Seaview Apartments for Sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

Thessaloniki
103
Municipality of Thessaloniki
333
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
330
Kassandra Municipality
281
20 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 765 m²
Floor 1/1
An excellent corner ground floor apartment available for sale, ideal for those who seak rela…
$156,640
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Unique opportunity to acquire one of the only two penthouses in the elegant building in Hani…
$550,703
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Spectacular summer living plus business, this home is 400 sq meters plus 200 meters gallery …
$1,05M
2 bedroom apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
This lovely, recently semi-renovated apartment, offers sea views towards Sithonia and beachf…
$427,017
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY WITH A PRIME LOCATION!!! Situated on the beachfront from the sea in a…
$322,850
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/8
For sale: 130 sqm apartment on the 7th floor (not the last) in the city center in Ermou. It …
$519,748
1 bedroom apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/3
RESIDENCE   Location –  Chanioti ( 100m from the sea )   Available for sale furn…
$157,797
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Dream living in front of the beach with 2 apartments in total of 148 sq.m. in total.  The ap…
$878,537
2 bedroom apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
An opulent penthouse apartment this is centrally situated in the vibrant Halkidiki borough o…
$351,821
1 bedroom apartment in Simantra, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Simantra, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with swimming pools at 600 meters from the sea, Halkidiki, Greece We offer …
$159,758
Condo 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Condo 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
1-bedroom apartment in a seafront luxury apartment residence not far from Thessaloniki. The…
$234,037
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kalandra, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
Dream Living with this gorgeous corner apartment for sale in Posidi ideal for summer living …
$141,358
4 bedroom apartment in Nea Skioni, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
This fabulous corner beachfront villa enjoys a central and quiet location in one of Nea Skio…
$1,32M
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY WITH A PRIME LOCATION!!! Situated on the beachfront from the sea in a…
$310,994
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Welcome, Home!  Enter this 50 m  home and be greeted by a  living room & kitchen and walk ou…
$358,250
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Enjoy panoramic ocean views from this functional 3-level mission-style home ideal for a larg…
$723,749
1 bedroom apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/2
Location –  Chaniotis  ( 100m from the sea )   Second floor apartment with a breathtak…
$281,237
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Kalandra, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
Dream Living with this gorgeous apartment for sale in Posidi ideal for summer living and onl…
$141,358
2 bedroom apartment in Paliouri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Fabulous country maisonette with a prime location, and private parking. , with beautiful sto…
$167,968
1 bedroom apartment in Siviri, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Living on the beach with this amazing apartment on the ground level with 60 sq meters of liv…
$231,059
