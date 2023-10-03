Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Spain

4 properties total found
Mansion 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating in Cartagena, Spain
Mansion 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 481 m²
Floor 4/4
Ultra-luxurious 5 Bedroom Detached Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in Cartagena, Cape Palos C…
€4,50M
Mansion 15 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
Mansion 15 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 18
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 269 m²
Number of floors 3
Imposing Mediterranean Mansion with a Hospitality License in a Prime Location of Benahavis T…
€9,75M
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Good independent villa with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, american kitchen, closets, furnished, r…
€310,000
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Good independent villa of 250 m² and 790 m² of land, 4 double bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 toile…
€780,000

