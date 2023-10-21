Houses for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room house with swimming pool in Novelda, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Novelda, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 196 m²
The apartments consist of two two-story buildings with 24 parking spaces in the open air and…
€469,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
This residential complex is located in a picturesque city in the province of Alicante, Sp…
€332,500
3 room house in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
3 room house
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
€565,000
3 room house in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
3 room house
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
€482,000
4 room house in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
4 room house
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
€635,000
3 room house in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
3 room house
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
€475,000
3 room house in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
3 room house
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
€498,000
4 room house in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
4 room house
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
€570,000
4 room house in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
4 room house
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
€620,000
3 room house in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
3 room house
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the new villa from the developer in El Pinós. The house is located on a large pl…
€468,000
4 room house in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
4 room house
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new villa from the developer in El Pinós. The house is located on a plot of …
€580,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 126 m²
DescriptionLuxury villa for sale in Alicante. Location: the most prestigious area of ​​Alica…
€5,00M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
DescriptionExcellent villa with a large plot of 1.6 hectares in Alicante 790.000 euros !!!Lo…
€790,000
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
The complex is a set of semi-detached villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms located in the Font del L…
€372,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
Font del Llop Golf Resort has a strategic location in the heart of Alicante, in Montforte de…
€605,000
3 room townhouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
A comfortable townhouse in a modern complex in Monforte del Cid. Montforte del Sid — municip…
€250,000
3 room townhouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
A comfortable townhouse in a modern complex in Monforte del Cid. Located in a residential co…
€245,000
3 room townhouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
TOWNHOUSE WITH GARDEN, SWIMMING POOL AND PRIVATE SOLARIUM IN FONT DEL LLOP GOLF COURSE.~ ~ T…
€393,000
3 room townhouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
FRONT LINE GOLF NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FONT DEL LLOP, ALICANTE~ ~ New Built semi-detached vill…
€549,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
TOWNHOUSE WITH GARDEN, SWIMMING POOL AND PRIVATE SOLARIUM IN FONT DEL LLOP GOLF COURSE.~ ~ T…
€330,000
3 room townhouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
FRONT LINE GOLF NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FONT DEL LLOP, ALICANTE~ ~ New Built semi-detached vill…
€549,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
TOWNHOUSE WITH GARDEN, SWIMMING POOL AND PRIVATE SOLARIUM IN FONT DEL LLOP GOLF COURSE.~ ~ T…
€330,000
3 room townhouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
TOWNHOUSE WITH GARDEN, SWIMMING POOL AND PRIVATE SOLARIUM IN FONT DEL LLOP GOLF COURSE.~ ~ T…
€393,000
3 room townhouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
FRONT LINE GOLF NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FONT DEL LLOP, ALICANTE~ ~ New Built semi-detached vill…
€549,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
TOWNHOUSE WITH GARDEN, SWIMMING POOL AND PRIVATE SOLARIUM IN FONT DEL LLOP GOLF COURSE.~ ~ T…
€330,000
3 room townhouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
TOWNHOUSE WITH GARDEN, SWIMMING POOL AND PRIVATE SOLARIUM IN FONT DEL LLOP GOLF COURSE.~ ~ T…
€393,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garage, with basement in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garage, with basement
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€145,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
€4,00M
Villa 4 room villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€700,000
Villa 4 room villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€850,000

