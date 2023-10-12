Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Calp, Spain

villas
80
bungalows
4
townhouses
10
135 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Luxury villa in Canuta Ifach, Calpe, Costa Blanca North This magnificent property, spanning …
€1,16M
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
We present an elegant single-family house in the heart of Calpe, just 15 minutes walk from t…
€699,000
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Calp, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Calp, Spain
Rooms 7
Area 855 m²
A luxury home project with panoramic views of the Peñon de Ifach. This property is distribut…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 421 m²
New construction in Calpe 6 independent villas with amazing views! Description: air conditi…
€1,65M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Villa in Calpe with sea views. This house perfectly combines traditions and modernity, combi…
€659,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Calp, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious Detached Villas with Stunning Sea Views in Calpe Alicante These extraordinary vill…
€1,65M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 321 m²
Number of floors 2
Exceptional Villa with Stunning Views of Peñon the Ifach and the Sea In Calpe Alicante The s…
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
New Build 4+1 Detached Villa Nearby the Beach in Calpe, Alicante, Costa Blanca The well-loca…
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Villas with Private Gardens and Pools in Calpe Alicante The luxurious villas are loca…
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 448 m²
Floor 1/1
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Calpe, Costa Blanca This property is located in the coas…
€820,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/3
Luxury Villa with a Modern Design and Mountain Views in Calpe This villa is located in Calpe…
€1,000,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Calp, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the townhouse in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Calpe, 2 km from th…
€165,000
Villa 3 room villa with storage room, with near the beach, with open terrace in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with storage room, with near the beach, with open terrace
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
This property offers a comfortable and cozy lifestyle, with all the necessary spaces to enjo…
€330,000
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 489 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the modern villa with sea views in Calpe. Calpe — is a picturesque area, a popul…
€1,69M
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa with sea views in Calpe.The house is built on different levels, has an area of …
€1,65M
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 421 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the luxurious sea view villa in Calpe.The house is built on different levels, ha…
€1,65M
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 427 m²
Number of floors 3
Chic villa with sea views in Calpe. The house is built on different levels, has an area of 4…
€1,55M
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the chic sea view villa in Calpe. Calpe — is a picturesque area, a popular seasi…
€1,55M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 095 m²
DescriptionStunning Villa in Calpe with a plot of 0.8 hectares – 2.999.000 euros.Plot area: …
€3,00M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with garden, with Lift in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with garden, with Lift
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 467 m²
€2,65M
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 3
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
€435,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
€675,000
Villa 3 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Modern Ibiza-style villa with private poolIt includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room…
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Luxury villa with private pool, in the urbanization of Buenavist in Calpe.Distributed on two…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Luxury villa with private pool, in the urbanization of Buenavist in Calpe.Distributed on two…
€1,05M
Villa 4 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Luxury villa with private pool, in the urbanization of Buenavist in Calpe.Distributed on two…
€1,27M
Villa 3 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Elegant villa in Calpe, 5 minutes from La Fossa Beach.The property is completely renovated a…
€699,000
Villa 3 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Newly built villa with a private pool 500 meters from the beach.Distributed on one floor, it…
€699,000
Villa 4 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Luxurious villa with sea views in the Oltamar area of Calpe.Divided into two floors, it incl…
€1,66M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 476 m²
Villa for sale in Calpe in the Maryvilla area. The total area of 476.00 m2, a plot of 1156 m…
€786,000
