Houses for sale in Altea, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Altea, Spain

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194 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
5 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 470 m²
For sale a modern villa with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, Altea and Benidorm. L…
$7,58M
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1 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
1 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
It's not just an apartment in Altea La Vella. Located in the tranquil Paradiso residential c…
$288 353
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
A perfect blend of privacy, natural surroundings, and modern comfort, this elegant Mediterra…
$882 171
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN ALTEA Beautiful New build detached villa located in the prestig…
$2,43M
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique Opportunity – Bungalow €325,000 – the cheapest property in Altea Hills, Alicante! …
$377 202
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4 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Altea, this elegant villa combines modern architecture, sea…
$3,11M
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 413 m²
Altea villa with a wonderful view. It is divided into two floors. Located on the main flo…
$979 410
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 306 m²
Blanc Altea Homes private modern villas for sale with seaviews in Altea (North Costa Blanca,…
$1,27M
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4 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Altea, this elegant villa combines modern architecture, sea…
$3,11M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Superior villa with private pool, garden, large terraces and amazing panoramic sea views in …
$1,91M
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3 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
Impressive Villa Sa Roqueta with modern design and stunning sea views. Living in this first-…
$1,91M
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4 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 494 m²
In the picturesque city of Altea on the northern Costa Blanca, an impressive villa is presen…
$2,72M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Contemporary Luxury Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in Altea Hills, Costa Blanca North &#…
$3,84M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 630 m²
Located in one of the most prestigious areas of Altea, this impressive villa offers the perf…
$2,34M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 4
Exceptional 4 Bedroom Villa with Distinctive Architecture and Premium Attributes in Altea Al…
$2,43M
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4 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 373 m²
Immerse yourself in luxury in this impressive villa strategically located next to the golf c…
$3,24M
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5 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
5 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing a luxury villa with stunning sea and mountain views in Altea. Popular with the r…
$2,50M
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4 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
Impressive Villa Noruega with modern design and stunning sea views. Living in this first-cla…
$3,06M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
LUXURY NEW BUILD VILLA IN ALTEA New Build Luxury Villa located in Altea, the most pict…
$1,62M
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7 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
7 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Magnificent villa with stunning sea and mountain views in Altea. Popular with the rich and f…
$4,62M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 374 m²
Azure Altea Homes 2, exclusive luxurious villas in Altea, unique and customized projects, in…
$2,22M
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4 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 3
An exclusive new villa located in Altea Hills, an elite residential area known for its impre…
$1,80M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
A stunning luxury villa located in the beautiful town of Altea, on the Costa Blanca, close t…
$1,90M
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3 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
Number of floors 2
Magnificent villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea. The pic…
$913 115
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Modern villa in the town of Altea Hills, with innovative features, latest technologies and s…
$3,10M
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4 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 486 m²
In the beautiful town of Altea on the North Costa Blanca is an impressive villa, redefining …
$2,85M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 536 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Altea, this villa offers a privileged setting with sea view…
$1,61M
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4 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
The magnificent almost new villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of…
$1,79M
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8 bedroom House in Altea, Spain
8 bedroom House
Altea, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea. The pic…
$2,25M
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5 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
5 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Live in Altea Hills, one of the most prestigious and safest places on the Costa Blanca. Here…
$1,12M
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