Houses for sale in Murcia, Spain

3 bedroom house with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
€325,000
3 bedroom house with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
€550,000
4 bedroom house with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
4 bedroom house with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a comfortable villa with a large plot in the city of San Javier. San Javier is an…
€750,000
3 bedroom house with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom house with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a comfortable villa in the city of San Pedro del Pinatar. San Pedro del Pinatar i…
€328,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with terrace in Cartagena, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with terrace
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
3 bedrooms ground floor bungalows in Mar de Cristal . Homes by the sea in Mar de Cristal, so…
€289,950
3 bedroom house with terrace in Abanilla, Spain
3 bedroom house with terrace
Abanilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Country fincas surrounded by mountains in Abanilla . Villas de Abanilla are modern style cou…
€320,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
3 beds detached villas on one floor with solarium & pool in San Javier
€279,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Luxury detached villas near the beach in Los Alcazares
€375,000
3 bedroom townthouse with sea view, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Modern 3 beds semidetached villas with pool, 300 m. walk to beach in Santiago de la Ribera
€261,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with utility room in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with utility room
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Spacious 3 beds luxury detached villa in Mar de Cristal
€375,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with storage room in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with storage room
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
3 beds luxury detached villas with private pool by the beach south of Mar Menor
€495,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
Brand new detached villas with pool nr. the beach in Los Alcázares
€293,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace in Fortuna, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
Fortuna, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
3 beds detached villas in a Ibiza style situated in a rural area near Fortuna. Ibizan style …
€350,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
3 bedroom ground floor bungalows in San Pedro del Pinatar . Ground floor bungalows with 3 b…
€284,950
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
3 beds detached villas near the beach in Aguilas. 3 bedroom chalets a few meters from the be…
€371,900
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
3 beds detached villas by the mountains near airport & city of Murcia . Detached villas in a…
€385,900
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
3 beds detached villas by the mountains near airport & city of Murcia . Detached villas on o…
€335,900
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
3 beds detached villas near golf & beach in Murcia. New construction villas on the ground fl…
€379,900
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
2 beds semidetached villas with garage in Los Alcázares . 2-bedroom semi-detached houses on …
€210,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
2 bedroom ground floor apartments 300 m. walk to beach in Lo Pagán. Bungalows on the ground …
€269,950
Villa 4 bedrooms with terrace in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with terrace
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
4 beds luxury detached villas in Calasparra. Modern 4-bedroom villas with private pool in a…
€459,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
3 beds brand new detached villa near the golf & beach in Los Alcázares
€361,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 beds detached villas in Los Alcázares . 3 bedroom villas on 350 m2 plots in Los Alcázares.…
€339,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
2 & 3 beds apartments near the beach in Mazarrón. New construction apartments with 2 or 3 be…
€260,600
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace in Fortuna, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
Fortuna, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
3 beds detached villas with private swimming pool in Fortuna. New construction chalets in ru…
€350,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with utility room, with video intercom in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with utility room, with video intercom
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
3 beds luxury villa in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort . Modern style luxury villas with 2 or …
€299,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with utility room, with video intercom in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with utility room, with video intercom
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
3 beds luxury villa in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort . Modern style luxury villas with 2 or …
€285,000
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace, gym, with utility room in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace, gym, with utility room
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
2 beds luxury villa in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort . Modern-style luxury villas with 2 & 3…
€239,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
3 beds detached villas in rural area in Murcia . Modern 2 and 3 bedroom villas with private …
€289,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
3 bedroom semidetached villas near the golf and the beach in Los Alcázares . Semi-detached v…
€349,900
