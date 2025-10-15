  1. Realting.com
Apart hotel Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.

Rawai, Thailand
from
$147,000
11
ID: 32879
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 004140
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 16/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Rawai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The Wyndham La Vita Phuket hotel complex, managed by the world-renowned Wyndham hotel brand, offers premium apartments in Rawai, 400 meters from the beach.

The complex covers 17,080 m² and consists of 8 blocks with a total of 516 units. Studio and one-bedroom (1+1) apartments are available.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 400 m
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2
  • Bathrooms: 1-2
  • Living area: 30 m² - 58 m²


✅ Guaranteed 6% income for 3 years (operated by Wyndham)
✅ The rental program allows the owner to use the unit for up to 4 weeks per year.

The price includes: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioning, and a furniture package.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools
  • Children's water slides
  • Walking paths
  • Restaurant and bar
  • SPA
  • Gym
  • Children's rooms
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Rawai, Thailand

