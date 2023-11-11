Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/2
The studio is located in Neos Marmaras village in front of the sea. The studio is on the 1st…
€80,000
1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Property Code: HPS4194 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ipoloipo kentrou Thessalonikis for …
€133,000
1 room studio apartment in Settlement "Agioi Anargyroi", Greece
1 room studio apartment
Settlement "Agioi Anargyroi", Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Property Code: HPS4174 - Studio FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for €125.000 . Thi…
€125,000
1 room studio apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Property Code: HPS4063 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Voulgari - Agios Eleftherios for €1…
€123,000
1 room studio apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Property Code: HPS4064 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Voulgari - Agios Eleftherios for €1…
€156,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Central Macedonia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Property Code: HPS4046 - Studio FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for €110.000 . This 39 s…
€110,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Property Code: HPS4039 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Kato Toumpa for €96.300 . This 39 s…
€96,300
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Property Code: HPS4041 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Kato Toumpa for €96.300 . This 39 s…
€96,300
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Property Code: HPS4032 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Kato Toumpa for €96.300 . This 39 s…
€96,300
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Property Code: HPS4036 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Kato Toumpa for €96.300 . This 39 s…
€96,300
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Property Code: HPS3618 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €100.000 . This 36…
€100,000
1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Property Code: HPS3558 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ipoloipo kentrou Thessalonikis for …
€125,000
Studio apartment 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Studio apartment 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 220 m²
Property Code: HPS2920 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Poli for €350.000 . This 220 sq…
€350,000
1 room studio apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
The new building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. …
€48,000
2 room Studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
2 room Studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Apartments for sale in the tourist town of Pefkohori are only 60 m from the sandy beach. Ide…
€170,000
Studio apartment 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Studio apartment 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 138 m²
Complex with 5 studios for rent is located in the center of Polychrono village 200 meters fr…
€420,000

