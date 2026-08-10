Houses for sale in Calp, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Calp, Spain

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villas
83
bungalows
11
townhouses
3
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173 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/1
We present a house with stunning views of the sea and the Ifach rock in Calpe, a popular tou…
$517,817
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8 bedroom House in Calp, Spain
8 bedroom House
Calp, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
We present a spacious, comfortable villa with sea views in Calpe - a popular tourist destina…
$853,291
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 426 m²
Located in one of the most exclusive areas of Calpe, this luxury villa is the perfect combin…
$3,29M
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 362 m²
Located in the charming town of Calpe, this exclusive collection of three detached homes off…
$1,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 362 m²
This project is located in one of the preferred residential areas of all residents of Calpe,…
$1,37M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 410 m²
This new villa is located in a private complex of six luxury properties located in the beaut…
$2,16M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 410 m²
Luxury Villa with Sea ViewModern detached luxury villa with stunning sea views.The house has…
$2,17M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 491 m²
Exclusive New Build Luxury Villa in Benissa Costa Blanca North Discover this spectacular ne…
$2,96M
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6 bedroom house in Calp, Spain
6 bedroom house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 612 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with modern design with stunning views of the sea and the Rock of Ifach in Calp…
$1,35M
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3 bedroom house in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 364 m²
Discover this impressive new villa located in one of the most peaceful and inhabited residen…
$1,76M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
Located in the charming town of Calpe, this exclusive real estate offer presents independent…
$1,27M
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
TOP FLOOR BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CALPE Beautiful top floor bungalow apartments with 1-2 bed…
$313,012
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4 bedroom house in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 421 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a luxury villa with sea views in the city of Calpe. The house is built on differe…
$2,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Located in the charming Pueblo Mascarat, these exclusive villas offer a privileged setting w…
$3,06M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury townhouse with private roof-top terrace, garage, commune swimming pool and sports cou…
$533,543
VAT
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6 bedroom house in Calp, Spain
6 bedroom house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 600 m²
Number of floors 3
This magnificent villa, built on a plot of 2600 m2, is distributed over three floors as foll…
$2,30M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Two-storey house with 4 bedrooms, each floor with a separate entrance. We have a Lease Licen…
$664,429
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Located in the charming town of Calpe, this exclusive real estate offer presents three indep…
$1,10M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 491 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN BENNISA Luxury New Build villa for sale in Benissa, with …
$2,96M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 489 m²
This stunning villa of modern design is located in a privileged location in Calpe, Costa Bla…
$1,98M
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5 bedroom house in Calp, Spain
5 bedroom house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 680 m²
In the heart of the prestigious Costa Blanca Norte, this magnificent villa redefines exclusi…
$4,05M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN CALPE New Build villa located in one of the residential areas prefe…
$1,40M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 427 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Calpe, these exclusive villas offer a privileged setting wi…
$1,79M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Calpe, this exclusive villa offers a prime setting just 1 k…
$3,68M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 249 m²
New Build Villa for Sale in Calpe – Modern Design Just 900m from the Beach Exclusive Ne…
$1,77M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 410 m²
LUXURY VILLA WITH SEA VIEWS Modern detached luxury villa with stunning sea views. …
$2,15M
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4 bedroom house in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Located in a privileged location next to the port, these 6 exclusive new villas reimagine th…
$3,06M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 249 m²
New Build Villa for Sale in Calpe – Modern Design Just 900m from the Beach Exclusive New Co…
$1,79M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Luxury beachfront apartments and villas in Mascarat, Calpe: Mediterranean living redefined …
$3,03M
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4 bedroom house in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
Located in a privileged location next to the port, these 6 exclusive new villas reimagine th…
$2,89M
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