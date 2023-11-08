Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Catalonia, Spain

5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 705 m²
Floor 4/4
€10,50M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Girones, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Girones, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 560 m²
€3,12M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Girones, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Girones, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 3
€825,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cambrils, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cambrils, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
Architecture combines the simplicity of contemporary design with authentic materials and a n…
€645,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale a cozy sunny house after a major reform, located in a quiet, green urbanization, 5 …
€480,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 2
€700,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 3
€970,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 409 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant modern villa with sea views, located in the prestigious urbanization of Torre Valent…
€2,95M
4 room house with Pool, with terrassa, with condition in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house with Pool, with terrassa, with condition
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 432 m²
  A chic villa with panoramic sea views, located in an urbanization near the city center a…
€750,000
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
Chic villa in privileged urbanization in Lloret de Mar with chic views of the mountains and …
€650,000
4 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 329 m²
Excellent new home with impressive sea views. This is an amazing house, here even from the g…
€1,25M
House with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in Lloret de Mar, Spain
House with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 1
€1,22M
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Tossa de Mar, Spain
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 406 m²
The three-story house is located on a plot of 1350 m2. The total area of the house is 406 m2…
€1,20M
2 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool in Roses, Spain
2 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool
Roses, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 170 m²
2000 Mediterranean villa built with panoramic views of the city and mountains. The house con…
€1,20M
5 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool in Castello d Empuries, Spain
5 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool
Castello d Empuries, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 425 m²
A wonderful house surrounded by greenery with breathtaking views of the sea and the city. Th…
€1,20M
3 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool in Palau-saverdera, Spain
3 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool
Palau-saverdera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
€1,38M
5 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 273 m²
Great house in Sant Antoni de Calonge ( Puig Ses Forqes ) 1,500 meters from the beach. The …
€950,000
7 room house with garden, with terrassa in Lloret de Mar, Spain
7 room house with garden, with terrassa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 517 m²
  A two-story villa with a tourist license is located on a plot of land of 2306 m2. Beaut…
€625,000
5 room house with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in Lloret de Mar, Spain
5 room house with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 458 m²
The villa is located in a prestigious area near Kala Kanyeles Beach. The villa has unforgett…
€1,49M
3 room house with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in l Escala, Spain
3 room house with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
l Escala, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
€1,05M
4 room house with furniture, with garden, with Pool in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with garden, with Pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 373 m²
€690,000
5 room house with Pool, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with Pool, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
  This new villa is located in the prestigious urbanization of Mas Nou, 2 km from the cent…
€1,55M
4 room house with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in Cabrera de Mar, Spain
4 room house with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Cabrera de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 454 m²
  The villa is located in the picturesque urbanization of Santa Elena near the beach. The …
€1,40M
3 room house with furniture, with garden, with Pool in Tossa de Mar, Spain
3 room house with furniture, with garden, with Pool
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
  The house is in an elite place and built with the best materials. This house is currently …
€1,50M
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
For sale a nice two-story house with beautiful sea views. The house was built by an experien…
€930,000
6 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Mas Rigau Estate is a magnificent villa located on a 9.6 ha ( natural park ) with beautiful …
€3,50M
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Chic house in a quiet urbanization with golf courses Golf Costa Brava House 414 m2 is locat…
€739,000
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
House in the urbanization of Bel Loc with a magnificent territory of 3000m2 with pine trees,…
€650,000
5 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
In a quiet suburb of Santa Cristina de Aro, a real estate is for sale. The house, with an ar…
€630,000
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Chic house in the prestigious Treumal area. The modern Mediterranean-style house will appeal…
€1,10M

