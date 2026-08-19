Houses for sale in Calasparra, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Calasparra, Spain

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53 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
Located in the charming area of Kalasparra, this exclusive community offers 15 properties co…
$413,831
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Discover the peace and beauty of Murcia’s interior with these impressive free-standing one-s…
$410,324
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
MODERN VILLAS IN CALASPARRA WITH PRIVATE POOL !!! New real estate development consisting o…
$408,335
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Discover the tranquility and beauty of the interior of Murcia with these impressive single-s…
$403,389
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CALASPARRA, MURCIA New Build project of beautiful villas in Calaspa…
$505,249
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3 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the villa in the new residential complex of individual luxury villas in the city…
$324,251
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Discover the tranquility and beauty of inner Murcia with these impressive one-storey villas …
$414,947
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
New Villas in Calasparra, MurciaThe project of new construction of beautiful villas in Calas…
$471,825
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3 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
In the charming town of Calasparra, Murcia, offers an exclusive complex of 8 independent vil…
$502,791
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
MODERN VILLAS IN CALASPARRA WITH PRIVATE POOL !!! New real estate development consisti…
$408,335
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
2 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Discover the tranquility and beauty of inner Murcia in these magnificent independent villas …
$334,038
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
In the charming area of Kalasparra, Murcia, there is an exclusive complex of 8 independent v…
$417,259
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Located in the charming setting of Calasparra, this exclusive community offers 15 properties…
$408,977
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the villa in the new residential complex of individual luxury villas in the city…
$362,933
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
2 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the villa in the new residential complex of individual luxury villas in the city…
$369,759
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Contemporary Villas in Calasparra with a Private Pool!!A new real estate project consisting …
$406,676
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Located in the charming area of Kalasparra, this exclusive community offers 15 properties co…
$359,035
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
2 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the villa in the new residential complex of individual luxury villas in the city…
$351,556
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Modern single level villa with a huge private garden and swimming pool located on a generous…
$468,109
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Located in the charming setting of Calasparra, this exclusive community offers 15 properties…
$408,977
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Located in the charming setting of Calasparra, this residential complex offers six independe…
$502,020
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Located in the charming setting of Calasparra, this residential complex offers six independe…
$494,880
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
2 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Discover the tranquility and beauty of the interior of Murcia with these impressive self-con…
$364,090
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
2 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Discover the tranquility and beauty of the interior of Murcia with these magnificent one-flo…
$352,532
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Discover the tranquility and beauty of inner Murcia with these spectacular independent villa…
$387,207
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Discover the tranquility and beauty of the interior of Murcia with these impressive detached…
$391,831
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Located in the charming setting of Calasparra, this exclusive community offers 15 properties…
$358,632
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Discover the peace and beauty of the interior of Murcia with these impressive detached one-s…
$398,766
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CALASPARRA, MURCIA New Build project of beautiful villas in Calasparra,…
$505,849
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
This is a real estate complex consisting of 215 independent villas: 170 are built on plots o…
$413,831
Leave a request
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