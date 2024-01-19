Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Andalusia
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Andalusia, Spain

villas
432
cottages
14
chalets
4
bungalows
12
townhouses
71
duplexes
35
House To archive
Clear all
682 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to Villa Supernova, a beautifully presented 3-bedroom villa for sale in prime area o…
€2,50M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 409 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Luxury New Build Townhouses in Calahonda, Mijas This lovely development is located…
€980,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 404 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses with Private Lifts in Marbella's Exclusive Gated Community The houses are in …
€6,73M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 194 m²
Number of floors 2
Turnkey Detached Villas with Smart-Home System in Benahavís, Málaga Open-style detached vill…
€5,30M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats in Historical Building Project in Malaga El Limonar The flats are situated in an exclu…
€2,40M
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 573 m²
For sale this spectacular turnkey villa project, designed by internationally renowned archit…
€6,56M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 728 m²
Number of floors 3
Panoramic Sea View Luxury Villas with Excellent Communal Facilities in La Cala de Mijas This…
€1,76M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Welcome to this beautiful villa in the prestigious residential area of Nueva Andalucía, Marb…
€1,70M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 201 m²
Discover Villa Ama, a modernly designed villa in the prestigious area of Nueva Andalucia, ju…
€2,25M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi-Detached Villas with 4 Bedrooms and Unique Views in Estepona The villas are designed wi…
€730,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 585 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached House with Spacious 6 Bedrooms in Exclusive Area in Sotogrande The spacious house h…
€1,78M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Flats with Spacious Terraces in Cadiz La Alcaidesa The flats are designed with an op…
€481,000
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Flats with Spacious Terraces in Cadiz La Alcaidesa The flats are designed with an op…
€385,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Townhouses with 3 Bedrooms in Ideal Location in Fuengirola The townhouses are situa…
€620,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Completely refurbished family villa with breathtaking sea views in the heart of the Golf Val…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna in Pulpi, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
2 bedroom detached villas in San Juan de Terreros . Terraced houses on one floor with 2 or 3…
€272,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna in Pulpi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Spacious 3 bedroom detached villas in San Juan de Terreros . Independent villas on one floor…
€485,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Velilla-Taramay, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Velilla-Taramay, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 437 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Villas with Private Pools in Almuñecar Granada Almuñecar is a benchmark on the Cost…
€2,85M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 6
Sea View Apartments within Walking Distance of Amenities in Malaga El Limonar The apartments…
€2,45M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
3 bedroom house with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
We present the duplex in a modern style in a beautiful modern residential complex in the cit…
€287,500
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
We present the townhouse in a modern style in a beautiful modern residential complex in the …
€355,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 626 m²
Welcome to an exclusive tour of our remarkable villa nestled in the prestigious El Paraiso c…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Immerse yourself in the essence of modern living at Villa Miura, a magnificent contemporary …
€3,45M
Leave a request
Mansion 15 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
Mansion 15 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 269 m²
Number of floors 3
Imposing Mediterranean Mansion with a Hospitality License in a Prime Location of Benahavis T…
€9,75M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish New Build Villas in Exclusive Area Of Fuengirola The villas are in a project located…
€2,35M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 365 m²
Luxury modern villa built to the highest standards, located in the prestigious residential a…
€7,65M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Benahavis, Spain
4 bedroom house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Andalusian-style Villa with Infinity Pool and Sea/Mountain Views in Monte Mayor.We…
€1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage in Casares, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 647 m²
In the heart of the breathtaking Costa del Sol, a haven of luxury and elegance awaits you: V…
€5,20M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Casares, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 578 m²
Explore the pinnacle of luxury and Mediterranean lifestyle at Villa 3 in Golfside-Finca Cort…
€5,16M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready to Move Villa in a Well-Established Complex in Estepona Discover this stunning villa t…
€1,40M
Leave a request

Properties features in Andalusia, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir