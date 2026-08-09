Houses for sale in Orihuela, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Orihuela, Spain

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villas
356
chalets
3
bungalows
67
townhouses
89
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815 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Exclusive detached villa in Villacosta with space for a private pool!The home of your dreams…
$496,228
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3 bedroom house in Entrenaranjos, Spain
3 bedroom house
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
The residential complex is an exclusive collection of independent new villas that rethink th…
$543,087
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Luxury 3-bedroom villa with private pool in La Zenia. Detached corner villa with 3 bedrooms …
$574,810
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Orihuela Costa, this set of townhouses offers a unique op…
$422,048
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3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
In the heart of Villamartin, a beautifully restored two-family townhouse is for sale, which …
$306,957
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 332 m²
It offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with a designer pool and many special features. Located…
$2,73M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 193 m²
New building villas 250 m from the beach in CampumorIn Dejesa de Campoamor you will find the…
$1,41M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION VILLAS 250 m FROM THE BEACH IN CAMPOAMOR In Dehesa de Campoamor you will …
$3,78M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
New Build Villa in Las Colinas Golf & Country Club, Orihuela Exclusive Location in Costa Bl…
$1,45M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 121 m²
New residential complex in Punta PrimaNew residential complex of bungalow apartments and 7 d…
$825,111
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3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in the popular area of ​​Villamartin in Orihuela Costa. The area of ​​the…
$250,185
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 157 m²
New built villa in Orihuela Costa (Campoamor)Do you want to enjoy an exclusive holiday by th…
$1,17M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Property in Balcón de la Laguna Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in Tor…
$352,694
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the townhouse with sea views in the city of Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area. …
$767,962
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
New Willa Classa Lux in CampoamorNew villa with an exclusive design is located in Campoamor …
$4,24M
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3 bedroom house in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom house
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Discover the magnificent complex of modern luxury villas in Orihuela Costa. These impressive…
$545,992
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3 bedroom house in Entrenaranjos, Spain
3 bedroom house
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious detached villa from the developer in Orihuela. Two-storey villa with an area of ​​…
$477,843
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House in Orihuela, Spain
House
Orihuela, Spain
$1,77M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
Beautiful detached villa with 3 bedrooms in a prestigious location, on the first line of the…
$630,062
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
This gorgeous, fully renovated 2-bedroom and 1.5-bathroom townhouse is ideally located in th…
$233,233
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 237 m²
Newly built luxury villa for sale in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa Exclusive beachside living on…
$1,98M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
This new residential project consists of just three individual villas that combine modern de…
$885,400
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
The residential complex is located in a privileged location, just 200 meters from the crysta…
$1,35M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Detached villa with 3 bedrooms in Cabo Roig. Detached ground floor villa with large garde…
$1,03M
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4 bedroom house in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bedroom house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale luxury villa in two floors in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. Dehesa de Campoamor …
$1,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
New Build Villas at Vistabella Golf Resort – Orihuela Experience modern Mediterrane…
$628,375
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4 bedroom house in Orihuela, Spain
4 bedroom house
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a magnificent villa on the Mediterranean coast in Cabo Roig. A two-storey house w…
$2,79M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Discover this gorgeous three-bedroom triplex in the sought-after area of La Zenia, Orihela C…
$323,113
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5 bedroom house in Orihuela, Spain
5 bedroom house
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 400 m²
Beachfront villa for sale in La Zenia, Orihuela-Costa areaVilla with an area of ​​400 sq.m. …
$1,48M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Exclusive New Development Residential Complex in Orihuela Costa Privileged Location in the …
$374,108
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