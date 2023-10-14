Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Marbella
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Marbella, Spain

villas
98
townhouses
6
duplexes
7
House To archive
Clear all
155 properties total found
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
€1,70M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses with Private Lifts in Marbella's Exclusive Gated Community The houses are in …
€5,68M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 758 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,60M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 656 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,90M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Welcome to Villa Leones, a dreamy haven in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella! This villa is more tha…
€2,75M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 752 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Beachside Villas for Sale in Marbella Spain Introducing a unique residential complex …
€3,15M
4 room house in Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
TOWNHOUSE IN ELVIRA BAJATownhouse in the lower part of Elviria, also known as Ricmar, near t…
€479,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 333 m²
Welcome to this exceptional property in Nueva Andalucía. This luxury villa on the coveted 'C…
€2,85M
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 503 m²
Related villa for sale in El Mirador, Marbella, with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and pool charac…
€1,69M
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Area 550 m²
€3,00M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 931 m²
Number of floors 4
7 Bedroom Detached Villa in an Exclusive Area of Marbella This majestic detached villa is lo…
€13,95M
Villa 5 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
BRAND NEW IN LOMAS DE MARBELLALOMAS DEL VIRREY is a residential complex consisting of luxuri…
€4,20M
Villa 5 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Located on a private and tranquil street in La Carolina, this stunning modern masterpiece ex…
€5,25M
Villa 4 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Welcome to Auriga 5, an opulent villa located in the heart of the Golf Valley. A one-of-a-ki…
€3,95M
Villa 4 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Celeste 11 is a stunning newly-built modern semi-detached villa, part of an exclusive projec…
€4,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Absolute Banus is a luxury residential project with only 5 independent villas, located in on…
€3,15M
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 555 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean architecture villa in Vega del Colorado, Benahavis, one of the…
€3,40M
Villa 9 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
SPECTACULAR LUXURY VILLA WITH SEA VIEWSThis villa stands out as one of the best properties i…
€17,00M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 5
2, 3, and 4 Bedroom Modern Homes in Marbella This residential project is located in one of t…
€890,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 408 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with 4 Bedroom in a Natural Hill Environment of Marbella in Málaga The detach…
€2,87M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Villas on Large Plots with Private Pool and Garden in Marbella Spectacular Spanish…
€6,20M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 828 m²
Number of floors 3
Energy-Efficient Detached Villas in Marbella, Costa del Sol Surrounded by Greenery The top-q…
€4,95M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached 4 Bedroom Villa Close to the Beach in Marbella This detached villa is located in th…
€2,79M
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-Detached 4 and 5 Bedroom Villas in an Excellent Location in Marbella This project is se…
€1,82M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-Detached 4 and 5 Bedroom Villas in an Excellent Location in Marbella This project is se…
€1,68M
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Modernly Designed House Near the Beach in Nueva Andalucia This stunning luxurious house is l…
€10,00M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
Chic Detached Villas with Nature Views in Marbella Costa del Sol This new project is located…
€2,79M
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Beachfront villa with an Exclusive Location in Marbella The exclusive residential …
€2,95M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 921 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificient Detached Villa on the Elevated Plot in Marbella The magnificent villa is locate…
€6,99M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 033 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Golf Front Villa in an Exclusive Area in Marbella The villa is located in the municip…
€13,50M

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir