l Alacanti
Houses
Houses for sale in l Alacanti, Spain
Alicante
59
el Campello
57
Mutxamel
26
Sant Joan d Alacant
11
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
4
House
Clear all
176 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
162 m²
€279,900
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Xixona Jijona, Spain
424 m²
€350,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
4
325 m²
€1,13M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
5
650 m²
€1,50M
Recommend
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
6
350 m²
€750,000
Recommend
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alicante, Spain
4
3
1 200 m²
2
€1,25M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
4
2
165 m²
2
€169,000
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
174 m²
€235,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
3
2
220 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€494,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
3
2
211 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€534,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
4
3
251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€664,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
2
2
189 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€514,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
3
2
251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€655,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
5
4
275 m²
2/3
Detached House with a Private Garden Near the San Juan Beach, Alicante This remarkable house…
€930,000
Recommend
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alicante, Spain
7
4
380 m²
2
Torre de La Oradada – is a prestigious place on the Costa Blanca, located next to such towns…
€3,45M
Recommend
3 room house
Alicante, Spain
3
2
257 m²
Villa in Villamartina, Oriuela Costa. Salon, American cuisine, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, terr…
€350,000
Recommend
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
3
2
229 m²
2
Villa in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales. Large lounge with American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathroom…
€477,999
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
470 m²
We present you these magnificent villa, which is located 300 meters from the beach, consisti…
€895,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
485 m²
We present you these magnificent villa, which is located 300 meters from the beach, consisti…
€800,000
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Mutxamel, Spain
315 m²
Villa for sale in Almajada area, 1,443 m2 plot, built area 315 m2, living room with fireplac…
€496,000
Recommend
5 room house with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
6
3
166 m²
2
Semi-Detached Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in San Juan Beach, Alicante These villas…
€640,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
5
3
280 m²
2/2
Detached Villas Nearby the Beach in San Juan Alicante Costa Blanca The villas are located in…
€440,000
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
5
3
143 m²
2
Semi-Detached Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in San Juan Beach, Alicante These villas…
€545,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Alicante, Spain
5
4
163 m²
Semi-detached houses in Cabo Huertas, Costa Blanca 9 homes located in a unique environment, …
€1,33M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with public pool, with jacuzzi
Mutxamel, Spain
5
3
161 m²
Villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Mutxamel, Costa Blanca The house has a large 400m2 plot, a p…
€310,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
4
4
548 m²
2
Luxury Independent Villas with Sea Views in Playa de San Juan, Alicante The villas in Alican…
€1,98M
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Alicante, Spain
6
3
223 m²
3
Luxury Semi-Detached Villas in a Complexe in Alicante Costa Blanca These villas are located …
€600,000
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Alicante, Spain
5
3
187 m²
3
Luxury Semi-Detached Villas in a Complexe in Alicante Costa Blanca These villas are located …
€500,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Busot, Spain
4
2
173 m²
3
Luxurious Villas Close to Sea in Busot Alicante The chic villas are situated in Busot; a pic…
€560,000
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with parking
Busot, Spain
3
2
99 m²
2
New Build Houses with Stylish Designs in Alicante Busot The houses are located in Busot, a m…
€247,000
Recommend
