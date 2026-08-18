Houses for sale in Balearic Islands, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Balearic Islands, Spain

;
Santa Ponsa
41
Andratx
18
Palma de Mallorca
12
Formentera
3
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160 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Montuiri, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Montuiri, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
House in Balearic
$990,002
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Castle in Palmanova, Spain
Castle
Palmanova, Spain
Area 745 m²
Villa in Balearic
$13,98M
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Castle 5 bedrooms in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
Villa in Balearic
$3,95M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Castle 3 bedrooms in Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 510 m²
Floor 2
Villa in Balearic
$2,27M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 615 m²
Villa in Balearic
$10,89M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in ses Salines, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
ses Salines, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Allure of Sant Jordi by TM is located in Colonia de Sant Jordi, 300 metres from the beaches …
$1,07M
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TekceTekce
Castle 6 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 691 m²
Floor 3
A new villa is offered for sale on a magnificent hill in Cala Llamp - Port Andratx. Outstand…
$14,87M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 367 m²
House in Balearic
$3,44M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
House in Balearic
$1,34M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Eularia des Riu, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Eularia des Riu, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 525 m²
Key ready high end modern villa with infinity pool, large terraces and impressive sea views …
$5,73M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Castle 6 bedrooms in sa Mola, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
sa Mola, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 500 m²
Villa in Balearic
$23,29M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Francesc de Formentera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Francesc de Formentera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villa Jilguero is a harmonious combination of traditional architecture and modern comfort, l…
$3,78M
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Castle 7 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 302 m²
Villa in Balearic
$1,49M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in ses Salines, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
ses Salines, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Allure of Sant Jordi by TM is located in Colonia de Sant Jordi, 300 metres from the beaches …
$1,02M
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Castle 7 bedrooms in Andratx, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
Andratx, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 070 m²
Villa in Balearic
$17,47M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Balearic Islands, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Balearic Islands, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Description of the site: On the northeast coast of Mallorca, where Mediterranean tranquility…
$747,833
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ibiza, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Modern residence with panoramic views of the sea, Formentera and the historical center of Ib…
$3,04M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Villa in Balearic
$6,41M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
Floor 2
House in Balearic
$4,02M
Leave a request
Castle 7 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 432 m²
Floor 3
Villa in Balearic
$1,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Capdepera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Capdepera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 232 m²
Description of object: Luz de Cala Ratjada by TM is a luxury residential project on the east…
$1,08M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Castle 3 bedrooms in Andratx, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Andratx, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 2
Villa in Balearic
$930,602
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Castle 7 bedrooms in ses Illetes, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
ses Illetes, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 911 m²
Villa in Balearic
$6,64M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Palmanova, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
House in Balearic
$1,04M
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Villa in Montuiri, Spain
Villa
Montuiri, Spain
Area 860 m²
House in Balearic
$599,825
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in ses Salines, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
ses Salines, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Allure of Sant Jordi by TM is located in Colonia de Sant Jordi, 300 metres from the beaches …
$954,213
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 439 m²
Villa in Balearic
$3,32M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Serra de Tramuntana, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Serra de Tramuntana, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 312 m²
Mansion in the style of the Finn, located in the picturesque town of Calvia, located in the …
$2,90M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Capdepera, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Capdepera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Talaies de Canyamel by TM is located in Canyamel (Capdepera), only 150 meters from Platges d…
$1,05M
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Castle 8 bedrooms in Pollenca, Spain
Castle 8 bedrooms
Pollenca, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Villa in Balearic
$2,91M
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Property types in Balearic Islands

villas
castles
duplexes

Properties features in Balearic Islands, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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