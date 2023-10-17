UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Los Alcazares
Houses
Houses for sale in Los Alcazares, Spain
villas
58
58
townhouses
12
12
House
Clear all
78 properties total found
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
3
141 m²
2
3 Bedroom Real Estate with Pools in Los Alcazares, Costa Calida The real estate in Los Alcaz…
€390,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, nearby golf course
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
141 m²
Semi-detached villas in Los Alcázares, Murcia, Costa Cálida A development of 16 properties, …
€389,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
2
132 m²
3-Bedroom Houses Near the Beach in Los Alcázares, Costa Calida These houses sit on spacious …
€449,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
2
109 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Detached Houses in Los Alcázares Detached houses are si…
€289,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
2
108 m²
3 Bedroom Unique Modern Detached Golf Houses in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Located in the Mu…
€399,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
2
108 m²
House from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, Los Alcizeres The 108 sqm villa cons…
€425,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
2
108 m²
House from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, Los AlcizeresThe 108 sqm villa consi…
€399,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
121 m²
Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Alicante, Costa Blanca The residential is located in LA MA…
€349,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
3
122 m²
B Class Energy Certified Villas in Los Alcázares 850 m to the Beaches of Mar Menor Los Alcáz…
€564,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
3
136 m²
2
Spacious Houses with Stylish Design Close to the Beach in Los Alcazares Stylish houses are s…
€327,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
2
103 m²
3-Bedroom Villa with Pool and Parking in Los Alcázares Costa Calida The spacious villa is si…
€325,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with garden, with Pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
132 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of adjacent and independent villas, loca…
€449,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with Pool, with terrassa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
3
151 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of adjacent and independent villas, loca…
€549,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with Pool, with terrassa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
3
173 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of adjacent and independent villas, loca…
€749,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
3
136 m²
2
We offer you a modern compact townhouse located in the city of Los Alkasares, near Mar Menor…
€320,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
3
110 m²
2
Introducing the new modern villa in Los Alcázares.Villa with an area of 110 square meters. m…
€425,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
103 m²
Villa with private pool in Los Alcázares, Murcia Last home available in this luxurious resid…
€325,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with parking, with terrace, with garden
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
3
133 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build residential luxury complex of 4 townhouses …
€320,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with armored door
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
3
110 m²
It is a luxurious complex of 3 villas with private pool, garden area and solarium with summe…
€375,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
4
171 m²
VILLA IN URBAN CENTRE OF COASTAL TOWN. GOLF AND SEA.~ ~ Exclusive detached villa in Los Alca…
€310,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
3
133 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ New Build residential luxury complex of 4 townhouse…
€320,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
3
110 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 3 villas in Los Alcazares. ~…
€375,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
3
161 m²
NEW MODERN VILLA WITH SEA VIEWS IN LOS ALCÁZARES !!~ ~ 10 carefully designed and south facin…
€629,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
3
346 m²
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
3
102 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 3 villas in Los Alcazares. ~…
€375,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
108 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ New Build detached villa build on the generous plot of …
€339,900
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
2
2
74 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ These spacious, well-designed villas are …
€210,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
4
193 m²
€418,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
106 m²
DETACHED VILLA IN LUXURY COMPLEX~ ~ Situated in a quiet area close to La Serena Golf Course,…
€334,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
110 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ New Build detached villa build on the generous plot of …
€361,000
Recommend
