginable amenities. These facilities are locat…
$1,10M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 234 m²
Surrounded by the beauty of the golf course and facing the sea, the complex is an ideal plac…
$641,147
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3 bedroom house in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom house
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Architecture and design are of particular importance to those looking for a home or sustaina…
$722,401
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3 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
We present to your attention the newest building in one of the most desirable areas of the C…
$1,04M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Surrounded by the beauty of the golf course and facing the sea, the complex is an ideal plac…
$366,534
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Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 204 m²
He lives in one of the most exclusive areas of Alicante with Luzzerna, a promotion of 14 ele…
$1,32M
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3 bedroom house in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom house
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Property in Bonalba Green Discover cozy spaces in a unique environment. A walk through this …
$531,687
Leave a request

Property types in lAlacanti

villas
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in lAlacanti, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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