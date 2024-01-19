UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Properties in 18 countries
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Murcia
Houses
Houses for sale in Murcia, Spain
villas
61
townhouses
8
House
Clear all
434 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 bedroom house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
3
2
103 m²
2
€325,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
3
2
121 m²
2
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 bedroom house with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
5
4
3
180 m²
2
We present a comfortable villa with a large plot in the city of San Javier. San Javier is an…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom house with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
3
2
112 m²
2
We present a comfortable villa in the city of San Pedro del Pinatar. San Pedro del Pinatar i…
€328,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with terrace
Cartagena, Spain
3
2
91 m²
3 bedrooms ground floor bungalows in Mar de Cristal . Homes by the sea in Mar de Cristal, so…
€289,950
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom house with terrace
Abanilla, Spain
3
2
120 m²
Country fincas surrounded by mountains in Abanilla . Villas de Abanilla are modern style cou…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
San Javier, Spain
3
2
84 m²
3 beds detached villas on one floor with solarium & pool in San Javier
€279,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace
Cartagena, Spain
3
3
110 m²
Luxury detached villas near the beach in Los Alcazares
€375,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
3
98 m²
Modern 3 beds semidetached villas with pool, 300 m. walk to beach in Santiago de la Ribera
€261,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with utility room
Cartagena, Spain
3
2
120 m²
Spacious 3 beds luxury detached villa in Mar de Cristal
€375,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with storage room
Cartagena, Spain
3
2
155 m²
3 beds luxury detached villas with private pool by the beach south of Mar Menor
€495,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
54 m²
Brand new detached villas with pool nr. the beach in Los Alcázares
€293,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
Fortuna, Spain
3
2
130 m²
3 beds detached villas in a Ibiza style situated in a rural area near Fortuna. Ibizan style …
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
69 m²
3 bedroom ground floor bungalows in San Pedro del Pinatar . Ground floor bungalows with 3 b…
€284,950
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna
Aguilas, Spain
3
2
187 m²
3 beds detached villas near the beach in Aguilas. 3 bedroom chalets a few meters from the be…
€371,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
Murcia, Spain
3
2
123 m²
3 beds detached villas by the mountains near airport & city of Murcia . Detached villas in a…
€385,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace
Murcia, Spain
2
2
97 m²
3 beds detached villas by the mountains near airport & city of Murcia . Detached villas on o…
€335,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
Murcia, Spain
3
2
123 m²
3 beds detached villas near golf & beach in Murcia. New construction villas on the ground fl…
€379,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace
Los Alcazares, Spain
2
2
74 m²
2 beds semidetached villas with garage in Los Alcázares . 2-bedroom semi-detached houses on …
€210,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2
2
63 m²
2 bedroom ground floor apartments 300 m. walk to beach in Lo Pagán. Bungalows on the ground …
€269,950
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with terrace
Calasparra, Spain
4
3
136 m²
4 beds luxury detached villas in Calasparra. Modern 4-bedroom villas with private pool in a…
€459,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
110 m²
3 beds brand new detached villa near the golf & beach in Los Alcázares
€361,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
108 m²
3 beds detached villas in Los Alcázares . 3 bedroom villas on 350 m2 plots in Los Alcázares.…
€339,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace
Mazarron, Spain
2
2
77 m²
2 & 3 beds apartments near the beach in Mazarrón. New construction apartments with 2 or 3 be…
€260,600
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
Fortuna, Spain
3
2
146 m²
3 beds detached villas with private swimming pool in Fortuna. New construction chalets in ru…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with utility room, with video intercom
Mazarron, Spain
3
2
86 m²
3 beds luxury villa in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort . Modern style luxury villas with 2 or …
€299,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with utility room, with video intercom
Mazarron, Spain
3
2
86 m²
3 beds luxury villa in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort . Modern style luxury villas with 2 or …
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace, gym, with utility room
Mazarron, Spain
2
2
86 m²
2 beds luxury villa in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort . Modern-style luxury villas with 2 & 3…
€239,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
Calasparra, Spain
3
2
102 m²
3 beds detached villas in rural area in Murcia . Modern 2 and 3 bedroom villas with private …
€289,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
112 m²
3 bedroom semidetached villas near the golf and the beach in Los Alcázares . Semi-detached v…
€349,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
15
Properties features in Murcia, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL