Houses for sale in Alicante, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Alicante
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in Alicante, Spain

;
villas
16
townhouses
12
duplexes
3
House Delete
Clear all
60 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Alicante, Spain
6 bedroom house
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 245 m²
Discover your dream home at the resort beach of Playa de San Juan in Alicante. This stunning…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 416 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 460 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,18M
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 bedroom house in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Alicante. This exquisite property spans 111 m…
$557,497
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Discover your dream home in this exquisite villa that offers the perfect combination of year…
$553,648
Leave a request
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 460 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,30M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 460 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Duplex 1 bedroom in Alicante, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
1 Bedroom Loft-Style Apartments with Pool & Terraces in Benalúa Alicante Located in Alicante…
$337,782
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Alicante, Spain
4 bedroom house
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 405 m²
For sale is a separate chalet located opposite the golf course, HOY 4. The chalet is located…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Newly Built Semi-Detached and Terraced Houses in Cabo de las Huertas, Alicante High…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 460 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Duplex in Alicante, Spain
Duplex
Alicante, Spain
Area 212 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you with this exclusive duplex for sale with sea views on Den…
$895,642
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Alicante, Spain
6 bedroom house
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Area of the plot: 1,650 m2 | Construction area: 500 m2Bedrooms: 5 main + 1 in the guest hous…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 417 m²
Fantastic independent villa for sale in Vistahermosa. Casamayor Real Estate presents you wi…
$1,33M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Alicante, Spain
4 bedroom house
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
14 semi-detached single-family homes with 4 and 5 bedrooms, with a cellar in the basement, g…
$1,33M
Leave a request
House in Alicante, Spain
House
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Exclusive Villa in Calpe, Alicante with Private Pool and Prime Location This luxury villa i…
$1,16M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover your dream home in this exquisite villa offering the perfect combination of year-ro…
$553,648
Leave a request
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 204 m²
He lives in one of the most exclusive areas of Alicante with Luzzerna, a promotion of 14 ele…
$1,32M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
San Juan beach is Alicante's most famous beach, with sands stretching from the beaches at El…
$1,61M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 416 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 126 m²
Price reduced for a quick sale! Luxurious Seaside Villa in Alicante!Location: The most pr…
$5,70M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 416 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,06M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
--- Our all-inclusive service offer: - Expertise and experiences in new-build properties …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 224 m²
He lives in one of the most exclusive areas of Alicante with Luzzerna, a promotion of 14 ele…
$1,41M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Alicante, Spain
6 bedroom house
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 245 m²
Discover your dream home on the paradise beach of San Juan in Alicante. This impressive reno…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 786 m²
Floor 2/2
Key ready and luxury  high end villa with large roof top terrace, garden, huge private pool …
$2,78M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Discover your dream home on the paradise beach of San Juan in Alicante. This impressive reno…
$1,21M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 416 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
1 Bedroom Loft-Style Apartments with Pool & Terraces in Benalúa Alicante Located in Alicante…
$372,725
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 559 m²
San Juan beach is Alicante's most famous beach, with sands stretching from the beaches at El…
$1,85M
Leave a request

Properties features in Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go