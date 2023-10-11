Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Altea
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Altea, Spain

villas
50
bungalows
3
House To archive
Clear all
79 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Villa for sale in Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The property has sea views, 3 bedrooms, 3 bat…
€799,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 540 m²
Luxury villa in the Sierra de Altea, Costa Blanca  New construction housing project, lo…
€1,90M
4 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa combining classical architecture with technology and comfort. Located in the famous el…
€2,45M
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea in Altea, Spain
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the magnificent three-level bungalow of 258 sq.m., located in a prestigious urba…
€985,000
5 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a chic villa of 340 sq.m., located on an area of 1800 sq.m., located in the city …
€650,000
5 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the chic villa in the prestigious Altea Hills area.The villa, designed in a mode…
€895,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 301 m²
Villa project in Altea Hills, Costa Blanca Modern home with innovative features, state-of-th…
€2,25M
4 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 501 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the chic villa from the developer in Altea. The house is located on a plot of 12…
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 351 m²
Villa combining classic architecture with technology and comfort. Located in a famous urbani…
€2,45M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
DescriptionLuxurious, designer Villa in a privileged area of ​​the Costa Blanca, the city of…
€1,40M
3 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea.The villa is located…
€650,000
Bungalow 4 bedrooms with furniture, with storage room, with Lift in Altea, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms with furniture, with storage room, with Lift
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Referencia: 58. Modern house built in 2000 near the sea, near the center. The house has 4 b…
€525,000
4 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Super offer! Luxury villa in Calpe with panoramic views of the sea, mountains and the city. …
€1,30M
Villa 5 room villa in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 267 m²
Blanca Altea is a bright residential complex with large interior spaces, unique architecture…
€1,14M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
€475,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 418 m²
Nice villa in Altea, Costa Blanca, Alicante Residential full of light with large interior sp…
€1,15M
5 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the chic villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea…
€2,20M
4 room house in Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
A residential complex filled with light, with large internal spaces, unique architecture and…
€892,500
Villa 5 room villa in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 749 m²
€4,30M
4 room house with swimming pool in Altea, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 560 m²
€2,28M
4 room house with swimming pool in Altea, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 835 m²
€1,15M
4 room house with swimming pool in Altea, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
€1,85M
5 room house with swimming pool in Altea, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 160 m²
€369,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 517 m²
Luxury villa in the Sierra de Altea, North Costa Blanca In the Sierra de Altea, with impress…
€2,09M
3 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
€550,000
4 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
New three-story villa with magnificent sea views in the picturesque area of Mascarat in the …
€2,65M
3 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 467 m²
Number of floors 3
Chic spacious Tempo villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in Altea. A unique de…
€1,70M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
Villa with sea and mountain views in Altea, Costa Blanca The house has a built area of 564m2…
€1,25M
5 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 2
A chic spacious villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea. The…
€1,14M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
DescriptionA rare opportunity to buy a villa from the bank, completely ready for living, fur…
€549,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir