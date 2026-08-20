Houses for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

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325 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
New Build Custom Villas in Aspe, Alicante Exclusive Custom Built Villas in the Cost…
$543 609
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural settingNew-build…
$503 123
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural settingNew-build…
$422 209
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural settingNew-build…
$639 175
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
New Build Custom Villas in Aspe, AlicanteExclusive Custom Built Villas in the Costa Blanca C…
$435 512
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural setting …
$509 543
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
New Build Custom Villas in Aspe, Alicante Exclusive Custom Built Villas in the Cost…
$435 512
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural setting …
$639 175
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural setting …
$694 043
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural settingNew-build…
$395 026
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural settingNew-build…
$509 543
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural setting …
$422 209
Leave a request
Villa 13 bedrooms in Elda, Spain
Villa 13 bedrooms
Elda, Spain
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 806 m²
13-Bedroom Luxury Real Estate with Pools, Tennis Court and Gardens in Alicante’s Countryside…
$1,04M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural setting …
$395 026
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural settingNew-build…
$694 043
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural setting …
$503 123
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
New Build Custom Villas in Aspe, AlicanteExclusive Custom Built Villas in the Costa Blanca C…
$543 609
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Elegant villa with large terrace, garden and private pool located on a huge plot Delivery…
$416 570
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINOSO You can choose Villas with traditional Spanish touches or su…
$385 991
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Villa 4 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINOSO You can choose Villas with traditional Spanish touches or su…
$506 904
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Custom Built New Villas in Pinoso (Alicante): Spacious Homes in Natural Surroundings New Bu…
$585 192
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Discover a unique place in Alicante, Monforte del Cid. We present an exclusive promotion of …
$386 051
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Custom Built New Villas in Pinoso (Alicante): Spacious Homes in Natural Surroundings …
$466 371
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Villa 4 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 163 m²
$462 505
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Custom Built New Villas in Pinoso (Alicante): Spacious Homes in Natural Surroundings New Bu…
$468 620
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
$492 795
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
$431 317
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Modern newly built villa on a large rural plot near Pinoso Contemporary living in a…
$434 416
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
NEWLY BUILT VILLAS WITH POOL IN HONDON DE LAS NIEVES Discover the elegance and comfort of t…
$457 418
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3 bedroom house in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom house
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Surrounded by an exclusive and natural environment, there is a place that embodies an except…
$559 312
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Property types in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio

villas
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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