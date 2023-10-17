Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Real Estate with Pools in Los Alcazares, Costa Calida The real estate in Los Alcaz…
€390,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, nearby golf course in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, nearby golf course
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Semi-detached villas in Los Alcázares, Murcia, Costa Cálida A development of 16 properties, …
€389,900
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
3-Bedroom Houses Near the Beach in Los Alcázares, Costa Calida These houses sit on spacious …
€449,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Detached Houses in Los Alcázares Detached houses are si…
€289,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 Bedroom Unique Modern Detached Golf Houses in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Located in the Mu…
€399,000
3 room house with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
House from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, Los Alcizeres The 108 sqm villa cons…
€425,000
3 room house with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
House from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, Los AlcizeresThe 108 sqm villa consi…
€399,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Alicante, Costa Blanca The residential is located in LA MA…
€349,900
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
B Class Energy Certified Villas in Los Alcázares 850 m to the Beaches of Mar Menor Los Alcáz…
€564,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Houses with Stylish Design Close to the Beach in Los Alcazares Stylish houses are s…
€327,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
3-Bedroom Villa with Pool and Parking in Los Alcázares Costa Calida The spacious villa is si…
€325,000
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with garden, with Pool in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with garden, with Pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of adjacent and independent villas, loca…
€449,900
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with Pool, with terrassa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with Pool, with terrassa
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of adjacent and independent villas, loca…
€549,900
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with Pool, with terrassa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with Pool, with terrassa
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of adjacent and independent villas, loca…
€749,900
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a modern compact townhouse located in the city of Los Alkasares, near Mar Menor…
€320,000
3 room house with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern villa in Los Alcázares.Villa with an area of 110 square meters. m…
€425,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Villa with private pool in Los Alcázares, Murcia Last home available in this luxurious resid…
€325,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with terrace, with garden in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with terrace, with garden
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build residential luxury complex of 4 townhouses …
€320,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with armored door in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with armored door
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
It is a luxurious complex of 3 villas with private pool, garden area and solarium with summe…
€375,000
Villa 3 room villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
VILLA IN URBAN CENTRE OF COASTAL TOWN. GOLF AND SEA.~ ~ Exclusive detached villa in Los Alca…
€310,000
3 room townhouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ New Build residential luxury complex of 4 townhouse…
€320,000
Villa 3 room villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 3 villas in Los Alcazares. ~…
€375,000
Villa 3 room villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
NEW MODERN VILLA WITH SEA VIEWS IN LOS ALCÁZARES !!~ ~ 10 carefully designed and south facin…
€629,000
Villa 3 room villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 346 m²
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 3 villas in Los Alcazares. ~…
€375,000
Villa 3 room villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ New Build detached villa build on the generous plot of …
€339,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ These spacious, well-designed villas are …
€210,000
Villa 3 room villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 193 m²
€418,000
Villa 3 room villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
DETACHED VILLA IN LUXURY COMPLEX~ ~ Situated in a quiet area close to La Serena Golf Course,…
€334,000
Villa 3 room villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ New Build detached villa build on the generous plot of …
€361,000
