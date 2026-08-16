Apartments for sale in Trilofos, Greece

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Apartments in Trilofos, Greece

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5 bedroom apartment in Trilofos, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Trilofos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 180 m²
Property Code: HPS4932 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Mikra Trilofo for € 200.000 . This 180 sq. …
$230,171
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