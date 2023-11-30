UAE
Show properties list
Houses for sale in Santa Pola, Spain
84 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Santa Pola, Spain
5
3
254 m²
2
Mediterranean Villa with 4 Bedrooms and Private Pool Close to Beach in Alicante Gran Alacant…
€499,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
105 m²
5
Key-Ready Apartments with Sea View in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa P…
€255,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
95 m²
3
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhouses in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa Pola, …
€255,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
2
2
70 m²
2
Duplex Houses Next to Alicante Airport in Gran Alacant These houses are located in Gran Alac…
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
74 m²
2
Modern Houses for Sale in Gran Alacant These houses are located in Gran Alacant, Santa Pola.…
€224,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
3
3
87 m²
6
Semi-Detached Houses with Private Swimming Pool in Santa Pola, Gran Alacant These semi-detac…
€279,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
4
3
93 m²
2
Bungalows in Gran Alacant, Alicante, Costa Blanca Stylish bungalows are located in Gran Ala…
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
4
3
118 m²
2
Stylish Bungalows Close to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Alicante Gran Alacant is a contemporar…
€211,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
5
4
152 m²
3
Detached Villas within a 5-minute Drive of the Beach in Gran Alacant, Alicante The villas a…
€451,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
5
3
169 m²
2
Villas with Pool and Garden in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca These properties are located in Gr…
€475,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
5
3
216 m²
2
Detached Houses with Garden and Pool Close to the Beach in Alicante The houses for sale in …
€505,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
120 m²
4/4
Townhouses near the beach in Santa Pola Spain These townhouses are located in Gran Alacant, …
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with storage room
Santa Pola, Spain
2
2
78 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of several blocks of houses such as bung…
€289,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
101 m²
A private residential complex consisting of several blocks of bungalow houses located in Gra…
€355,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
98 m²
A private residential complex consisting of several blocks of bungalow houses located in Gra…
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
105 m²
2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Gran Alakant.…
€175,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
105 m²
2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€171,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
1
105 m²
2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€164,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
105 m²
2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€180,500
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with garage, with Pool, with condition
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
149 m²
The complex is located in the eastern part of Santa Paul, just 150 meters from the beach. Th…
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with garden
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
86 m²
A residential complex consisting of apartments and apartment buildings located in Gran Alaka…
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
149 m²
3
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the city of Gran Alakant. Townhouse has three levels…
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
4
3
108 m²
3
Introducing the new adjoining house in Gran Alakant. House, with an area of 107 square meter…
€298,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with terrace, with public pool, with livingroom
Santa Pola, Spain
3
1
88 m²
BUNGALOWS IN SANTIAGO BERNABEU AREA IN SANTA POLA !!! Located on the second line of Playa S…
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Santa Pola, Spain
3
3
85 m²
3 BEDROOM BUNGALOWS IN EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL IN GRAN ALACANT! Discover this exclusive resid…
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet 2 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Santa Pola, Spain
2
3
93 m²
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Santa Pola, Spain
3
3
93 m²
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Bungalow 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Santa Pola, Spain
1
1
46 m²
Two-storey bungalow in Santa Pola ( Alicante ) near the sea and the Gran Playa Bungalow in …
€89,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, in good condition
Santa Pola, Spain
2
3
85 m²
Townhouse in Alicante, Gran Alacant area , Puerto Marino urbanization. If you want to have …
€199,900
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, in good condition
Santa Pola, Spain
3
3
100 m²
Triplex semi-detached house , near "Pola Park", Gran Playa area . Santa Pola (Alicante) We …
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
