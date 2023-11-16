Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipality of Delta, Greece

1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Delta, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Delta, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 1420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor…
€1,000,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Delta, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Delta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
€90,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kalokhori, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kalokhori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€95,000

