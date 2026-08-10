Houses for sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Los Alcazares
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in Los Alcazares, Spain

;
villas
174
bungalows
41
townhouses
43
House Delete
Clear all
338 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom house
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
This exclusive residential project is located in Serena Golf, one of the most sought-after a…
$653,051
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
New Build Villas with Private Pool Near La Serena Golf in Los Alcazares Exclusive Boutique …
$495,259
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
The residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area in Los Alcázares, in the inhabite…
$531,687
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
New Build Villas Near Serena Golf in Los Alcazares Modern Villas in a Prime Coastal and Gol…
$802,705
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
This residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area of Los Alcazares, in the inhabit…
$549,025
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom house
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to you a new villa in the city of Los Alcazares. The house is on two floors with …
$432,285
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
This residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area of Los Alcazares, in the inhabit…
$537,467
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcazares, this exclusive residential complex offers a u…
$364,803
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom house
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Discover these exclusive new developments in the privileged area of Los Alcazares, in the he…
$624,039
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 178 m²
Located in the charming city of Los Alcazares, these exclusive 8 detached houses offer the p…
$692,956
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
New Build Apartments and Villas Frontline Golf in Los Alcazares Costa Calida Exclusive Resi…
$653,051
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern villa with private pool, large terrace, garden parking and amazing views to the lagoo…
$673,159
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
New residential complex next to La Serena Golf Club, Los Alcazares. This exclusive new compl…
$309,303
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 232 m²
Newly built villas near La Serena Golf Club and the beach in Los AlcazaresDiscover exclusive…
$547,608
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 228 m²
New residential complex near La Serena Golf, Los Alcazares20 detached villas in a golf compl…
$807,382
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
New residential complex next to Serena Golf Club and Mar Menor Bay in Los AlcazaresModern Li…
$648,724
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Located in the charming city of Los Alcazares, these bungalows offer a unique opportunity to…
$464,564
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom house
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
New Build Villas with Private Pool at Serena Golf-Los Alcazares Boutique Collection of Mode…
$544,602
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
New Villas in Ibiza style in Los AlcazaresTwo-storey Ibiza style villas, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathr…
$524,458
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
The residential complex is located in the Serena Golf area in Los Alcazares, in the inhabite…
$537,467
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Seaviews 3 bedroom townhouse with garage . Spectacular townhouse just a few meters from the …
$367,389
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Los Alcazares, Spain
4 bedroom house
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Discover this magnificent new 4-bedroom home, designed for maximum comfort and quality of li…
$450,778
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom house
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
This location features a variety of real estate iserta, meeting different needs, from compac…
$459,621
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build detached villa build on the generous plot of 3…
$461,750
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcazares, this exclusive residential complex offers a u…
$329,488
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
New Build Residential Complex Near Serena Golf and the Mar Menor in Los Alcazares M…
$626,352
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build development of 12 exclusive detached villas…
$766,169
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
A residential promotion of Quad-type homes located in the Serena Golf area, in Los Alcázares…
$540,821
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom house
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to you a new villa in the city of Los Alcazares. The house is on two floors with …
$404,429
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom house
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Discover impressive new detached and inline villas in one floor with a solarium, private poo…
$600,922
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go