Realting.com
Spain
Residential
el Baix Vinalopo
Houses
Houses for sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
4
3
145 m²
5
Key-Ready Apartments with Sea View in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa P…
€285,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
95 m²
3
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhouses in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa Pola, …
€285,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
2
2
70 m²
2
Duplex Houses Next to Alicante Airport in Gran Alacant These houses are located in Gran Alac…
€165,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
74 m²
2
Modern Houses for Sale in Gran Alacant These houses are located in Gran Alacant, Santa Pola.…
€224,000
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
3
3
87 m²
6
Semi-Detached Houses with Private Swimming Pool in Santa Pola, Gran Alacant These semi-detac…
€279,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
4
3
93 m²
2
Bungalows in Gran Alacant, Alicante, Costa Blanca Stylish bungalows are located in Gran Ala…
€285,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Elx Elche, Spain
4
2
126 m²
Great Designed Houses for Sale Close to Nature and the Beach in Alicante The houses are loca…
€632,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
4
3
118 m²
2
Stylish Bungalows Close to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Alicante Gran Alacant is a contemporar…
€211,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
120 m²
4/4
Townhouses near the beach in Santa Pola Spain These townhouses are located in Gran Alacant, …
€195,000
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Elx Elche, Spain
4
185 m²
Luxury villa located in a privileged location, just 350 meters from the beach. The house has…
€510,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with storage room
Santa Pola, Spain
2
2
78 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of several blocks of houses such as bung…
€289,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
101 m²
A private residential complex consisting of several blocks of bungalow houses located in Gra…
€355,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with chicken_furniture
Elx Elche, Spain
3
2
252 m²
Discover this impressive estate of 2,000 meters, just 3.5 km from the beautiful beaches of S…
€450,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
98 m²
A private residential complex consisting of several blocks of bungalow houses located in Gra…
€340,000
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Elx Elche, Spain
306 m²
Great villa for sale in Rebolledo, 2,000 m2 plot, built area of 306 m 2, spacious living roo…
€415,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
105 m²
2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Gran Alakant.…
€175,500
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
105 m²
2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€171,500
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
1
105 m²
2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€164,500
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
105 m²
2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€180,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Elx Elche, Spain
3
2
126 m²
€632,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with garage, with Pool, with condition
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
149 m²
The complex is located in the eastern part of Santa Paul, just 150 meters from the beach. Th…
€285,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Elx Elche, Spain
4
3
209 m²
The golf resort has a strategic location in the heart of the province of Alicante, in Montfo…
€1,42M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with garden
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
86 m²
A residential complex consisting of apartments and apartment buildings located in Gran Alaka…
€285,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Elx Elche, Spain
3
2
167 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
€535,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Elx Elche, Spain
3
85 m²
€310,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Elx Elche, Spain
3
284 m²
€605,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
149 m²
3
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the city of Gran Alakant. Townhouse has three levels…
€195,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
4
3
108 m²
3
Introducing the new adjoining house in Gran Alakant. House, with an area of 107 square meter…
€278,500
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms close to shops, with Close to all amenities, with Sought after area
Elx Elche, Spain
4
2
202 m²
Centennial house in Elche, facing East, can be built under + 5 floors, there is currently a …
€185,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with basement, with bathroom
Elx Elche, Spain
3
3
399 m²
New luxury villas in Font del Llop, Alicante Our villas consist of two collective houses wit…
€605,000
Recommend
