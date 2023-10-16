Houses for sale in l Alacanti, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
Area 162 m²
€279,900
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Xixona Jijona, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Xixona Jijona, Spain
Area 424 m²
€350,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 325 m²
€1,13M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 650 m²
€1,50M
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
€750,000
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alicante, Spain
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,25M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
€169,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
Area 174 m²
€235,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€494,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€534,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€664,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€514,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€655,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Floor 2/3
Detached House with a Private Garden Near the San Juan Beach, Alicante This remarkable house…
€930,000
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alicante, Spain
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
Torre de La Oradada – is a prestigious place on the Costa Blanca, located next to such towns…
€3,45M
3 room house in Alicante, Spain
3 room house
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Villa in Villamartina, Oriuela Costa. Salon, American cuisine, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, terr…
€350,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales. Large lounge with American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathroom…
€477,999
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Area 470 m²
We present you these magnificent villa, which is located 300 meters from the beach, consisti…
€895,000
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Area 485 m²
We present you these magnificent villa, which is located 300 meters from the beach, consisti…
€800,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 315 m²
Villa for sale in Almajada area, 1,443 m2 plot, built area 315 m2, living room with fireplac…
€496,000
5 room house with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Floor 2
Semi-Detached Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in San Juan Beach, Alicante These villas…
€640,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/2
Detached Villas Nearby the Beach in San Juan Alicante Costa Blanca The villas are located in…
€440,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 2
Semi-Detached Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in San Juan Beach, Alicante These villas…
€545,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Semi-detached houses in Cabo Huertas, Costa Blanca 9 homes located in a unique environment, …
€1,33M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with public pool, with jacuzzi in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with public pool, with jacuzzi
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Mutxamel, Costa Blanca The house has a large 400m2 plot, a p…
€310,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Independent Villas with Sea Views in Playa de San Juan, Alicante The villas in Alican…
€1,98M
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Alicante, Spain
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Floor 3
Luxury Semi-Detached Villas in a Complexe in Alicante Costa Blanca These villas are located …
€600,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Alicante, Spain
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Floor 3
Luxury Semi-Detached Villas in a Complexe in Alicante Costa Blanca These villas are located …
€500,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Busot, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Busot, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious Villas Close to Sea in Busot Alicante The chic villas are situated in Busot; a pic…
€560,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with parking in Busot, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with parking
Busot, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 2
New Build Houses with Stylish Designs in Alicante Busot The houses are located in Busot, a m…
€247,000

