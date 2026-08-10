Houses for sale in Marbella, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Marbella, Spain

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San Pedro Alcantara
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6 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
6 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
6-bedroom villa for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 6 bed · 6 bath · 300 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$1,61M
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6 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
6 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 539 m²
6-bedroom villa for sale in Nueva Andalucia. 6 bed · 6 bath · 539 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$4,91M
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3 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Aloha. 3 bed · 2 bath · 117 m² built. Presented by MUSE Prop…
$849,544
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5 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
5 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 358 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 5 bed · 6 bath · 358 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$3,45M
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6 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
6 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
6-bedroom townhouse for sale in Guadalmina Alta. 6 bed · 4 bath · 305 m² built. Presented by…
$1,67M
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5 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
5 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in Sierra Blanca. 5 bed · 4 bath · 390 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$7,51M
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4 bedroom house in Artola, Spain
4 bedroom house
Artola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Marbesa. 4 bed · 3 bath · 125 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$865,726
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Wake up in Elviria beach, Marbella East, just 50 metres from the Mediterranean, with sea vie…
$2,87M
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3 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
3-bedroom villa for sale in La Campana. 3 bed · 2 bath · 256 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pro…
$806,847
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3 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
3-bedroom villa for sale in Las Chapas. 3 bed · 3 bath · 260 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pro…
$1,55M
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3 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 3 bed · 4 bath · 145 m² built. Presented by…
$1,39M
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3 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in San Enrique. 3 bed · 5 bath · 220 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$854,173
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8 bedroom House in Ricmar, Spain
8 bedroom House
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 547 m²
8-bedroom villa for sale in El Rosario. 8 bed · 7 bath · 547 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pro…
$2,89M
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3 bedroom house in Artola, Spain
3 bedroom house
Artola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Artola. 3 bed · 3 bath · 148 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pro…
$745,518
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6 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
6 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 515 m²
6-bedroom villa for sale in Las Brisas. 6 bed · 7 bath · 515 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pro…
$5,35M
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4 bedroom house in Artola, Spain
4 bedroom house
Artola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Hacienda Las Chapas. 4 bed · 4 bath · 245 m² built. Presented by…
$1,67M
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4 bedroom house in Ricmar, Spain
4 bedroom house
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Elviria. 4 bed · 2 bath · 185 m² built. Presented by MUSE Proper…
$2,51M
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6 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
6 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 680 m²
6-bedroom villa for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 6 bed · 7 bath · 680 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$7,47M
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4 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
4 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Guadalmina Alta. 4 bed · 4 bath · 221 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$3,00M
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7 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
7 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 401 m²
7-bedroom villa for sale in Marbella - Puerto Banus. 7 bed · 3 bath · 401 m² built. Presente…
$2,77M
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8 bedroom House in Marbella, Spain
8 bedroom House
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 608 m²
8-bedroom villa for sale in Ojén. 8 bed · 8 bath · 608 m² built. Presented by MUSE Property,…
$1,39M
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9 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
9 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 333 m²
9-bedroom townhouse for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 9 bed · 4 bath · 333 m² built. Presented by…
$1,67M
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3 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 409 m²
3-bedroom villa for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 3 bed · 4 bath · 409 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$5,19M
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4 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
4 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 413 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 4 bed · 5 bath · 413 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$3,39M
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4 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
4 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 385 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 4 bed · 5 bath · 385 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$4,04M
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4 bedroom house in Ricmar, Spain
4 bedroom house
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Elviria. 4 bed · 3 bath · 234 m² built. Presented by MUSE Proper…
$1,96M
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3 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
3-bedroom villa for sale in Guadalmina Alta. 3 bed · 2 bath · 300 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$1,73M
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2 bedroom house in Ricmar, Spain
2 bedroom house
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
2-bedroom townhouse for sale in Elviria. 2 bed · 1 bath · 95 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pro…
$483,233
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2 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
2-bedroom townhouse for sale in Tolox. 2 bed · 1 bath · 100 m² built. Presented by MUSE Prop…
$167,372
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6 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
6 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 276 m²
6-bedroom townhouse for sale in Montejaque. 6 bed · 2 bath · 276 m² built. Presented by MUSE…
$167,372
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Property types in Marbella

villas
cottages
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

Spain, like Italy, stands out for its long coastline and comfortable climate. Marbella is one of many municipalities located directly on the Costa del Sol that are targeting foreign buyers.

