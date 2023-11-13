Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kallithea, Greece

4 room apartment with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
It consists of two separate apartments: 2nd floor 65 sq m: living - dining room, 2 bedrooms,…
€290,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€130,000
1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€93,000
4 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS4160 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €180.000 . This 13…
€180,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, in city center in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, in city center
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment ideal for rental income or your holiday destination in the thriving seaside town o…
€79,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 64 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€125,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€110,000
4 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS3965 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €280.000 . This 130 …
€280,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€110,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 130 m²
Large home on 3 floors in a quiet location built in 2009. The home boasts 130 sq meters incl…
€280,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Ideal Home for permanent or summer living in the heart of Kalithea Halkidiki, the town that …
€250,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Property Code: HPS3321 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €160.000 . This 60 sq…
€160,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Property Code: HPS3322 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €175.000 . This 60 s…
€175,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€150,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Property Code: HPS749 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €700.000 . This 340 s…
€700,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This second-floor apartment with brilliant sea views is nestled in a protected apartment com…
€129,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 96 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€120,000
4 room apartment with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on t…
€250,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€170,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€170,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€170,000
1 room apartment with city view in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 35 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€83,000
