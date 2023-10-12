Houses for sale in Alicante, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
€750,000
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alicante, Spain
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,25M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
€169,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
Area 174 m²
€235,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Floor 2/3
Detached House with a Private Garden Near the San Juan Beach, Alicante This remarkable house…
€930,000
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alicante, Spain
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
Torre de La Oradada – is a prestigious place on the Costa Blanca, located next to such towns…
€3,45M
3 room house in Alicante, Spain
3 room house
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Villa in Villamartina, Oriuela Costa. Salon, American cuisine, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, terr…
€350,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales. Large lounge with American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathroom…
€477,999
5 room house with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Floor 2
Semi-Detached Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in San Juan Beach, Alicante These villas…
€640,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/2
Detached Villas Nearby the Beach in San Juan Alicante Costa Blanca The villas are located in…
€440,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 2
Semi-Detached Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in San Juan Beach, Alicante These villas…
€545,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Semi-detached houses in Cabo Huertas, Costa Blanca 9 homes located in a unique environment, …
€1,33M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Independent Villas with Sea Views in Playa de San Juan, Alicante The villas in Alican…
€1,98M
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Alicante, Spain
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Floor 3
Luxury Semi-Detached Villas in a Complexe in Alicante Costa Blanca These villas are located …
€600,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Alicante, Spain
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Floor 3
Luxury Semi-Detached Villas in a Complexe in Alicante Costa Blanca These villas are located …
€500,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/2
Detached Villas with Private Pools Near Sea in San Juan, Alicante The villas are located in …
€655,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
Centrally-Located Duplex Apartment Nearby the Beach in Alicante The apartment is situated in…
€340,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Alicante, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
Luxury houses with a private pool in San Juan from € 1.975.000 + VATThis is a unique residen…
€1,98M
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with garage, gym in Alicante, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with garage, gym
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 720 m²
Villa for sale in Vistahermosa, Alicante This majestic villa of 769 m2 built on a plot of 1,…
€1,69M
Bungalow with balcony, with terrace, with garage in Alicante, Spain
Bungalow with balcony, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
Area 250 m²
Casamayor invites you to visit this charming corner, in Cabo de las Huertas, the most presti…
€680,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center in Alicante, Spain
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 4
€275,000
Chalet with garage, with storage room, with Garaje incluido en precio in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with garage, with storage room, with Garaje incluido en precio
Alicante, Spain
Area 345 m²
€1,30M
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
Area 256 m²
For sale, a magnificent and spectacular villa ready to move into, consisting of 255 m2 built…
€980,000
Chalet with garage, with storage room, with Garaje incluido en precio in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with garage, with storage room, with Garaje incluido en precio
Alicante, Spain
Area 155 m²
Magnificent villa for sale in Rebolledo, living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with o…
€535,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
Area 410 m²
Magnificent villa for sale in Moralet, 1,355 m2 plot, built area of 410 m2, house on two hei…
€395,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
Area 258 m²
For sale, a magnificent and spectacular villa to reform, consisting of 257 m2 built of housi…
€985,000
Chalet with elevator, with terrace, with garage in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
Area 687 m²
Casamayor presents you with this magnificent modern style chalet with elegant typical Medite…
€1,95M
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
Area 336 m²
For sale fabulous brand new villa with 336 m2 built, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located on …
€790,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Alicante, Spain
Area 370 m²
Property with three different components, 7 bedrooms, 3 kitchens, 5 bathrooms and 1 toilet, …
€590,000
Chalet with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Chalet with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 140 m²
Majestic construction that stands on the same rocks of Cabo de las Huertas on the seafront w…
€7,00M

