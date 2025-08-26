  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Wekata 3 Apartment Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the Kata area.

Residential complex Wekata 3 Apartment Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the Kata area.

Karon, Thailand
from
$132,000
7
ID: 28078
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Karon

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The apartments are within walking distance of the magnificent Kata Beach, boast a well-developed tourist infrastructure, and are close to other popular Phuket areas, such as Karon and Chalong.

The complex's rooftop features bars and swimming pools with panoramic views. A gym, children's play area, and a kids' club are also available.

Some apartments have private pools.

Modern design, stylish interiors, and high-quality materials make the fully functional kitchens, living areas, and separate rooms ideal for family vacations, long-term rentals, or permanent residences.

Property details:

  • Distance to sea: 300 m
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 2
  • Living area: 31 m² - 153 m²

Income: Guaranteed 7% income for 5 years
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, and air conditioning.

No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q2 2026.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools with recreation areas
  • Children's playground
  • Relaxation areas
  • Restaurants
  • Fitness center
  • And much more

Location on the map

Karon, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
