Houses for sale in Alhama de Murcia, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Alhama de Murcia, Spain

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villas
21
bungalows
6
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58 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CONDADO DE ALHAMA GOLF COURSE New Build residential complex of …
$338,666
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3 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
The villas in Alhame de Murcia are a luxurious refuge surrounded by an impressive natural en…
$381,137
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
$279,773
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 75 m²
4-Bedroom Homes with Private Pools, Gardens, and Solariums in Mazarrón Murcia Located in Maz…
$309,867
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Modern Spacious Detached Villas with Private Basements in Mazarrón Situated in …
$339,370
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4 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
4 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 1
New villa in Alhama de Murcia.The villa is located in a closed residential complex consistin…
$418,113
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CONDADO DE ALHAMA GOLF COURSE New build residential complex of villas i…
$401,132
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3 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
The new villas are a luxurious refuge surrounded by spectacular nature. These properties, lo…
$397,065
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3 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a new villa in Alhama de Murcia. The villa is located in a gated residential comp…
$434,268
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3 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a new villa in Alhama de Murcia. The villa is located in a gated residential comp…
$420,843
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3 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The villas in the new construction are a luxurious refuge surrounded by an impressive natura…
$374,310
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3 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
3 Bedroom Contemporary Semi-Detached Villas in Puerto de Mazarrón The development is located…
$336,281
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3 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
These villas in the new building are a luxurious refuge surrounded by spectacular nature. Th…
$381,137
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Live in the heart of Alhama County, just steps from Al Kassar Shopping Centre, in an exclusi…
$300,927
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 107 m²
New Villas in Condado de Alhama with Golf FieldNew residential complex of villas and apartme…
$437,111
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2 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/1
We present a new villa in Alhama de Murcia. The villa is located in a gated residential comp…
$306,047
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CONDADO DE ALHAMA GOLF COURSE New Build residential complex of…
$371,797
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3 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Modern 3 Bedroom Semi-Detached Villas with Rooftop Solariums in Puerto de Mazarrón Located i…
$331,700
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3 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Discover this exclusive collection of villas located in a privileged location next to a pres…
$346,891
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3 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
We present a new villa in Alhama de Murcia. The villa is located in a gated residential comp…
$362,364
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
ALHAMA NATURE RESORT - New build Bungalow with 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Costa Blanca, Spain
$254,286
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3 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
The new villas are a luxurious refuge surrounded by spectacular nature. These properties, lo…
$419,819
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
The villas in Alhame de Murcia are a luxurious refuge amidst an impressive natural environme…
$323,113
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Exclusive villas built with the highest quality standards in a privileged location next to t…
$420,843
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
In the heart of Alhama County, just a few steps from Al Kassar Mall, is an exclusive residen…
$273,053
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 101 m²
New Villas in Condado de Alhama with Golf FieldNew residential complex of villas in Condado …
$381,401
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The new villas are a luxurious refuge surrounded by spectacular nature. These properties, lo…
$368,622
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Exclusive villas built with the highest quality standards in a privileged location next to t…
$369,759
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Discover an exclusive promotion for the sale of elegant individual villas built to the highe…
$363,957
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3 bedroom townthouse in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
3-Bedroom Townhouses with Private Pools in Mazarrón Murcia Located in Mazarrón within the Re…
$276,133
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