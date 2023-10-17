Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

Santa Pola
77
Elx Elche
33
House To archive
Clear all
110 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 5
Key-Ready Apartments with Sea View in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa P…
€285,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhouses in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa Pola, …
€285,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex Houses Next to Alicante Airport in Gran Alacant These houses are located in Gran Alac…
€165,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Houses for Sale in Gran Alacant These houses are located in Gran Alacant, Santa Pola.…
€224,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with parking in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 6
Semi-Detached Houses with Private Swimming Pool in Santa Pola, Gran Alacant These semi-detac…
€279,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
Bungalows in Gran Alacant, Alicante, Costa Blanca Stylish bungalows are located in Gran Ala…
€285,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Great Designed Houses for Sale Close to Nature and the Beach in Alicante The houses are loca…
€632,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Bungalows Close to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Alicante Gran Alacant is a contemporar…
€211,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/4
Townhouses near the beach in Santa Pola Spain These townhouses are located in Gran Alacant, …
€195,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Elx Elche, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
Luxury villa located in a privileged location, just 350 meters from the beach. The house has…
€510,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with storage room in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with storage room
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of several blocks of houses such as bung…
€289,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
A private residential complex consisting of several blocks of bungalow houses located in Gra…
€355,000
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with chicken_furniture in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with chicken_furniture
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 252 m²
Discover this impressive estate of 2,000 meters, just 3.5 km from the beautiful beaches of S…
€450,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
A private residential complex consisting of several blocks of bungalow houses located in Gra…
€340,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Elx Elche, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 306 m²
Great villa for sale in Rebolledo, 2,000 m2 plot, built area of 306 m 2, spacious living roo…
€415,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Gran Alakant.…
€175,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€171,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€164,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€180,500
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
€632,000
3 room townhouse with garage, with Pool, with condition in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse with garage, with Pool, with condition
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
The complex is located in the eastern part of Santa Paul, just 150 meters from the beach. Th…
€285,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
The golf resort has a strategic location in the heart of the province of Alicante, in Montfo…
€1,42M
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with garden in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with garden
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
A residential complex consisting of apartments and apartment buildings located in Gran Alaka…
€285,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
€535,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Elx Elche, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
€310,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Elx Elche, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 284 m²
€605,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the city of Gran Alakant. Townhouse has three levels…
€195,000
3 room house with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the new adjoining house in Gran Alakant. House, with an area of 107 square meter…
€278,500
Townhouse 4 bedrooms close to shops, with Close to all amenities, with Sought after area in Elx Elche, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms close to shops, with Close to all amenities, with Sought after area
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Centennial house in Elche, facing East, can be built under + 5 floors, there is currently a …
€185,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with basement, with bathroom in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with basement, with bathroom
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
New luxury villas in Font del Llop, Alicante Our villas consist of two collective houses wit…
€605,000

