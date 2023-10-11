Houses for sale in Altea, Spain

UAE
79 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system
Altea, Spain
3
3
225 m²
Villa for sale in Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The property has sea views, 3 bedrooms, 3 bat…
€799,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Altea, Spain
4
4
540 m²
Luxury villa in the Sierra de Altea, Costa Blanca New construction housing project, lo…
€1,90M
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
5
4
351 m²
3
Villa combining classical architecture with technology and comfort. Located in the famous el…
€2,45M
Recommend
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea
Altea, Spain
5
4
258 m²
3
Introducing the magnificent three-level bungalow of 258 sq.m., located in a prestigious urba…
€985,000
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
8
3
340 m²
3
We present a chic villa of 340 sq.m., located on an area of 1800 sq.m., located in the city …
€650,000
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
6
4
450 m²
3
Introducing the chic villa in the prestigious Altea Hills area.The villa, designed in a mode…
€895,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Altea, Spain
4
4
301 m²
Villa project in Altea Hills, Costa Blanca Modern home with innovative features, state-of-th…
€2,25M
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
5
4
501 m²
3
Introducing the chic villa from the developer in Altea. The house is located on a plot of 12…
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4
5
351 m²
Villa combining classic architecture with technology and comfort. Located in a famous urbani…
€2,45M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
4
4
325 m²
DescriptionLuxurious, designer Villa in a privileged area of the Costa Blanca, the city of…
€1,40M
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
4
4
260 m²
2
Villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea.The villa is located…
€650,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 bedrooms with furniture, with storage room, with Lift
Altea, Spain
4
3
179 m²
Referencia: 58. Modern house built in 2000 near the sea, near the center. The house has 4 b…
€525,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
5
3
320 m²
2
Super offer! Luxury villa in Calpe with panoramic views of the sea, mountains and the city. …
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
5
6
267 m²
Blanca Altea is a bright residential complex with large interior spaces, unique architecture…
€1,14M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Altea, Spain
3
2
210 m²
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
€475,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Altea, Spain
5
6
418 m²
Nice villa in Altea, Costa Blanca, Alicante Residential full of light with large interior sp…
€1,15M
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
6
5
224 m²
3
Introducing the chic villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea…
€2,20M
Recommend
4 room house
Altea, Spain
4
211 m²
A residential complex filled with light, with large internal spaces, unique architecture and…
€892,500
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
5
5
749 m²
€4,30M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Altea, Spain
4
560 m²
€2,28M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Altea, Spain
4
835 m²
€1,15M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Altea, Spain
4
300 m²
€1,85M
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Altea, Spain
5
160 m²
€369,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Altea, Spain
4
6
517 m²
Luxury villa in the Sierra de Altea, North Costa Blanca In the Sierra de Altea, with impress…
€2,09M
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
4
3
200 m²
3
€550,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
6
5
380 m²
3
New three-story villa with magnificent sea views in the picturesque area of Mascarat in the …
€2,65M
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
4
5
467 m²
3
Chic spacious Tempo villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in Altea. A unique de…
€1,70M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Altea, Spain
3
3
564 m²
Villa with sea and mountain views in Altea, Costa Blanca The house has a built area of 564m2…
€1,25M
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
6
6
417 m²
2
A chic spacious villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea. The…
€1,14M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
3
2
184 m²
DescriptionA rare opportunity to buy a villa from the bank, completely ready for living, fur…
€549,000
Recommend