Peculiarities of Buying Villas in Marbella

Marbella offers villas, townhouses, cottages, and duplexes with private gardens, swimming pools, and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea or the Sierra Blanca Mountains. The average annual return on investment for investment properties is up to 7%.

Other features of houses for sale in Marbella:

  • Energy efficiency and ecology. From 2022 Marbella developers are required to provide energy performance certificates (A–G) for new buildings.
  • Legal nuances. The purchase requires obtaining an NIE and checking the legal purity of the property through a notary.
  • Focus on foreigners. Houses for sale in Marbella to foreigners are sold through specialized agencies with English-language services.

House Prices in Marbella

The price of a house in Marbella depends on the location, property type, and proximity to the sea or golf courses. For example, a 600 m² villa with sea views in the Sierra Blanca area costs €5–10 million, while a townhouse in Elviria costs €400,000–€800,000. Seaside homes in Marbella, especially on the first line, remain the most expensive in the area.

Average price of houses in Marbella:

Property type Average price per m² Average property price (€)
Villas €3,200–€5,500 €1,200,000–€35,000,000
Cottages €2,900–€4,200 €600,000–€2,500,000
Townhouses €2,600–€3,800 €350,000–€1,800,000
Chalets €3,300–€4,800 €900,000–€3,500,000
Duplexes €2,800–€4,000 €450,000–€1,500,000
Bungalows €2,700–€3,700 €400,000–€1,200,000
Houses by the sea €3,800–€6,500 €1,800,000–€60,000,000

Popular Areas of Marbella for Buying a House

Marbella is hardly a budget-friendly municipality, as its most popular areas are the Golden Mile, where property prices start at €1.5 million.

The second most popular area, Nueva Andalucía, is close to golf courses, resulting in prices per square meter starting at €3,552. Townhouses sell for an average of €350,000.

Other popular options:

  • Elviria. The area boasts huge supermarkets, international schools, and Blue Flag beaches. Villas start at €800,000, while townhouses start at €300,000.
  • San Pedro de Alcántara. A quiet area, which, with prices starting from €500,000, is more affordable for the middle class.
  • Los Monteros. An exclusive area with seaside villas (from €2 million) and direct access to Playa de Los Monteros beach. Ideal for those seeking luxury living.

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying a House in Marbella

Can foreigners buy a house in Marbella?

Foreigners can freely purchase real estate after obtaining a NIE (foreigner identification number) and having the property inspected by a notary. In 2024, 38% of real estate transactions in Marbella were conducted by foreigners, primarily from the UK, Scandinavia, and the UAE.

Is it profitable to buy a villa in Marbella for rent?

Rental yields in Marbella range from 5% to 8% per annum, particularly in the Golden Mile and Nueva Andalucía. For example, a €2 million villa can yield €10,000 to €15,000 per month during the high season (June to September).

Is it possible to obtain a Spanish residence permit by buying a house in Marbella?

Purchasing real estate worth at least €500,000 provided eligibility for a Golden Visa until April 3, 2025, when the program was officially suspended. Authorities have not ruled out its resumption or relaunch.

Where are the best places to live in Marbella municipality?

San Pedro de Alcántara and Elviria are ideal for families: they have schools and kindergartens, and the atmosphere is generally relaxed. If you're looking for luxury accommodation, the Golden Mile or Los Monteros are the best options.

How much does it cost to live in Marbella?

The average monthly cost for a family of two is €2,800–€4,000, including rent of €1,500–€2,500, food (€500–€800), and utilities (€150–€300). Villa maintenance (swimming pool, garden, security) adds €1,000–€5,000 per month, depending on the size.

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