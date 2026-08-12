Mansions for sale in Spain

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Mansions in Spain

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Valencian Community
3
Alacant Alicante
3
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4 properties total found
Mansion 15 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Mansion 15 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 269 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Mansion with Tourism License and Excellent Location in Benahavis The mansion is loc…
$16,33M
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4 bedroom Mansion in el Campello, Spain
4 bedroom Mansion
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
❗️❗️❗️ ❗️❗️❗️➡️ + 60 кв. ➡️🏚💶 Стои▶️ ➖➖яотариус
$637,675
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4 bedroom Mansion in Torrevieja, Spain
4 bedroom Mansion
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Good independent villa of 250 m² and 790 m² of land, 4 double bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 toile…
$845,892
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Mansion 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Good independent villa with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, american kitchen, closets, furnished, r…
$336,188
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with Mountain view
with Sea view
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