Houses for sale in Orihuela, Spain

671 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with Pool, with terrassa in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
€399,000
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
€164,969
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
€365,000
3 room townhouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
€165,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
€112,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in La Zenia, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
La Zenia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Villa in Prime Location in La Zenia Alicante The villa boasts both a front and bac…
€245,000
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex in the popular area of La Zenia in Orihuela Costa.The two-storey house in go…
€139,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in La Zenia area in Orihuela Costa. On the ground floor there is a spacio…
€318,800
4 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
New comfortable villa for sale with swimming pool in Orihuela Costa, La Zenia, 500 meters fr…
€1,55M
4 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
We present a beautiful townhouse in a closed residential complex on the shores of the Medite…
€315,000
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
We present a one-storey house on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in Cabo Roig.The house …
€390,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cabo Roig, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cabo Roig, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
3-Bedroom Recently Renovated Luxurious Villa in La Zenia Costa Blanca The spacious recently …
€519,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a quiet area near golf courses in the city of Campoamor…
€219,800
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, nearby golf course in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, nearby golf course
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Villas in Blue Lagoon, Villamartín, Costa Blanca 5 single-family homes with 3 bedrooms and 3…
€399,900
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex for sale in the popular Playa Flamenca area of Orihuela Costa.Orihuela Costa — is a p…
€179,000
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex for sale in the popular Playa Flamenca area of Orihuela Costa.Orihuela Costa — is a p…
€169,000
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex for sale in the popular Playa Flamenca area of Orihuela Costa.The two-storey house in…
€144,950
4 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 4
House for sale in the popular Villamartin district in Orihuela Costa.The four-storey house i…
€315,000
5 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
We present an impressive villa with a large plot in Orihuela Costa, in the area of Villamart…
€5,10M
4 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale comfortable villa with a swimming pool in the city of Campoamor. The two-storey hou…
€950,000
4 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale comfortable villa with swimming pool and modern technology in architecture and desi…
€824,000
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a new villa in Orihuela Costa in a closed-type urbanization. Villa in two flo…
€319,000
2 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
Two bedroom house for sale in Orihuela Costa. Orihuela Costa — is a picturesque resort area,…
€180,000
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 3
Comfortable villa for sale with swimming pool in Orihuela Costa, Villamartin district.The 85…
€475,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse in a popular area near the shopping center Zenia Boulevard in Orihuela Co…
€250,000
2 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a duplex in a closed residential complex in the city of Orihuela Costa in the are…
€174,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a bungalow in a closed residential complex with a communal pool in Orihuela Costa. …
€109,000
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a bungalow in the enclosed residential complex Lago Jardín II with a communal swimm…
€77,000
2 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in the popular Playa Flamenca district in Orihuela Costa.The two-storey house…
€160,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse in a popular area near the shopping center Zenia Boulevard in Orihuela Co…
€124,000
