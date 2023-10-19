Houses for sale in Xabia Javea, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 734 m²
Floor 3/3
Spacious Detached Villa in a Sought-After Area in Javea Alicante The villa is in the sought-…
€3,49M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea View Detached Villa with Private Pool Close to Beach in Javea Alicante This villa is loc…
€4,00M
Bungalow 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Xabia Javea, Spain
Bungalow 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 321 m²
Floor 2/2
Key-Ready Villa with Privilege Views Over the Sea on a 712 sqm Plot in Javea This villa is l…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with utility room, with Fitted Wardrobes in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with utility room, with Fitted Wardrobes
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Luxury villa for sale in Jávea, Costa Blanca The main house revolves around the spacious kit…
€1,48M
3 room house with by the sea in Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the luxury seafront villa in Javea. Javea – a quiet resort town on the Costa Bla…
€4,85M
6 room house with by the sea in Xabia Javea, Spain
6 room house with by the sea
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 639 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the chic Mediterranean-style villa in Javea. Javea – a quiet resort town on the …
€2,25M
3 room house with swimming pool in Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 158 m²
€685,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
€685,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Xabia Javea, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
€1,10M
5 room house with by the sea in Xabia Javea, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a villa with a breathtaking view of the sea surrounded by a beautiful garden with f…
€990,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with storage room in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with storage room
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 012 m²
Excellent villa for sale, with panoramic views and very close to all services. It has a plot…
€449,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with garden in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with garden
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 335 m²
Luxury new Villa in Javea with an area of 335 m2. Located in the Pinomar valley with sea and…
€1,20M
4 room house with by the sea in Xabia Javea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious villa with fantastic sea views located on a hill in the elite area of Javea and ha…
€3,99M
3 room house with by the sea in Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
New spacious villa in the elite area of Javea - one of the most beautiful places on the coas…
€685,000
3 room house with by the sea in Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
€685,000
4 room house with by the sea, with private pool in Xabia Javea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea, with private pool
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 796 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,65M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Exclusive offer! Villa in Spain in a modern style with panoramic views of the valley in Jave…
€999,800
