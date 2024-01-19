Houses for sale in Andalusia, Spain

UAE
3 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
3
2
Welcome to Villa Supernova, a beautifully presented 3-bedroom villa for sale in prime area o…
€2,50M
2
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
4
3
3
409 m²
2
3 Bedroom Luxury New Build Townhouses in Calahonda, Mijas This lovely development is located…
€980,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
6
5
6
1 404 m²
3
Elegant Houses with Private Lifts in Marbella's Exclusive Gated Community The houses are in …
€6,73M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
7
6
8
1 194 m²
2
Turnkey Detached Villas with Smart-Home System in Benahavís, Málaga Open-style detached vill…
€5,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
5
4
4
190 m²
2
Flats in Historical Building Project in Malaga El Limonar The flats are situated in an exclu…
€2,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
8
8
1 573 m²
For sale this spectacular turnkey villa project, designed by internationally renowned archit…
€6,56M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
5
4
4
728 m²
3
Panoramic Sea View Luxury Villas with Excellent Communal Facilities in La Cala de Mijas This…
€1,76M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
4
3
200 m²
Welcome to this beautiful villa in the prestigious residential area of Nueva Andalucía, Marb…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
5
5
201 m²
Discover Villa Ama, a modernly designed villa in the prestigious area of Nueva Andalucia, ju…
€2,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 bedroom house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
5
4
3
180 m²
2
Semi-Detached Villas with 4 Bedrooms and Unique Views in Estepona The villas are designed wi…
€730,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Roque, Spain
7
6
6
585 m²
2
Detached House with Spacious 6 Bedrooms in Exclusive Area in Sotogrande The spacious house h…
€1,78M
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
San Roque, Spain
4
3
3
167 m²
3
Stylish Flats with Spacious Terraces in Cadiz La Alcaidesa The flats are designed with an op…
€481,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
San Roque, Spain
3
2
2
141 m²
3
Stylish Flats with Spacious Terraces in Cadiz La Alcaidesa The flats are designed with an op…
€385,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
4
3
2
136 m²
2
Spacious Townhouses with 3 Bedrooms in Ideal Location in Fuengirola The townhouses are situa…
€620,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
5
4
Completely refurbished family villa with breathtaking sea views in the heart of the Golf Val…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna
Pulpi, Spain
2
2
76 m²
2 bedroom detached villas in San Juan de Terreros . Terraced houses on one floor with 2 or 3…
€272,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna
Pulpi, Spain
3
2
117 m²
Spacious 3 bedroom detached villas in San Juan de Terreros . Independent villas on one floor…
€485,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Velilla-Taramay, Spain
8
6
5
437 m²
4
Spacious Villas with Private Pools in Almuñecar Granada Almuñecar is a benchmark on the Cost…
€2,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Malaga, Spain
4
3
3
127 m²
6
Sea View Apartments within Walking Distance of Amenities in Malaga El Limonar The apartments…
€2,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom house with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
4
3
2
108 m²
2
We present the duplex in a modern style in a beautiful modern residential complex in the cit…
€287,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
5
4
3
171 m²
2
We present the townhouse in a modern style in a beautiful modern residential complex in the …
€355,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
6
5
626 m²
Welcome to an exclusive tour of our remarkable villa nestled in the prestigious El Paraiso c…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
4
4
430 m²
Immerse yourself in the essence of modern living at Villa Miura, a magnificent contemporary …
€3,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Mansion 15 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
18
15
15
1 269 m²
3
Imposing Mediterranean Mansion with a Hospitality License in a Prime Location of Benahavis T…
€9,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
7
6
4
497 m²
3
Stylish New Build Villas in Exclusive Area Of Fuengirola The villas are in a project located…
€2,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Benahavis, Spain
7
8
1 365 m²
Luxury modern villa built to the highest standards, located in the prestigious residential a…
€7,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Benahavis, Spain
6
4
4
262 m²
2
Exclusive Andalusian-style Villa with Infinity Pool and Sea/Mountain Views in Monte Mayor.We…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Casares, Spain
4
4
647 m²
In the heart of the breathtaking Costa del Sol, a haven of luxury and elegance awaits you: V…
€5,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Casares, Spain
4
4
578 m²
Explore the pinnacle of luxury and Mediterranean lifestyle at Villa 3 in Golfside-Finca Cort…
€5,16M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Estepona, Spain
4
3
3
310 m²
2
Ready to Move Villa in a Well-Established Complex in Estepona Discover this stunning villa t…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Andalusia, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Search using the map
