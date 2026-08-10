Houses for sale in Catalonia, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Catalonia, Spain

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Barcelona
16
Girona
190
Lloret de Mar
62
Blanes
35
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319 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
House with a Tourist License in classical style, located in an exclusive private residential…
$1,43M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Vallromanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vallromanes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 540 m²
Just 20 km from Barcelona, in an exclusive residential area of the prestigious Vallromanes G…
$1,51M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Premia de Dalt, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Premià de Dalt Close to the Coast and Natural Parks The Premià de Dalt area is know…
$2,58M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
We offer a charming house with sea views, located in the La Montgoda urbanization of Lloret …
$739,023
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peralada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peralada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover this spectacular newly built Villa located on the exclusive Peralada golf course in…
Price on request
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Villa 5 bedrooms in Martorell, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 460 m²
House in the city of Martorel in the province of Barcelona. The total area is 460 square met…
$936,890
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
House for sale in the urbanization of Blanes.Located in a very quiet area of Blanes, in a re…
$564,884
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 349 m²
Description of object: We present you a unique corner villa built in 1996, located in the pr…
$1,37M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Description of object: In the heart of picturesque San Javier you will find a residential pr…
$398,464
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Houses starting construction at a special price only at the initial stage you can take advan…
$1,01M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
Description of object: This exceptional house with a total area of 360 m2 (255 m2 living are…
$846,022
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 283 m²
Exclusive house in Calella This impressive two-family house, built in 2006, offers an area o…
$741,268
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Hilari Sacalm, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Hilari Sacalm, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 417 m²
Manor and outbuildings on a plot of 4,207 m2. Charming Finca for sale, consisting of the fol…
$1,23M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Pol de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Pol de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 641 m²
A truly unique property where privacy, breathtaking sea views and privileged location are co…
$2,05M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Begur, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Begur, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
Exclusive residential complex of 27 townhouses, located just 5 minutes walk from the center …
$607,840
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Area 706 m²
A wonderful two-storey house, surrounded by a beautiful garden and with a green roof (garden…
$3,46M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 900 m²
Modern large house located in the elite area of Pedralbes in Barcelona. The property offers …
$11,70M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 900 m²
A modern large house located in the exclusive area of Pedralbes in Barcelona. The property o…
$10,47M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Beautiful villa with sea views and a tourist license. This magnificent newly built villa, l…
$1,69M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 674 m²
Modern, newly built detached house (construction completed in 2025), located in one of the m…
$2,54M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 214 m²
A detached house with two fully independent apartments in Mas Bael is a great option for bot…
$486,128
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 214 m²
House for renovation in the elite area of Pedralbes with a beautiful view and a tourist lice…
$2,11M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Beautiful one-storey house with sea views in the urbanization of Cala Caneias in Lloret de M…
$1,04M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 234 m²
Description of object: We present one of the last available houses of this prestigious proje…
$710,156
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 654 m²
In the heart of the prestigious urbanization of Cala Sant Francesque, a short walk from the …
$1,70M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
Description of object: In the charming town of Orihuela, a unique opportunity opens up to ac…
$319,684
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Teia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Teia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Located in one of the quietest and most sought-after residential areas of Teia, this exclusi…
$2,85M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
Description of object: In a closed and security-controlled area in Roldán near Murcia, moder…
$449,842
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 242 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of Orihuela, these exclusive villas offe…
$1,14M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 368 m²
Floor 6/7
Apartments Near Shopping, Culture, and City Life in Barcelona The surrounding area is known …
$13,81M
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Property types in Catalonia

villas
chalets
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Catalonia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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Luxury
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