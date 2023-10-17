Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Torre Pacheco, Spain

villas
27
chalets
5
townhouses
32
House To archive
Clear all
74 properties total found
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
2 & 3 Bedroomed Modernly Designed Properties in Roldán, Torre-Pacheco Roldán is one of the o…
€270,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
2 & 3 Bedroomed Modernly Designed Properties in Roldán, Torre-Pacheco Roldán is one of the o…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Luxury Designed Houses with Swimming Pool in Torre-Pacheco, Murcia Contemporary design house…
€264,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New Build Villas with Contemporary Design in Roldan Murcia Villas for sale in Roldan Murcia …
€337,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New Build Villas with Contemporary Design in Roldan Murcia Villas for sale in Roldan Murcia …
€262,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Detached Villas with Pool and Solarium in Balsicas, Murcia Stylish detached villas…
€250,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 267 m²
4-Bedroom Luxurious Detached Villa with Private Pool in Costa Calida The luxurious villa is …
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
4 Bedroomed Luxurious Detached Houses in a Complex with Pools in Murcia Costa Calida The mod…
€1,22M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Luxurious Detached 3-Bedroom Houses in Los Alcázares Costa Calida The modern detached houses…
€780,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Detached Villas in Exclusive Community in Murcia The modern detached villas…
€780,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas with Private Pools in Murcia Costa Calida These contemporary detac…
€449,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Low-Priced Properties in a Peaceful Area in Balsicas Costa Calida The modern…
€240,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Low-Priced Properties in a Peaceful Area in Balsicas Costa Calida The modern…
€220,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Modern Houses with Garages Close to Amenities in Torre Pacheco Murcia Contemporary…
€250,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
3-Bedroom Contemporary Bungalow-Style Houses in Torre-Pacheco Murcia The contemporary bunga…
€243,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
3-Bedroom Contemporary Bungalow-Style Houses in Torre-Pacheco Murcia The contemporary bunga…
€215,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
2, 3, 4-Bedroom Bungalow Style Detached Villas in Torre-Pacheco Murcia The detached villas a…
€420,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 m²
2, 3, 4-Bedroom Bungalow Style Detached Villas in Torre-Pacheco Murcia The detached villas a…
€320,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
2, 3, 4-Bedroom Bungalow Style Detached Villas in Torre-Pacheco Murcia The detached villas a…
€280,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Detached Luxurious Villas in a Prestigious Complex in Torre Pacheco These luxurious detached…
€530,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Residential complex, consisting of semi-detached villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wit…
€289,950
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, gym, with public pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, gym, with public pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Villas in Santa Rosalía Resort, Torre Pacheco, Murcia An exclusive urbanization made up of 1…
€629,900
4 room house with by the sea in Torre Pacheco, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 3
New villa on the first line of the lake in the exclusive residential complex Santa Rosalia L…
€1,31M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with basement, with bathroom in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with basement, with bathroom
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Independent villas in Santa Rosalía Resort, Murcia Modern design ground floor homes with 3 b…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with Pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with Pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
The complex is a set of separate villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms designed on the same…
€250,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
A residential complex consisting of villas on one or two floors, which is located in Roldan,…
€589,000
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
A residential complex consisting of villas on one or two floors, which is located in Roldan,…
€267,500
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 329 m²
Exclusive villas in Santa Rosalía Resort, Murcia 6 exclusive homes, each with its own design…
€780,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Nice second-hand bungalow located in San Cayetano which is near San Javier with beautiful vi…
€129,570
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
2 unique villas in Roldan, Torre Pacheco, Murcia Each home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathroo…
€589,000
