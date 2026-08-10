Houses for sale in Marbella, Spain

Spain, like Italy, stands out for its long coastline and comfortable climate. Marbella is one of many municipalities located directly on the Costa del Sol that are targeting foreign buyers.

Peculiarities of Buying Villas in Marbella

Marbella offers villas, townhouses, cottages, and duplexes with private gardens, swimming pools, and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea or the Sierra Blanca Mountains. The average annual return on investment for investment properties is up to 7%.

Other features of houses for sale in Marbella:

Energy efficiency and ecology. From 2022 Marbella developers are required to provide energy performance certificates (A–G) for new buildings.

From 2022 Marbella developers are required to provide energy performance certificates (A–G) for new buildings. Legal nuances. The purchase requires obtaining an NIE and checking the legal purity of the property through a notary.

The purchase requires obtaining an NIE and checking the legal purity of the property through a notary. Focus on foreigners. Houses for sale in Marbella to foreigners are sold through specialized agencies with English-language services.

House Prices in Marbella

The price of a house in Marbella depends on the location, property type, and proximity to the sea or golf courses. For example, a 600 m² villa with sea views in the Sierra Blanca area costs €5–10 million, while a townhouse in Elviria costs €400,000–€800,000. Seaside homes in Marbella, especially on the first line, remain the most expensive in the area.

Average price of houses in Marbella:

Property type Average price per m² Average property price (€) Villas €3,200–€5,500 €1,200,000–€35,000,000 Cottages €2,900–€4,200 €600,000–€2,500,000 Townhouses €2,600–€3,800 €350,000–€1,800,000 Chalets €3,300–€4,800 €900,000–€3,500,000 Duplexes €2,800–€4,000 €450,000–€1,500,000 Bungalows €2,700–€3,700 €400,000–€1,200,000 Houses by the sea €3,800–€6,500 €1,800,000–€60,000,000

Popular Areas of Marbella for Buying a House

Marbella is hardly a budget-friendly municipality, as its most popular areas are the Golden Mile, where property prices start at €1.5 million.

The second most popular area, Nueva Andalucía, is close to golf courses, resulting in prices per square meter starting at €3,552. Townhouses sell for an average of €350,000.

Other popular options: