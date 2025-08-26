  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.

Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.

Rawai, Thailand
$157,000
7
ID: 28074
Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Rawai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Babylon Sky Garden 2 is a new residential complex in Phuket, located in the Rawai area.

The project covers over 3,200 square meters and comprises a five-story building with 49 stylish apartments, ranging in size from 43 square meters to 147 square meters.

The condominium is located just 250 meters from Rawai Beach, providing easy access to beach activities and local restaurants. International schools, hospitals, cinemas, and shopping centers are nearby, making it an ideal location for both living and investing.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 250 m
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2
  • Bathrooms: 1-3
  • Living area: 43 m² - 147 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company - Rental Pool 70/30)

Price includes: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioning.

Interest-free installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2025

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools with relaxation areas
  • Children's playground
  • Relaxation areas
  • Restaurants
  • Fitness center
  • And much more

Location on the map

Rawai, Thailand

