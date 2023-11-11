Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece

3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS3766 - Apartment FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €255.000 . This 130 sq. m…
€255,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS3765 - Apartment FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €250.000 . This 130 sq. m…
€250,000
5 room apartment with city view in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
5 room apartment with city view
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale apartment of 430 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
€385,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
€165,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
€170,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wi…
€140,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Property Code: HPS803 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €250.000 . This 160 sq. m…
€250,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
€85,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€125,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€110,000

