Spain FIP Residence permit

Spain is the second most visited country in the world due to its rich history, diverse culture, beautiful landscapes, and renowned cuisine. The country offers a wide range of attractions, including stunning beaches, vibrant cities, historic architecture, and world-class art. Additionally, Spain's warm climate, lively festivals, and welcoming atmosphere make it an appealing destination for travelers from around the world. Spain now has the world’s most powerful passport, according to a new index inching ahead of Singapore, which held the top spot in the world. Spanish is a global language that is undergoing significant and steady growth. It is among the top five languages in the world in terms of number of speakers, the number of countries where it enjoys official status, and in geographic extension.
Spain Residence permit is the turnkey solution for individuals who want to get:
Program Details :
The applicant can renew their Residence Permit every 2 years (that is the length of the renewal) until he gets permanent residency (after 5 years in the country). The applicant must prove that he(and his family) has sufficient funds to stay in the country without government support.
Visa-free access to the Schengen countries
|For each applicant family member (spouse and child)
|5000.00 EUR
Together with the main applicant, the spouse and minor children of the applicant can apply.