Apartments for sale in Municipality of Delta, Greece

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Apartments in Delta Municipality, Greece

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Municipal Unit of Echedoros
3
Diavata
3
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3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Delta Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Delta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale duplex of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 4t…
$150,053
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Delta Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Delta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$96,818
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Delta Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Delta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
For sale apartment of 64 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$118,071
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Property types in Delta Municipality

2 BHK

Properties features in Delta Municipality, Greece

Cheap
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